Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Vacation-Ready Vans Sun Hat Is on Sale Today

Hailey Bieber is beating the winter blues in the best way — on vacation. On Sunday, the model took to Instagram to share a photo dump from a recent tropical getaway. Captioning the post “I’m ready for summer 🌴,” Bieber posed on a paddle board wearing a bright orange bucket hat from Vans x P.A.M’s — and it’s on sale today.

The Vans Vault x P.A.M Trekking Bucket Hat is from the footwear brand Vans and Australian streetwear brand P.A.M’s latest collaboration. Lucky for you, you can save 71% off the cool sun hat for your upcoming travels and the warm weather season ahead. It’s made from nylon and features an adjustable chin drawstring, a front reflective Vans logo, and an embroidered flower design that speaks to P.A.M’s design codes.

This accessory not only added style to Bieber’s cute beach outfit — a neon green string bikini from Skims, a glazed yellow manicure, and Harris Reed x Missoma colored beaded necklaces — but it also shielded her new bob haircut and glazed skin from the sun.

While the orange number caught our eye, this wasn’t the first time we have seen the supermodel and skin care mogul in a bucket hat. Ever since May 2020, when Bieber took to Instagram to share, “I never used to wear a hat in the sun, but since learning, we lose 1% of our collagen a year after the age of 23, suddenly, I love hats??”

The sun hat has become Bieber’s year-round wardrobe staple. In these last two years, Bieber has made a case for this iconic Y2K number, whether wearing it with an oversized white T-shirt and jean shorts, a summer dress and cute sandals, cargo pants and an oversized blazer, or a cardigan and leather pants. So if the past is any indication of the future, we’d say there are plenty more bucket hat outfit formulas to come.

So keep scrolling to shop Bieber’s exact bucket hat for up to 71% off, and make it your stylish and practical accessory for the summer and beyond.

VANS x P.A.M Trekking Bucket Hat

VANS x P.A.M Trekking Bucket Hat $60 $42 Buy Now at fwrd