The J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection Is Full of Cool Summer Classics

J.Crew has teamed up with indie zine HommeGirls to create a capsule collection of summery sweaters, cut-off straight-leg jeans, and versatile accessories with a distinctly vintage feel. The collection arrives during J.Crew’s 40th anniversary year, in step with HommeGirls’ Volume 9 issue that pays homage to the brand and its iconic mail-order catalogs.

Before the instant gratification of fast fashion engulfed the apparel market, J.Crew’s catalogs served similar to today’s ‘drops,’ attracting mass inspiration and establishing J.Crew’s heritage aesthetic as a cultural landmark. “Looking back at the old catalogs, whatever was in the zeitgeist was happening at the brand, just on a different level. In the ‘90s, there was grunge in the catalogs. The slip dress was in the J.Crew catalog in the ‘90s in a big way,” J.Crew creative director Olympia Gayot explains in her interview with HommeGirls for the issue.

J.Crew x HommeGirls is a collaboration between Gayot and HommeGirls’ editor in chief and celebrated designer Thakoon Panichgul. The Thai-American fashion force began his career as a writing assistant at Harper’s Bazaar before enrolling at Parsons School of Design and proceeding to create his first ready-to-wear label, Thakoon, in 2004. His modern structuring, elegant craftsmanship, and clever touches caught the eyes of early aughts style stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, and Rachel Bilson. In 2006, Panichgul was one of three winners of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund that empowers up-and-coming designers, and also earned the CFDA nomination for the Swarovski Award for Best Emerging Womenswear Designer. Panichgul notably dressed Michelle Obama for the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

In 2009, Panichgul was tapped by Gap and Vogue to reimagine three new iterations of a classic white shirt, as part of Gap’s Design Editions collection that spotlighted emerging talent in fashion. Panichgul later appeared in the 2009 documentary “The September Issue.” Panichgul’s namesake label took a two-year hiatus in 2017, which is when he dreamed up HommeGirls alongside the zine’s creative director Jen Brill, whose early work encapsulated the indie sleaze It-girl era of the 2000s.

This must-have collaboration fuses HommeGirls’ grainy tomboy aesthetics with J.Crew’s crisp, classic silhouettes for a modern take on nostalgic sensibilities. The capsule collection includes polished pieces for cute summer outfits, including striped white t-shirts, reworked cotton button-ups, and preppy sportswear logo pieces that can easily incorporate into everyday style.

Items from the collaboration are already selling out, so scroll below to shop now for a limited time.

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found shopping for vintage 90s staples in a Brooklyn thrift store or surveilling newsstands for new issues of fashion magazines like HommeGirls. Learn more about us here.