The J.Crew x Paula Mendoza Jewelry Collaboration Delivers the Finishing Touches We All Need For Fall

Even Beyoncé is a fan.

Paula Mendoza x J.Crew lead art
Courtesy of Paula Mendoza and J.Crew

When the fashion and art worlds collide, sometimes the result is something so far-fetched, so unrelatable that it is difficult to take seriously. But then there are times when unexpected pairings go very right to create a line that is universally beloved by the wider public across a range of aesthetics, lifestyles and price points. Case in point: the new collaboration from the illustrious Colombian jewelry designer and artist Paula Mendoza and J.Crew. The exclusive collection, launched today, brings together Mendoza’s reinterpretation of pre-Columbian art with J.Crew contemporary style. 

Mendoza founded her eponymous line in 2003 and has been vastly celebrated for her signature pieces that take inspiration from her Colombian heritage. Her designs combine ethically-sourced gemstones and precious materials from Colombia into a symbolic and aesthetic storytelling of elegance. The label’s DNA also focuses closely on the significance of sustainability by giving back to the local artisans who hand-make every piece. While Beyoncé helped the brand rise to fame, the bold Colombian identity of her label has captivated the attention of many other A-listers, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Alicia Keys, and Katy Perry.

The 7-piece collection features a range of bracelets, rings, and earrings with a price point of $120-$215. Each piece is made with 24k gold and perforated details and makes a fabulous luxury hostess gift idea

The Convertible Bracelet Set is a two-in-one piece, so you can wear it as two bracelets or together as a necklace. Another bracelet option is a chunky perforated cuff that’s ideal for those who consciously try to dress well and make a statement. The domed ring is a timeless piece for everyday wear and will garner a compliment or two. Style it alone or next to your ring stacks for a high-fashion affair.

The assortment of earrings is far from few. There are the oversized Stud Earrings for after-hours happenings, as they team up effortlessly with a simple black dress, while the Drop Earrings are a statement by themselves. Whether you consider yourself a modern-day minimalist or prefer more maximalist details, these earrings add a layer of sophistication to your night-out ensemble. On the other hand, the Hoop Earrings are fab for elevating wardrobe basics from a blazer and trousers to leather pants and a cashmere sweater.

Lastly, the Ear Cuff is an excellent accessory for experimenting during the transitional weather season. It’s an ideal finishing touch to create a feminine, playful, and bold look and complements well with classic pieces. Wear it alone or with a simple stud or mini gold hoop.

