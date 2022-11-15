×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Gus Kenworthy Shares His Secrets to Stepping Up Your Winter Style This Year — And It Starts with Amazon Essentials.

We caught up with the freestyle skier, actor, and activist to find out about his latest Amazon campaign and his holiday plans.

Gus Kenworthy lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Gus Kenworthy is universally known for being a freestyle skier, actor, and activist, but also for being true to himself — as a person and with how he dresses, whether hitting the gym or the slopes. So, when Amazon asked him to star in its Amazon Essentials Fall/Winter 2022 campaign — alongside two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, family and lifestyle influencer Alyssa Fluellen, and health and fitness influencer Cleopatra Lee — he knew it would be an authentic partnership where he could continue to preserve his integrity. 

“I self-directed the campaign, which was fun and a little bit of a challenge,” says Kenworthy. “I didn’t want to go way over the top, but I also didn’t want to underdeliver, so I asked my friend, who has shot me for many covers, to take the photos of me. I love how they came out because they feel organic — an extension of my everyday life — yet editorial and elevated.”

Kenworthy is a frequent Amazon shopper who relies on the retailer for its fast delivery, easy return process, and wide selection. “I can order two sizes if I’m in-between sizes or two colors just because I know arrive it will arrive quickly, and whatever doesn’t work, I can return it with no hassle,” says Kenworthy. Specifically, he loves Amazon Essentials because it has all the affordable, versatile pieces he knows will become some of his most-worn items. “It’s a great destination for everyday basics like joggers, crew neck sweaters, and T-shirts,” says Kenworthy. “Their curation nails it on the head, but I also love that the price points are affordable, and the quality is top-notch.”

In honor of the oncoming holidays and winter festivities, Kenworthy’s Amazon campaign is now live on Amazon.com. The best part? It’s full of practical and stylish holiday inspiration that is perfect for gifting him or anyone on your list — including her. So keep scrolling to shop Kenworthy’s Amazon Essentials must-haves and know they won’t disappoint for the season and beyond.

Amazon Essentials Rugby Sweater

“The Amazon Essentials Rugby Sweater is so cute, and it can be dressed up and down or layered up and layered down depending on the weather,” says Kenworthy. “I’m in LA, and the weather is getting cooler at night, so this is the perfect piece to wear out, and even when I go to Telluride, Colorado — my hometown— for Christmas, I will still be able to wear the sweater because it goes with everything I can still layer a heavier jacket on top.”

Amazon Essentials Rugby Sweater $32.90  $22.05-$27.97 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest

A vest is an excellent addition to any wardrobe — even when traveling. They help keep you warm when you’re outdoors, are easy to layer so you can adjust your temperature, and many are built to be packable like the Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest.

Amazon Essentials Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest $28.60-$47 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Men’s Crewneck Sweater

“Sweaters are sexy, often quite form-fitting, flattering, and handsome,” Kenworthy says. “A person can easily look grown up and sophisticated in one.” While Amazon has some of the best knits, Kenworthy believes every guy should have the Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater in his wardrobe this season. “Since it’s an affordable and versatile piece, I would encourage men to buy a bunch of neutral colors,” says Kenworthy. “They can even dress it up or down like wearing it with a suit — over a collared shirt and under a blazer — and dress pants for an elevated look or with jeans for something more casual.” Whichever way you style this sweater, “it will keep you cozy and looking smart,” Kenworthy adds.

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater $22.40  $17.77-$24 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Men’s Cargo Fleece Jogger Sweatpant

These cargo-style joggers breed functionality with all the pocket placements. They’re available in ten colorways with a polyester and cotton blend, relaxed legs, elastic waistband, and elastic cuffs. They take loungewear to the next level since they can be worn out of the house with Chelsea boots or sneakers.

Amazon Essentials Men's Cargo Fleece Jogger Sweatpant $23.43-$24 Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Women’s Blanket Scarf

Anyone who frequents the slopes for skiing or for enjoying aprés ski needs the Amazon Essentials Blanket Scarf. “Everyone loves a scarf because it pairs well with a sweater or a ski jacket, and it keeps you warm whether you’re on or off the slopers,” Kenworthy says. “This one, in particular, is a great gift because it could be put in a pocket while skiing and then taken out afterward.” While it’s listed as a women’s accessory, Kenworthy suggests men not be scared to buy one for themselves because it’s a versatile piece. “I have one in buffalo plaid,” Kenworthy adds.

Amazon Essentials Blanket Scarf $20  $14.17 Buy Now

