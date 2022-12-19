×
Hailey Bieber’s Nike Air Max 97 Shoes Are On Sale Today

Snag the iconic sneakers for 30% off and replicate Bieber's chic athleisure outfit formula.

Hailey Bieber seen in the Nike Air Max 97 shoes
Courtesy of Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The fact that Hailey Bieber has flawless street style is nothing new. She’s no stranger to rocking some of the most effortlessly cool looks that shoppers like ourselves run to replicate. Most recently, on December 17th, Bieber was spotted leaving a pilates studio in Los Angeles with her husband, Justin Bieber, in one of Nike’s best shoes — the Air Max 97. Not only does the shoe have a retro and chunky appeal that perfectly completes her sporty chic look, but also it’s currently on sale for 30% off at Nike.com.  

The Air Max 97 Original is not a subtle Nike workout sneaker. Instead, this iconic Nike shoe is inspired by Japan’s high-speed bullet trains and is meant to stand out — just like the silver bullet train, with its reflective piping that beams in the light. Instead of straight lines, there are wavy ones intended to mimic the ripple effect of a drop of water. The upper combines mesh and synthetic materials in an inimitable layered design that gives off the look of constant motion. The silhouette includes pull tabs for easy on-off, and while a navy iteration is Bieber’s colorway of choice, the shoe is offered in 11 other hues.

While the Air Max 97 was intended to be a running shoe, it is now a fashion sneaker that features everything style stars are returning to classic sneakers for. Yet, Bieber wasn’t the first A-lister to rock the shoe — the Spice Girls’ Melanie Chisholm, more famously known as Sporty Spice, was known to rock the sneaker, while Serena Williams got her own Air Max 97 collaboration.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 17: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 17: Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving hot pilates together. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

This weekend, Bieber paired the 97s with an oversized Toronto Argos crewneck, bike shorts, calf-length socks, designer sunglasses a la Gucci, and a Saint Laurent shoulder bag — creating a Princess Diana-inspired look. 

Though this is not the first time we’ve seen Bieber use a workout as an outfit opportunity, it is infrequent that we can shop a piece of her look for less. So before your size sells out, keep scrolling to shop Bieber’s latest sneaker choice to pair with your favorite workout clothes or baggy jeans.

Nike Air Max 97 Shoes

Nike Air Max 97 Shoes $180  $125.97 Buy Now AT NIKE

