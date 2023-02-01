×
Harper Wilde Partners With Therapy for Black Girls for Black History Month

15% of the proceeds will be donated to The Holding Space Foundation to aid Black women and girls in tending to their mental health.

Harper Wilde x Therapy for Black Girls bra collection
Courtesy of Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde, the female-founded intimates brand known for empowering, educating, and inspiring women has launched a bra capsule backed by quality and a philanthropic mission. For Black History Month, they’re teaming up with Therapy for Black Girls to shed light on the mental wellness of Black women and girls with a version of Harper Wilde’s cult-favorite, the Bliss Bra.

The limited-edition bra embroidered with the phrase “Take Up Space” is a perfectly “subtle middle-finger to anyone that has perpetuated the concept that women are ‘too much’ of anything,” says the two powerhouse brands in a press statement.

To support Therapy for Black Girls’ mission, Harper Wilde will donate 15% of the proceeds to the organization’s nonprofit, The Holding Space Foundation. The foundation was established in 2021 as a response to the growing need for mental health services for Black women and girls amid the global pandemic and continued instances of race-based violence, sexism, and misogynoir. It provides group healing spaces for Black women and girls, training for mental health professionals, and community education focusing on prevention. 

As for the bra itself, it’s everything one would want in a comfortable, supportive bralette. The Bliss marries quality and functionality with a V-neck silhouette and soft and stretchy microfiber fabric that delivers a barely-there feel. Even better? It comes in an inclusive size range of XS-4XL and a price point of $50.

This isn’t the first time the charitable bra brand has created an assortment of bras with uplifting phrases. In early 2021, Harper Wilde teamed up with the Female Collective to launch the “I Am More Than Enough” bra that Kristen Bell was a fan of. Additionally, Harper Wilde collaborated with The Everygirl with an “Emotional Support Bra” that supported the National Alliance on Mental Health and designed a “Fuck Your Laws” bra as a response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade in 2022. Thus, Harper Wilde’s collaboration with Therapy for Black Girls further proves that the label is taking another step toward being a made-for-women, by-women label.

Inspired to shop? Keep scrolling because Harper Wilde x Therapy for Black Girls’ latest capsule is now available on Harper Wilde’s online store.

