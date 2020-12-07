Whether you’re quarantine activity has been consumed by fitness, self care or any other form of mental relaxation, 2020 has made the importance of wellness top of mind. Here, WWD rounds up 36 of the best wellness gifts for the health guru in your life, from Alo Yoga, Equinox Hotel, Le Labo and more.
1. Loro Piana Fitness Set
Combining functionality, comfort and elegance, the Fitness Set is designed for those who are dedicated to exercise activities in the privacy of their own home. The kit, ranging from $200 to $2,150, includes a cashmere gym-ball, a leather adjustable jump rope, one and two kilos hand weights with padded handles, a cotton jacquard towel and a water bottle holder in Cashmere Storm System.
2. Alo Yoga Gift of Wellness
Including their signature warrior mat, non-slip mat towel, yoga strap and annual subscription to Alo Moves, this gift is the epitome of wellness, $250.
3. Le Labo Large Candle
Le Labo’s 100 percent soy wax candle, $75, uses pure cotton wicks and is entirely vegan. It’s hand poured in Mississippi, highly dosed with perfume, and burns for 60 hours.
4. Baxter Shaving Kit
Baxter of California’s modern take on the traditional wet shaving set, $150, makes an excellent addition to your grooming regimen.
5. Technogym Bench
This all-in-one at-home gym, price upon request, is a compact training solution in the event of further lockdowns.
6. oHHo CBD Tincture
Based in New York, this new CBD label offers full spectrum cannabis (hemp) tinctures, $85, to ease your body and mind.
7. Bruush Electric Toothbrush
Keep your smile extra bright for holiday photos with this electric toothbrush, $79.
8. Equinox Hotel Spa
One of the many spa packages available now, the OVERDIDIT Circuit, $405, is a detox with a dynamic blend of deep heat and cold therapy, therapeutic massage, and Quantum Harmonics therapy in a 120-minute session so that you achieve renewed energy, clarity and focus.
9. Kovo Hydrating Under Eye Mask
There’s no limit to self-care. Treat yourself to these hydrating under-eye masks, $12.
10. Gossamer CBD-Infused Rose Delights
Gossamer’s CBD-infused gummies, $48, are now offered in limited-edition rose flavor in collaboration with chef Tara Thomas and Rose Los Angeles.
11. TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Take some of the strain off of your eyes with these blue light blocking glasses, $17.99
12. Old Whaling Co.’s Christmas Bath Bomb
Old Whaling Co’s bath bomb, $7, is perfect for unwinding in the winter months; the Coastal Christmas Bath Bomb features a holiday blend of crisp winter air and frosted juniper.
13. Beyond Yoga Twinkle Bra
Add some sparkle to your workout attire with Beyond Yoga’s twinkle bra, $68.
14. Beyond Yoga Twinkle Legging
Complete your ultimate workout look with Beyond Yoga’s twinkle high-waisted midi legging, $99.
15. Papier’s Wellness journal
This year’s been a little different to say the least — make time for yourself with Papier’s daily wellness journal, $32.99.
16. Susanne Kaufman Oil Bath for the Senses
Curious about bath oils? Dive in with Susanne Kaufman’s bath oil blend, $214, of ylang-ylang tree, patchouli plant and lavender.
17. Aarke Carbonator III
Aarke’s sleek and sophisticated carbonation system, $249, offers endless sparkling water while looking stylish on your countertop.
18. Chill Tips Bundle Pack
Chillhouse is offering a bundle pack of nontoxic, reusable press-on nails, $45, in playful designs for the perfect at-home manicure.
19. Closca Reflective Collapsible Helmet
Art meets safety with Closca’s collapsible helmut, $90.
20. Common Ground Relaxation Tea
Relax in multiple ways with Common Ground’s CBD infused tea, $35.
21. Board 30
Missing workout classes? Bring your full-body workout home with the Board30 mini, $250. Just don’t hurt yourself!
22. Mindfulness Cards
Mindfulness cards like these, $14.51, are an easy way to cultivate mindful moments — anytime and anywhere.
23. SENDESTAR Water Bottle
This 64-oz. water bottle, $25.83, will keep you hydrated through the day.
24. ORA Ritual Diffuser
The perfect relaxation trio from ORA’s holiday set, $125, includes a ceramic diffuser, essential oil blend and roll-on oil.
25. ReFa Face Roller
Define all aspects of your face with ReFa’s face roller, $240.
26. Vintage Electric Roadster Bike
Be one of the first to enjoy New York’s electric bike legalization on this Vintage Roadster Electric Bike, $6,995.
27. Costa Brazil Bath Salts
A part of Francisco Costa’s premier, eco-beneficiary beauty line, these bath salts, $125, are nourishment in a can.
28. Cote Men-icure Set
Gentlemen need their nails done, too. Consider this set from Cote, $65.
29. Paume Hand Sanitizer
This chic moisturizing, antibacterial hand gel, $54, is the gift that keeps on giving.
30. Noli Yoga Holiday Set
Don’t forget your mask! Coordinate a full yoga look (mask included!), $200, while breaking a sweat.
31. P.Volve Ultimate Kit
Kick your New Year’s resolution into high gear with P.volve’s at-home workout kit and digital subscription, $204.99.
32. Nanor x Rose Inc Body Scrub
Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s partnership with candle brand Nanor just debuted this organic rose body scrub, $49.
33. The Beauty Chef Beauty & Balance Kit
Keep your skin beautiful and balanced from the inside out with The Beauty Chef’s holiday kit, $59, complete with glow sachets, collagen and well spray.
34. NuFace All-in-One Facial Toning Set
The ultimate at-home spa treatment, $579, that helps diminish fine lines and rejuvenate your face.
35. Theragun Elie (RED)
Theragun’s bestselling personal massage tool, $399, has teamed with Product (RED) to contribute to the global fund to fight pandemics around the world.
36. Celine Mid Sneaker With Scratch in Calfskin
Celine’s calfskin sneaker, $760, is great for at home virtual works.
