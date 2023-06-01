Heidi Klum Carries the Gucci Aphrodite Shoulder Bag on a Romantic Summer Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Yesterday, Heidi Klum was spotted enjoying a date night in Los Angeles carrying the Gucci Aphrodite Bag, paired with a lacey tunic, denim jacket, luxe over-the-knee leather boots, and gold retro sunglasses that matched the hardware of the popular designer handbag. Not only is the hue of the smooth leather purse on-trend for summer 2023, Klum shows that Aphrodite’s silhouette is timeless, and designed for goddesses of all kinds.

The Aphrodite Small Shoulder Bag is a new offering from Gucci that thoughtfully references the house’s rich archive. Its modern crescent architecture fronts a “Double G” Gucci logo that comes from ’70s Gucci’s codes, linking aesthetic features from Gucci’s past with Gucci’s present. Aphrodite debuted under a full moon on Gucci’s 2023 Cruise ‘Cosmogonie’ runway, which embodied celestial and mythological themes of 13th century art and astronomy. Consider the minimalist bag a new classic from Gucci that has the versatility to be paired with almost any outfit in your wardrobe.

Besides the light pink colorway carried by Klum, the Gucci Aphrodite bag comes in an assortment of chic neutrals, along with poppy summer colors such as orange and hot pink. The shoulder bag features a second shoulder strap option in a shiny gold chain, which otherwise drapes across the front to frame the Gucci emblem. Although intricate and distinct, the Aphrodite bag can serve a variety of outfits as an everyday accessory. Whether you’re reaching for an elegant piece to add polish to a daytime outfit, dressing for a posh brunch with your friends, or, like Klum, imagining a romantic ensemble for a summer date night, Aphrodite is an all-around go-to that’ll be the star of your bag rotation.

GC Images

Klum isn’t the only divine figure that’s in love with her Aphrodite bag. Miley Cyrus styled the black medium iteration of the bag for an edgier Gucci statement last December, including a long fur coat, lace bustier, leather skirt, kitten heels, and black sunglasses at night. A slouchy bag is a staple wardrobe piece that can be paired with anything from straight-leg jeans, midi skirts, linen dresses, and all kinds of cute summer outfits. Looking for the perfect purse to take on your summer travels? This one is a perfect choice to bring a singular bag for your next vacation.

When you order Gucci Aphrodite bag on gucci.com, you’ll receive a vintage-inspired reusable Gucci tote bag to help haul your travel items, daily essentials, or shopping finds in style.

Shop the Gucci Aphrodite Small Shoulder Bag below to amp up your summer style.

Gucci Aphrodite Small Shoulder Bag

Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Aphrodite Small Shoulder Bag $1.980 Buy Now At Gucci

