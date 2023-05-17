×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

Accessories

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Bulgari High Jewelry Show in Venice

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

The J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection Is Full of Cool Summer Classics

Effortless '90s silhouettes get a modern update.

Woman wearing a blue-stripe shirt; woman wearing a white buttoned shirt and jeans.
Courtesy of J.Crew

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

J.Crew has teamed up with indie zine HommeGirls to create a capsule collection of summery sweaters, cut-off straight-leg jeans, and versatile accessories with a distinctly vintage feel. The collection arrives during J.Crew’s 40th anniversary year, in step with HommeGirls’ Volume 9 issue that pays homage to the brand and its iconic mail-order catalogs.

Before the instant gratification of fast fashion engulfed the apparel market, J.Crew’s catalogs served similar to today’s ‘drops,’ attracting mass inspiration and establishing J.Crew’s heritage aesthetic as a cultural landmark. “Looking back at the old catalogs, whatever was in the zeitgeist was happening at the brand, just on a different level. In the ‘90s, there was grunge in the catalogs. The slip dress was in the J.Crew catalog in the ‘90s in a big way,” J.Crew creative director Olympia Gayot explains in her interview with HommeGirls for the issue. 

Related Galleries

J.Crew x HommeGirls is a collaboration between Gayot and HommeGirls’ editor in chief and celebrated designer Thakoon Panichgul. The Thai-American fashion force began his career as a writing assistant at Harper’s Bazaar before enrolling at Parsons School of Design and proceeding to create his first ready-to-wear label, Thakoon, in 2004. His modern structuring, elegant craftsmanship, and clever touches caught the eyes of early aughts style stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, and Rachel Bilson. In 2006, Panichgul was one of three winners of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund that empowers up-and-coming designers, and also earned the CFDA nomination for the Swarovski Award for Best Emerging Womenswear Designer. Panichgul notably dressed Michelle Obama for the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

In 2009, Panichgul was tapped by Gap and Vogue to reimagine three new iterations of a classic white shirt, as part of Gap’s Design Editions collection that spotlighted emerging talent in fashion. Panichgul later appeared in the 2009 documentary “The September Issue.” Panichgul’s namesake label took a two-year hiatus in 2017, which is when he dreamed up HommeGirls alongside the zine’s creative director Jen Brill, whose early work encapsulated the indie sleaze It-girl era of the 2000s.

This must-have collaboration fuses HommeGirls’ grainy tomboy aesthetics with J.Crew’s crisp, classic silhouettes for a modern take on nostalgic sensibilities. The capsule collection includes polished pieces for cute summer outfits, including striped white t-shirts, reworked cotton button-ups, and preppy sportswear logo pieces that can easily incorporate into everyday style.

Items from the collaboration are already selling out, so scroll below to shop now for a limited time.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

J.Crew x HommeGirls Heritage Fleece Crewneck
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Heritage Fleece Crewneck $168 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean $188 Buy Now At J.Crew

Related: Best Jeans for Women

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Classic-Fit Shirt
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Classic-Fit Shirt $168 Buy Now At J.Crew

Related: Best Women’s White Tank Tops

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Boatneck T-Shirt
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe $78 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Long Braided Italian Leather Belt
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Long Braided Italian Leather Belt $96 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Garçon Shirt
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew x HommeGirls Reworked Garçon Shirt in Seaside Stripe $168 Buy Now At J.Crew

Related: Best Shirt Dresses

Meet The Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found shopping for vintage 90s staples in a Brooklyn thrift store or surveilling newsstands for new issues of fashion magazines like HommeGirls. Learn more about us here.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Hot Summer Bags

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shop the J.Crew x HommeGirls Collection That's Full of Modern Classics

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad