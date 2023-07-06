EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Share Their Prime Day 2023 Shopping Picks and Details of JOJA’s Launch on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t heard the latest buzz, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is quickly approaching. The annual two-day shopping extravaganza kicks off on July 11th. Everyone who loves to shop on Amazon eagerly awaits this special online savings event — even supermodels. Prime members can shop the best deals with the lowest prices on their favorite fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle products, but that’s not all. This year, Amazon Prime Day will deliver a special shopping opportunity you don’t want to miss, brought to you by former Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver. Yup, JOJA is going to now be available to shop on Amazon.com.

If you’re not familiar with the chic and comfy line of active essentials, you’ve most assuredly seen JOJA fashions all over social media. With Tookes and Skriver’s combined 15 million Instagram followers and over 12 million views of JOJA-tagged content on TikTok, now’s a great time to catch you up to speed on the must-have brand before devoted fans snag all the flattering and fashionable fitness pieces on Prime Day. (Just don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial Prime membership before you miss your chance to take full advantage of exclusive Amazon deals and events to come next week.)

After meeting 13 years ago backstage during fashion week, these model besties built an engaging wellness-focused Instagram community in 2016 that naturally progressed into the launch of a 28-piece activewear collection in early 2022. Around the same time, the dynamic duo also joined the Amazon Influencer Program, which allows influential creators to develop content around their favorite Amazon products and services while earning commissions off of sales.

While Tookes and Skriver began discussions with Amazon about expanding their business last year, the models continued to focus on building their apparel line with a hands-on, thoughtful design approach to ensure the quality of each piece met their high standards.

“I think our 10-plus years in fashion play a gigantic role in how we design JOJA clothes,” Tookes told WWD in an exclusive interview for the new Amazon Prime Day partnership. “We really take into consideration where lines hit on your hips to make your legs look longer or different ways to angle seams on bottoms to flatter the butt — we’re all about making the butt look its best at JOJA.”

After years of modeling performance apparel, Tookes and Skriver were able to look at their favorite activewear gear and thought about how they could improve upon the fit and construction for garments to be worn both in and out of the gym for all body types, meticulously adjusting and reworking their activewear creations after tested them on friends of all shapes, sizes, and skin tones.

The influential models and business partners also understand the consumer demand for athletic apparel that has the performance technology and comfort required for daily activities without sacrificing style. As Skriver explained to WWD, the modern cut of the brand’s Classic bra has a square front and back design for daily support and coverage that also serves as a sleek, minimalist top to be worn under a stylish suit jacket for meetings or a night out. Prime Day shoppers will be able to purchase the Classic Sports Bra, along with the brand’s Medley Sports Bra and Pocket Spin Shorts and Leggings in the new purple ‘Petunia’ colorway that will be launched exclusively on Amazon.

“I love purple, so it was such a win when I could convince Jasmine she’d love it, too,” said Skriver with great enthusiasm. “You can really elevate the pop of purple with timeless neutrals — it’s just such a fun color.” Though Tookes prefers neutrals and rarely wears the color purple, the models-turned-designers were able to find the perfect shade that could easily brighten and compliment your wardrobe for the summer season. “It just lights up my day,” says Tookes about the new colorway. “Expand your wardrobe and don’t be afraid of color!”

“There’s a difference in how we style pieces and it’s fun that we can both incorporate JOJA pieces in our wardrobe,” says Skriver as she explains how the two models collaborate and approve designs, even though they have slightly different style aesthetics. “If we don’t think we would both wear it, we won’t put it in the line.”

Both Tookes and Skriver’s aspirational style is easier to achieve than ever before with the launch of JOJA on Amazon. And while you’re shopping new JOJA garb to elevate your workout ensembles, there are plenty of other Amazon items that Tookes and Skriver recommend you add to your cart this Prime Day.

From the ultimate secret weapon to record social content on the go to beauty goodies that keep their skin glowing and hair shiny as can be, read on to check out some of Tookes and Skriver’s top Amazon Prime Day 2023 shopping picks.

Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver’s Top Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks:

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray “People always ask me how I get my hair so shiny,” says Tookes. “It’s always the Dream Coat — that’s my secret weapon. It’s the best product to create the most shiny, beautiful blow out.” Courtesy of Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $26.60 Buy Now At Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask “It’s so hard to find a good lip product that lasts for a long time,” says Tookes. “The second you put on Laniege’s Lip Sleeping Mask, you never have to re-apply it throughout your day.” Courtesy of Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 Buy Now At Amazon

Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Light Both Tookes and Skriver can’t stop raving about this handy LED light phone clip to film videos and take photos with the ideal lighting for content creation, no matter where their travels take them. Skriver owns several to make sure she has one ready in all her handbags, and Tookes proudly boasts that she discovered the useful tech gadget before it started to sell out on Amazon after its popularity exploded on TikTok. “People always look at me like i’m crazy when I pull it out at dinner, but it gives you the great photos and videos you want, so why not use it?,” says Tookes. Courtesy of Amazon Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Light $35.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen No white cast, no problem. Tookes has been using Innisfree’s Daily UV Defense Sunscreen for years because it’s one of the few sunblocks on the market that’s great for dark skin tones and sits nicely under makeup. Courtesy of Amazon Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen $16 Buy Now At Amazon

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler “Jasmine actually got me into using this Simple Modern Cup years ago. For someone who has to drink so much water daily right now, it’s a must to have with me at all times. Plus, I love that it’s skinny enough to find into my car cup holders,” Skriver shares on the importance of staying hydrated while pregnant. Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler $24 Buy Now At Amazon

CosRx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence This TikTok-favorite beauty product is another top pick for Skriver — and she’s not the only one buying it. CosRx’s powerful essence has well over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for hydrating dull, dry skin. Courtesy of Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence $25 $13.71 Buy Now At Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax “I’m obsessed with the Samnyte Hair Wax,” says Skriver. “Now that I’m pregnant, I’m getting baby hairs everywhere. This genius hair stick keeps them in place and under control when I wear my hair up.” Courtesy of Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $22 $15 Buy Now At Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Did you know Tookes rarely drinks caffeinated beverages? Skriver bought this popular Nespresso machine as a housewarming gift for Tookes so that Skriver can get her caffeine fix when they’re working on JOJA designs in her house. Courtesy of Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine $200 $170 Buy Now At Amazon

Shop JOJA Prime Day-Exclusive Apparel Here:

More Amazon Prime Day Picks From Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver:

