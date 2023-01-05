×
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Puma’s Mayu Mules to Pilates — And They’re on Sale Today.

Snag the effortlessly-stylish slides for 20% off and instantly achieve her laid-back workout look.

Hailey Bieber Puma Mules on Sale lead art
Courtesy of Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin and Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying it: Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about serving up effortlessly-chic fashion and workout motivation we need for the New Year.

The model certainly has an excellent sense of style; lately, it seems like anything she steps out wearing becomes something we instantly want, like her retro Nike Air Max 97s she wore on December 17. However, on January 3rd, Bieber was spotted in LA leaving pilates, rocking Puma’s Mayu Leather Mules, and we already want to get our hands on a pair. Luckily for us —and you — these comfortable women’s slippers are 20% off on Puma.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 03: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

GC Images

The Mayu shoes are not modest mules. Instead, they’re bold and grungy with an oversized platform, padded puffer upper, silver buckle strap, and Puma Cat Logo on the footbed. They also consist of an IMEVA midsole and outsole, which ensure maximum comfort and support. 

Bieber combined the Mayu Mules with a pair of crisp white socks, Set Active Sportbody Flare Leggings, a YSL leather trench coat, The Attico Thea Sunglasses, and a simple black workout bra  — creating a modern and timeless look that can be replicated when heading to the grocery store or to brunch with friends. 

Though this is not the first time we’ve seen Bieber betting on comfort without sacrificing style, it is one of the first times we’ve seen her wear Puma shoes that are on sale. So before all the Bieber fans sell out your size, keep scrolling to shop her latest shoe choice that pairs perfectly with your favorite workout clothes, baggy jeans, and cozy joggers.

Puma Mayu Women’s Leather Mules

Puma Mayu Women’s Leather Mules $70  $54.99 Buy Now AT PUMA

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

