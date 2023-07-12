The Perfect White T-Shirt Is From Hanes and $7 on Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to closet staples, few are more quintessential than a crisp white T-shirt. While this enduring piece has been a cornerstone of women’s closets and iterated on by many fashion labels, no tee has come up close to Hanes’ Perfect-T, which is 42 percent off (under $7) for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Hanes’ Perfect-T is a cherished fashion stalwart because it’s reliable and versatile. It checks off every box of what a white T-shirt should be. Have a crew neck? Check. Free of details like pockets? Yes! Durable enough to wash regularly? Yup. Designed by a tried-and-true brand? Next question.

The shirt has a comforting loose fit throughout the shoulders, chest, arms, and body, making it feel like you’ve owned it forever. Plus, the light 4.5-ounce cotton makes it the perfect choice for muggy summer days when you don’t want your shirt clinging to your body or turning the underarms yellow. “It has a great fit and weight and holds up well in the wash. I have several brands and neckline styles hanging in the closet, and I keep reaching for the Hanes,” notes one happy Amazon shopper. The most important detail of all is the price tag. For one day only (Amazon Prime Day ends tonight!), this T-shirt is just $6.99. What better way to stock up on an Amazon wardrobe essential than at a delightful discounted price?

But that’s not all — the Hanes Perfect-T is a sartorial saving grace. Just ask celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Kaia Gerber, who frequently reach for a white T-shirt to pull all types of outfits together. Time and time again, these fashion tastemakers have proved that a crisp white T-shirt is a cinch to pair with everything from comfortable trousers and blazers to baggy jeans and sneakers.

Inspired to shop? Us ,too. Keep scrolling because we’re also sharing the best celeb-approved ways to wear your Hanes white T-shirt no matter what’s on your to-do list.

START YOUR FREE 30-DAY TRIAL OF AMAZON PRIME START YOUR FREE 30-DAY TRIAL OF AMAZON PRIME

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Best White Tank Tops

Best Camisoles

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T $12 $6.99 Buy Now at amazon

How to Style a White T-Shirt Like a Celebrity

From 9-to-5

Can I wear a white T-shirt in the office? Yes! Staying calm, cool and collected is key when meeting clients or working on a presentation. Paired with tailored trousers, a sleek belt, and a lightweight jacket or a button-down shirt, this wardrobe workhorse is the base layer you need to build an effortlessly chic work outfit around.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Kendall Jenner is seen in Tribeca on April 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

For the Reformer

The Sunday morning pilates-to-brunch pipeline has never looked better. Gigi Hadid’s outfit consists of a boxy white T-shirt, colored bike shorts, clogs, a bucket hat, and retro sunglasses — and we couldn’t ask for anything more. The oversized, relaxed fit of her top balances out the body-skimming fit of her shorts to create an ensemble that is out-of-the-house appropriate. Slip into some Birkenstock Bostons and you’re ready to recap the weekend after breaking a sweat.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: Model Gigi Hadid is seen walking in SoHo on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) GC Images

Off-Duty

Ah, the white tee and denim jeans combo — a total classic! However, the key to nailing the look is finding the perfect pair of women’s jeans that cinch the waist and are baggy throughout the legs. To add modern flair, pair with a shiny leather designer handbag and chunky sneakers ,like Vans’ skate shoes a la Bieber. The result? An enviable-yet-easy look that will make off-duty days feel all the more put-together.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Hailey Bieber is seen on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

After Dark

At one time, a white tee might have been considered too informal to be appropriate for a night out. However, Rihanna has proved that when styled correctly, a white T-shirt can provide the right balance to rich textures and over-the-top glam. If it’s a loose-fitting tee, make sure to tie the back in a knot — like you would when you were a teenager. Then, reach for tight bottoms, a fun jacket, and pointed heels.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 6: Rihanna is seen arriving at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on May 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images) GC Images

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T $12 $6.99 Buy Now at amazon

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe trends for women and men. Chwatt’s writing has appeared in publications, such as Editorialist. She is currently based in New York City. In her spare time, she enjoys scrolling through her favorite retailers and social platforms to stay up to date on the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy, and love — think the best white T-shirts. Learn more about us here.