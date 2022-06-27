Build Your Dream Team With Our Tips for Hiring New Employees

The process of hiring employees can be lengthy and frustrating. And in light of the pandemic, the role of the recruiter has become an entirely new game – one that requires a strategic approach and the use of the right tools, like ZipRecruiter, the #1 rated hiring site in the U.S., or an internal referral process, to get the job done. Not only have companies needed to adjust to a work from home structure, but also make considerations to expectations for doing so as they looking to onboard new employees.

The Great Resignation, the term used to describe the mass exodus of employees last year, has also left a greater need to find new employees. According to a survey published by Pew Research Center, the “quit rate” in 2021 reached a 20-year high during this time with Americans citing low pay, lack of opportunity for advancement and feeling disrespected as top motivators. And as they seek new employment, people are not willing to settle for previous conditions, bringing new criteria for companies to meet and a developing list of must-haves.

Welcome to the future of work.

For employers, does this moment present an opportunity to build a better team? Is it a chance to reassess how employees’ roles work together? Can you elevate the levels of satisfaction, engagement and success by thoughtfully selecting the right person for your team? The answers are “yes,” but there are some considerations.

What to Keep in Mind Before You Hire Employees

Building a dream team should mean more than just finding people to fill roles as stated, it is about keeping those employees who share a vision of the big picture and want to be in it for the long haul.

To find those employees it’s going to take a bit of work, a clear goal and a lot of communication because in post-Great Resignation, people also require your support.

Think about it this way: Even the best product requires support from a strong team so why wouldn’t the best team members also require support?

Small businesses and startups are competing with enterprises for talent. Many applicants today are embracing the culture of smaller companies and recruiters can take advantage of this with a thoughtful plan for applicant outreach and adopting supportive tools to assist with the process.

Once a leader understands both the needs of the organization and its employees a dream team won’t be far away. To get started, consider following these tips that will help you to hire employees.

1. Define Your Vision

It may be that everyone has a clear understanding when discussing the ultimate goals of the company – and that’s what you want. When the team understands the big picture that the company is working towards, they can take the right steps towards achieving those goals. It makes sense that for a team to continue to work in sync, it is also important to share that clear vision with potential new hires. By being able to present the organization’s vision from the beginning, you are ensuring that an applicant is aligned.

Something to consider when defining your vision is to share with applicants not only the company’s goals, but the goals it has for its employees, or even a specific role. What are your expectations for someone entering the company? Is the company offering a flexible work from home schedule? And importantly, how do you see the employees working together as a community?

2. Take the Time to Understand What Your Current Employees Need

It may sound obvious, but when there is movement on a team, employees will shift to fill vital needs and that may shift how the team works together in the future. These shifts may cause the team to work together more efficiently, inspire a team member to show different skills or reveal new needs.

With all of this in mind, it is important to identify what is needed from a new member of the team. Does the team require that same open position to be filled or would it benefit from a new set of skills entirely?

If this is done correctly, a new team member will be a great added value to the current team, who will in turn feel more confident in their own roles. Ask your team leaders what strengths they are looking for in a member of the team.

3. Attract Top Talent by Going Where They Are

Employers added 390,000 jobs in May, in addition to nearly 11.4 million jobs at the end of April. So, the demand for talent is high. In fact, the job seeker confidence index from ZipRecruiter found that 44 percent of job seekers who hope to find a new role in the next six months already have at least one offer.

So how can an employer find top talent in a job-seekers market? Luckily there are online marketplaces to help. Powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly.

It's important to remember that not only are employers looking for new hires, but Americans who left positions during the Great Resignation are also looking for a new company.

4. Create a Clear Set of Questions to Ask Applicants

Once you have narrowed in on your company’s vision for its employees and requirements for an open position, it’s time to start interviewing potential applicants. This is your time to let someone else communicate how they see themselves fitting into a role, and importantly, on the team.

Ask your current employees if they have any questions they would like to be asked during a first interview. This will not only give you further insights into what is needed but have your team be part of the process from the start. These might be the key questions to finding a dream team member.

By knowing what questions are vital to ask up front, you are able to stay organized and report back with key insights. So much can be learned from a resume, but are they aligned with the company’s vision? Now is the time to find out.

5. Look Into the Future of What the Organization Should Be, Rather Than It Is

When building a dream team, be ready to commit your time and focus. Have a clear idea of what you want the employee community to be. In the future of work, employees and employers can be more thoughtful and correct mistakes that lead to the Great Resignation.

Candidates are making a decision that is consequential to them in their everyday lives and you should listen carefully. Look for employees who will inspire each other and who are inspired by the company. Each role and each applicant is unique – by being creative in understanding what they can bring to each other, there is potential to create something better than you imagined.