Courtesy photo

Whether you’re quarantine activity has been consumed by fitness, self care or any other form of mental relaxation, 2020 has made the importance of wellness top of mind. Here, WWD rounds up 36 of the best wellness gifts for the health guru in your life, from Alo Yoga, Equinox Hotel, Le Labo and more.

1. Loro Piana Fitness Set

Combining functionality, comfort and elegance, the Fitness Set is designed for those who are dedicated to exercise activities in the privacy of their own home. The kit, ranging from $200 to $2,150, includes a cashmere gym-ball, a leather adjustable jump rope, one and two kilos hand weights with padded handles, a cotton jacquard towel and a water bottle holder in Cashmere Storm System.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Loro Piana Fitness Set

Loro Piana Fitness Set  Courtesy photo

2. Alo Yoga Gift of Wellness

Including their signature warrior mat, non-slip mat towel, yoga strap and annual subscription to Alo Moves, this gift is the epitome of wellness, $250.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Alo Yoga Gift of Wellness

Alo Yoga Gift of Wellness  Courtesy photo

 

3. Le Labo Large Candle

Le Labo’s 100 percent soy wax candle, $75, uses pure cotton wicks and is entirely vegan. It’s hand poured in Mississippi, highly dosed with perfume, and burns for 60 hours.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Le Labo large candle

Le Labo large candle  Courtesy photo

4. Baxter Shaving Kit

Baxter of California’s modern take on the traditional wet shaving set, $150, makes an excellent addition to your grooming regimen.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Baxter shaving kit

Baxter shaving kit  Courtesy photo

5. Technogym Bench

This all-in-one at-home gym, price upon request, is a compact training solution in the event of further lockdowns.

Christmas Gifts 2020

Technogym Bench  Courtesy photo

6. oHHo CBD Tincture

Based in New York, this new CBD label offers full spectrum cannabis (hemp) tinctures, $85, to ease your body and mind.

Christmas Gifts 2020 oHHo CBD Tincture

oHHo CBD Tincture  Courtesy photo

7. Bruush Electric Toothbrush

Keep your smile extra bright for holiday photos with this electric toothbrush, $79.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bruush Electric Toothbrush

Bruush Electric Toothbrush  Courtesy photo

8. Equinox Hotel Spa

One of the many spa packages available now, the OVERDIDIT Circuit, $405, is a detox with a dynamic blend of deep heat and cold therapy, therapeutic massage, and Quantum Harmonics therapy in a 120-minute session so that you achieve renewed energy, clarity and focus.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Equinox Hotel Spa

Equinox Hotel Spa  Courtesy photo

9. Kovo Hydrating Under Eye Mask

There’s no limit to self-care. Treat yourself to these hydrating under-eye masks, $12.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kovo Hydrating Under Eye Mask

Kovo Hydrating Under Eye Mask  Courtesy photo

10. Gossamer CBD-Infused Rose Delights

Gossamer’s CBD-infused gummies, $48, are now offered in limited-edition rose flavor in collaboration with chef Tara Thomas and Rose Los Angeles.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Gossamer CBD-Infused Rose Delights

Gossamer CBD-Infused Rose Delights  Courtesy photo

11. TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Take some of the strain off of your eyes with these blue light blocking glasses, $17.99

Christmas Gifts 2020 TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses  Courtesy photo

12. Old Whaling Co.’s Christmas Bath Bomb

Old Whaling Co’s bath bomb, $7, is perfect for unwinding in the winter months; the Coastal Christmas Bath Bomb features a holiday blend of crisp winter air and frosted juniper.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Old Whaling Co's Christmas Bath Bomb

Old Whaling Co’s Christmas Bath Bomb  Courtesy photo

13. Beyond Yoga Twinkle Bra

Add some sparkle to your workout attire with Beyond Yoga’s twinkle bra, $68.

Beyond Yoga Twinkle Bra

Beyond Yoga Twinkle Bra  courtesy photo

14. Beyond Yoga Twinkle Legging

Complete your ultimate workout look with Beyond Yoga’s twinkle high-waisted midi legging, $99.

Beyond Yoga Twinkle Legging

Beyond Yoga Twinkle Legging  courtesy photo

 

15. Papier’s Wellness journal

This year’s been a little different to say the least — make time for yourself with Papier’s daily wellness journal, $32.99.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Papier's Wellness journal

Papier’s Wellness journal  Courtesy photo

16. Susanne Kaufman Oil Bath for the Senses

Curious about bath oils? Dive in with Susanne Kaufman’s bath oil blend, $214, of ylang-ylang tree, patchouli plant and lavender.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Susanne Kaufman Oil Bath for the Senses

Susanne Kaufman Oil Bath for the Senses  Courtesy photo

 

17. Aarke Carbonator III

Aarke’s sleek and sophisticated carbonation system, $249, offers endless sparkling water while looking stylish on your countertop.

Aarke Carbonator III

Aarke Carbonator III  Courtesy photo

 

18. Chill Tips Bundle Pack

Chillhouse is offering a bundle pack of nontoxic, reusable press-on nails, $45, in playful designs for the perfect at-home manicure.

Chill Tips Bundle Pack

Chill Tips Bundle Pack  Courtesy photo

 

19. Closca Reflective Collapsible Helmet

Art meets safety with Closca’s collapsible helmut, $90.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Closca Reflective Collapsible Helmet

Closca Reflective Collapsible Helmet  Courtesy photo

 

20. Common Ground Relaxation Tea 

Relax in multiple ways with Common Ground’s CBD infused tea, $35.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Common Ground Relaxation Tea

Common Ground Relaxation Tea  Courtesy photo

21. Board 30

Missing workout classes? Bring your full-body workout home with the Board30 mini, $250. Just don’t hurt yourself!

Board 30

Board 30  Courtesy photo

 

22. Mindfulness Cards

Mindfulness cards like these, $14.51, are an easy way to cultivate mindful moments — anytime and anywhere.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Mindfulness Cards

Mindfulness Cards  Courtesy photo

 

23. SENDESTAR Water Bottle

This 64-oz. water bottle, $25.83, will keep you hydrated through the day.

Christmas Gifts SENDESTAR Water Bottle

SENDESTAR Water Bottle  Courtesy photo

 

24. ORA Ritual Diffuser

The perfect relaxation trio from ORA’s holiday set, $125, includes a ceramic diffuser, essential oil blend and roll-on oil.

ORA Ritual Diffuser

ORA Ritual Diffuser  Courtesy photo

 

25. ReFa Face Roller

Define all aspects of your face with ReFa’s face roller, $240.

Christmas Gifts ReFa Face Roller

ReFa Face Roller  Courtesy photo

26. Vintage Electric Roadster Bike

Be one of the first to enjoy New York’s electric bike legalization on this Vintage Roadster Electric Bike, $6,995.

Vintage Electric Roadster Bike

Vintage Electric Roadster Bike  Courtesy photo

 

27. Costa Brazil Bath Salts

A part of Francisco Costa’s premier, eco-beneficiary beauty line, these bath salts, $125, are nourishment in a can.

Costa Brazil Bath Salts

Costa Brazil Bath Salts  Courtesy photo

 

28. Cote Men-icure Set

Gentlemen need their nails done, too. Consider this set from Cote, $65.

Cote Men-icure Set

Cote Men-icure Set  Courtesy photo

29. Paume Hand Sanitizer

This chic moisturizing, antibacterial hand gel, $54, is the gift that keeps on giving.

Paume Hand Sanitizer

Paume Hand Sanitizer  Courtesy photo

30. Noli Yoga Holiday Set

Don’t forget your mask! Coordinate a full yoga look (mask included!), $200, while breaking a sweat.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Noli Yoga Holiday Set

Noli Yoga Holiday Set  Courtesy photo

31. P.Volve Ultimate Kit

Kick your New Year’s resolution into high gear with P.volve’s at-home workout kit and digital subscription, $204.99.

P.Volve Ultimate Kit

P.Volve Ultimate Kit  Courtesy photo

32. Nanor x Rose Inc Body Scrub

Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s partnership with candle brand Nanor just debuted this organic rose body scrub, $49.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Nanor x Rose Inc Body Scrub

Nanor x Rose Inc Body Scrub  Courtesy photo

33. The Beauty Chef Beauty & Balance Kit

Keep your skin beautiful and balanced from the inside out with The Beauty Chef’s holiday kit, $59, complete with glow sachets, collagen and well spray.

The Beauty Chef Beauty & Balance Kit

The Beauty Chef Beauty & Balance Kit  Courtesy photo

34. NuFace All-in-One Facial Toning Set

The ultimate at-home spa treatment, $579, that helps diminish fine lines and rejuvenate your face.

NuFace All-In-One Facial Toning Set

NuFace All-in-One Facial Toning Set  Courtesy photo

35. Theragun Elie (RED)

Theragun’s bestselling personal massage tool, $399, has teamed with Product (RED) to contribute to the global fund to fight pandemics around the world.

Theragun Elite (RED)

Theragun Elite (RED)  Courtesy photo

36. Celine Mid Sneaker With Scratch in Calfskin

Celine’s calfskin sneaker, $760, is great for at home virtual works.

CELINE MID SNEAKER WITH SCRATCH IN CALFSKIN

Celine Mid Sneaker with scratch in calfskin  Courtesy photo

