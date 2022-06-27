Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Sponsored Content

Build Your Dream Team With Our Tips for Hiring New Employees

Experts say it’s a job seeker’s market, here are five tips to strategically cut through the noise and find the best employees in 2022.

ZipRecruiter lead art
Courtesy of ZipRecruiter

The process of hiring employees can be lengthy and frustrating. And in light of the pandemic, the role of the recruiter has become an entirely new game – one that requires a strategic approach and the use of the right tools, like ZipRecruiter, the #1 rated hiring site in the U.S., or an internal referral process, to get the job done. Not only have companies needed to adjust to a work from home structure, but also make considerations to expectations for doing so as they looking to onboard new employees.

The Great Resignation, the term used to describe the mass exodus of employees last year, has also left a greater need to find new employees. According to a survey published by Pew Research Center, the “quit rate” in 2021 reached a 20-year high during this time with Americans citing low pay, lack of opportunity for advancement and feeling disrespected as top motivators. And as they seek new employment, people are not willing to settle for previous conditions, bringing new criteria for companies to meet and a developing list of must-haves.

Related Galleries

Welcome to the future of work.

For employers, does this moment present an opportunity to build a better team? Is it a chance to reassess how employees’ roles work together? Can you elevate the levels of satisfaction, engagement and success by thoughtfully selecting the right person for your team? The answers are “yes,” but there are some considerations.

What to Keep in Mind Before You Hire Employees

  • Building a dream team should mean more than just finding people to fill roles as stated, it is about keeping those employees who share a vision of the big picture and want to be in it for the long haul.
  • To find those employees it’s going to take a bit of work, a clear goal and a lot of communication because in post-Great Resignation, people also require your support.
  • Think about it this way: Even the best product requires support from a strong team so why wouldn’t the best team members also require support?
  • Small businesses and startups are competing with enterprises for talent. Many applicants today are embracing the culture of smaller companies and recruiters can take advantage of this with a thoughtful plan for applicant outreach and adopting supportive tools to assist with the process.

Once a leader understands both the needs of the organization and its employees a dream team won’t be far away. To get started, consider following these tips that will help you to hire employees.

1. Define Your Vision

It may be that everyone has a clear understanding when discussing the ultimate goals of the company – and that’s what you want. When the team understands the big picture that the company is working towards, they can take the right steps towards achieving those goals. It makes sense that for a team to continue to work in sync, it is also important to share that clear vision with potential new hires. By being able to present the organization’s vision from the beginning, you are ensuring that an applicant is aligned.

Something to consider when defining your vision is to share with applicants not only the company’s goals, but the goals it has for its employees, or even a specific role. What are your expectations for someone entering the company? Is the company offering a flexible work from home schedule? And importantly, how do you see the employees working together as a community?

2. Take the Time to Understand What Your Current Employees Need

It may sound obvious, but when there is movement on a team, employees will shift to fill vital needs and that may shift how the team works together in the future. These shifts may cause the team to work together more efficiently, inspire a team member to show different skills or reveal new needs.

With all of this in mind, it is important to identify what is needed from a new member of the team. Does the team require that same open position to be filled or would it benefit from a new set of skills entirely?

If this is done correctly, a new team member will be a great added value to the current team, who will in turn feel more confident in their own roles. Ask your team leaders what strengths they are looking for in a member of the team.

3. Attract Top Talent by Going Where They Are

Employers added 390,000 jobs in May, in addition to nearly 11.4 million jobs at the end of April. So, the demand for talent is high. In fact, the job seeker confidence index from ZipRecruiter found that 44 percent of job seekers who hope to find a new role in the next six months already have at least one offer.

So how can an employer find top talent in a job-seekers market? Luckily there are online marketplaces like ZipRecruiter to help. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience (which has made it the number one rated job search app on iOS and Android for the past five years) for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly.

It’s important to remember that not only are employers looking for new hires, but Americans who left positions during the Great Resignation are also looking for a new company. ZipRecruiter gives recruiters access to over 25 million monthly active users.

4. Create a Clear Set of Questions to Ask Applicants

Once you have narrowed in on your company’s vision for its employees and requirements for an open position, it’s time to start interviewing potential applicants. This is your time to let someone else communicate how they see themselves fitting into a role, and importantly, on the team.

Ask your current employees if they have any questions they would like to be asked during a first interview. This will not only give you further insights into what is needed but have your team be part of the process from the start. These might be the key questions to finding a dream team member.

By knowing what questions are vital to ask up front, you are able to stay organized and report back with key insights. So much can be learned from a resume, but are they aligned with the company’s vision? Now is the time to find out.

5. Look Into the Future of What the Organization Should Be, Rather Than It Is

When building a dream team, be ready to commit your time and focus. Have a clear idea of what you want the employee community to be. In the future of work, employees and employers can be more thoughtful and correct mistakes that lead to the Great Resignation.

Candidates are making a decision that is consequential to them in their everyday lives and you should listen carefully. Look for employees who will inspire each other and who are inspired by the company. Each role and each applicant is unique – by being creative in understanding what they can bring to each other, there is potential to create something better than you imagined.

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Hot Summer Bags

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

5 Tips for Hiring Employees 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad