All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re quarantine activity has been consumed by fitness, self care or any other form of mental relaxation, 2020 has made the importance of wellness top of mind. Here, WWD rounds up 36 of the best wellness gifts for the health guru in your life, from Alo Yoga, Equinox Hotel, Le Labo and more.

Combining functionality, comfort and elegance, the Fitness Set is designed for those who are dedicated to exercise activities in the privacy of their own home. The kit, ranging from $200 to $2,150, includes a cashmere gym-ball, a leather adjustable jump rope, one and two kilos hand weights with padded handles, a cotton jacquard towel and a water bottle holder in Cashmere Storm System.

Including their signature warrior mat, non-slip mat towel, yoga strap and annual subscription to Alo Moves, this gift is the epitome of wellness, $250.

Le Labo’s 100 percent soy wax candle, $75, uses pure cotton wicks and is entirely vegan. It’s hand poured in Mississippi, highly dosed with perfume, and burns for 60 hours.



Baxter of California’s modern take on the traditional wet shaving set, $150, makes an excellent addition to your grooming regimen.

This all-in-one at-home gym, price upon request, is a compact training solution in the event of further lockdowns.

View Gallery Related Gallery All the Looks from Balenciaga’s Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow

Based in New York, this new CBD label offers full spectrum cannabis (hemp) tinctures, $85, to ease your body and mind.

Keep your smile extra bright for holiday photos with this electric toothbrush, $79.

One of the many spa packages available now, the OVERDIDIT Circuit, $405, is a detox with a dynamic blend of deep heat and cold therapy, therapeutic massage, and Quantum Harmonics therapy in a 120-minute session so that you achieve renewed energy, clarity and focus.

There’s no limit to self-care. Treat yourself to these hydrating under-eye masks, $12.

Gossamer’s CBD-infused gummies, $48, are now offered in limited-edition rose flavor in collaboration with chef Tara Thomas and Rose Los Angeles.

Take some of the strain off of your eyes with these blue light blocking glasses, $17.99

Old Whaling Co’s bath bomb, $7, is perfect for unwinding in the winter months; the Coastal Christmas Bath Bomb features a holiday blend of crisp winter air and frosted juniper.

Add some sparkle to your workout attire with Beyond Yoga’s twinkle bra, $68.

Complete your ultimate workout look with Beyond Yoga’s twinkle high-waisted midi legging, $99.

This year’s been a little different to say the least — make time for yourself with Papier’s daily wellness journal, $32.99.

Curious about bath oils? Dive in with Susanne Kaufman’s bath oil blend, $214, of ylang-ylang tree, patchouli plant and lavender.

Aarke’s sleek and sophisticated carbonation system, $249, offers endless sparkling water while looking stylish on your countertop.

Chillhouse is offering a bundle pack of nontoxic, reusable press-on nails, $45, in playful designs for the perfect at-home manicure.

Art meets safety with Closca’s collapsible helmut, $90.

Relax in multiple ways with Common Ground’s CBD infused tea, $35.

Missing workout classes? Bring your full-body workout home with the Board30 mini, $250. Just don’t hurt yourself!

Mindfulness cards like these, $14.51, are an easy way to cultivate mindful moments — anytime and anywhere.

This 64-oz. water bottle, $25.83, will keep you hydrated through the day.

The perfect relaxation trio from ORA’s holiday set, $125, includes a ceramic diffuser, essential oil blend and roll-on oil.

Define all aspects of your face with ReFa’s face roller, $240.

Be one of the first to enjoy New York’s electric bike legalization on this Vintage Roadster Electric Bike, $6,995.

A part of Francisco Costa’s premier, eco-beneficiary beauty line, these bath salts, $125, are nourishment in a can.

Gentlemen need their nails done, too. Consider this set from Cote, $65.

This chic moisturizing, antibacterial hand gel, $54, is the gift that keeps on giving.

Don’t forget your mask! Coordinate a full yoga look (mask included!), $200, while breaking a sweat.

Kick your New Year’s resolution into high gear with P.volve’s at-home workout kit and digital subscription, $204.99.

Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s partnership with candle brand Nanor just debuted this organic rose body scrub, $49.

Keep your skin beautiful and balanced from the inside out with The Beauty Chef’s holiday kit, $59, complete with glow sachets, collagen and well spray.

The ultimate at-home spa treatment, $579, that helps diminish fine lines and rejuvenate your face.

Theragun’s bestselling personal massage tool, $399, has teamed with Product (RED) to contribute to the global fund to fight pandemics around the world.

Celine’s calfskin sneaker, $760, is great for at home virtual works.

For more WWD Gift Guides:

20 Tech Gifts for Your Gadget-Obsessed Friend

41 Incredible Holiday Gifts to Give the Stylish Women in Your Life

47 Stylish Gifts for Men

29 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life