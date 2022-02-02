‘House of Gucci’ Is Now Available to Stream — Here’s How to Watch It.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Grab your remote, sit back and relax; “House of Gucci” is now available to stream online.

Although you can’t rent it just yet, you can currently buy it on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Apple TV. If you’d like to get your hands on an actual copy of the film, it will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray Feb. 22.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the true crime drama tells the story of the Gucci family’s rise to prominence, following the history detailed in Sara Fay Gorden’s book, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” The primary story arc of the film follows Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, as he falls in love and is eventually murdered by his first wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who is played by Lady Gaga. Supporting characters are portrayed by a bevy of other top A-listers, including Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto.

Releasing just two months after the film first hit theaters, the Blu-Ray DVD and digital package includes much-anticipated bonus content. Viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Gaga’s transformation into Patrizia — a performance which has already garnered her Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe award nominations for Best Actress. The intimate footage features interviews with Gaga and Driver, as well as the film’s costume designer Janty Yates, who details how the cast’s lavish wardrobe was made (unsurprisingly, searches for Gucci products spiked after the film’s initial release). Also included is an inside peak at the set creation.

According to Variety, thanks to a deal with the film’s studio, Epix and Paramount Pictures, “House of Gucci” is expected to stream on Paramount+ in the future.

Watch “House of Gucci” now on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Apple TV. And for more insight into the film, check out our review of it here.