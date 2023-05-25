×
J.Crew’s Memorial Day Flash Sale Offers 40% Off These Editor-Approved Summer Clothing Staples

There's only hours left to stock up on these effortless essentials.

J.Crew Memorial Day Sale selections

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

No summer wardrobe is complete without a relaxed linen shirt, throw-on shirt dress, and a chic straw tote. J.Crew has it all and then some, and right now they’re offering 40 percent off your entire purchase for Memorial Day. But you have to act fast, because the deals end tonight at 11:59 PM ET. You can also snag an extra 50 percent off classic pieces that are already on sale, with the discount code: WEEKEND.

J. Crew has always been a destination for easy yet polished essentials. Think of their Memorial Day clothing sale as a pick-and-choose capsule wardrobe for summer, with easy-breezy apparel items like poplin mini dresses, floral tank tops, eyelet blouses, and straight-leg jeans. They have stylish swim options that are begging to be packed in your suitcase for vacay, from striped one-piece swimsuits, underwire bikini tops, and flowy beach dresses for cute swim cover-ups. You can also get 40 percent off quintessential summer accessories, such as straw bags, cute sunglasses, raffia bucket hats, and silk printed bandanas that can be worn in your hair or tied on your torso like a tube top. There’s even footwear included in the sale, like cute summer sandals, ballet flats, and trendy slingback heels.

If it didn’t already sound like J.Crew has markdowns on everything under the sun, you can also order the brand’s activewear to prep for summer sport outings, including side-pocket leggings and comfy sports dresses. You could even grab the Apotheke X J.Crew Sunrise on the Coastline collaboration candle to switch the vibe for the season and add a breath of fresh air in your living space.

Run – don’t walk – to JCrew.com right now to shop their Memorial Day sale before it disappears when the clock strikes 12 tonight. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on these rare deals.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt $98  $58.80 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana $69.50  $28 Buy Now At J.Crew

Marseille Tote in Open-Weave Straw
Courtesy of J.Crew

Marseille Tote in Open-Weave Straw $138  $82.80 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Button-Front Tank
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Button-Front Tank $79.50  $47.70 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Hazel Woven Cutout Sandals
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Hazel Woven Cutout Sandals $138  Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece $128  $64 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Raffia Bucket Hat
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Raffia Bucket Hat $79.50  $39.75 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Vintage Rib High-Neck Cutaway Tank Dress with Poplin Skirt
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Vintage Rib High-Neck Cutaway Tank Dress with Poplin Skirt $128  $76.80 Buy Now At J.Crew

J.Crew Crew Baseball Cap
Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Crew Baseball Cap $49.50  $24.75 Buy Now At J.Crew

Meet The Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City.

