Jenna Lyons Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Today marks a very special day! With the first week of November coming to a close, the official start to the holiday season is underway, and it’s our cue to start searching for the perfect gift for all women on our list.

To kick off the season of giving, style expert and former president of J.Crew Jenna Lyons teamed up with Amazon to uplift and highlight businesses offering amazing fashion, beauty, and wellness gifts that anyone would want to keep for themselves. From luxury candles and under-eye patches to holiday-party-worthy tops and skin care sets, the tastemaker’s Amazon Holiday Gift Guide celebrates all the good feels that come with the season.

Lyons understands the stress that comes with finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones during the holiday season. “Shopping for gifts is usually never an easy task, but I try to find something related to the person I am gifting to, whether that’s something we talked about or an interaction we had. If done right, gift-giving can be extremely intimate, which is important and fun,” says Lyons. When picking out these presents, Lyons admits she’s a bit of a last-minute shopper. However, thanks to Amazon, the destination to check every item off your holiday shopping list, Lyons can get holiday gifts delivered to her front door the next day (or at least within a couple of days) with just a few clicks.

So, what does Jenna Lyons wish she could give everyone — and herself — this holiday season? Time. And while that might not be an attainable gift to give this season, Lyons highlights her favorite Amazon gifts she’ll be shopping for this year.

Keep scrolling to check out these expert-approved Amazon gift picks, but be sure to keep Lyons’ number one holiday shopping rule top of mind — “If I don’t want it for myself, I don’t buy it for anyone else.”

U Beauty Preface Kit

As a beauty lover, Jenna Lyons knows best about beauty gifts. While hair care, makeup, and fragrance gift sets are considerate and exciting for the recipient, so are skin care sets because they allow one to expand their beauty horizons and sample top-rated products. U Beauty’s Preface Kit is valued at $214 and includes the brand’s award-winning skin care essentials, like their signature two-step face care set that replaces up to eight skin care products and their skin tightening body cream for the neck, chest, and arms. Plus, with so many celebrities and beauty experts touting the miracle effects of U Beauty’s complexion-boosting products, you can’t go wrong with this.

U Beauty Preface Kit $158.00

Yokawe Crop Top

For the fashionistas on your list, Lyons recommends grabbing this top in all three colorways — silver, gunmetal, and gold. “The top is great because it doesn’t break the bank, yet it’s super playful, so you can pair it with anything from denim to something more tailored. Everyone I’ve purchased it for has been deeply satisfied,” says Lyons.

Yokawe Crop Top $32.66

Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Under-eye patches are the self-care that keeps on giving because the truth is most people don’t dedicate enough time to taking care of themselves. The Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches make a wonderful spa gift idea to transform one’s space into a calming oasis. They consist of 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to lift and firm the look of the delicate under-eye area and give one’s fatigued eyes much-needed R&R.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches $75.00

Live Beautiful Hardcover

Jenna Lyons may know a thing or two about fashion and beauty, but she also has a finely curated point of view when it comes to decorating a home, thanks to her abiding love for home design. This Live Beautiful table book is for someone who has everything. Inside, they’ll be able to explore Athena Calderone’s international network of interior decorators, fashion designers, and tastemakers and learn how carefully crafted interiors come together. Plus, because it comes in a simple beige design, it’ll blend in with any room’s aesthetic.

Live Beautiful Book $45.00 $30.81

Deepa Gurnani Women’s Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Shyna Earrings

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and these Jenna Lyons-approved earrings are ideal for gifting. They’re carefully hand-crafted by skilled artisans with a mesh hoop design and stainless steel post closure, making them a perfect gift for a mom or a new bride-to-be. Plus, what’s better than opening up a gift box to find gleaming diamonds, sparkles, and heirloom pieces inside?

Deepa Gurnani Women's Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Shyna Earrings $98.00

Hugo Men’s Dress Shirt

While a simple white button-down shirt makes a generous gift for any man on your list, it also is a tried-and-true option for women looking to nail the “borrowed from the boys” look. This style from Hugo Boss is a transeasonal superhero. No matter if one pairs it with baggy jeans or layers it under it a cashmere sweater, it will ensure all their outfits exude simple sophistication year-round.

HUGO by Hugo Boss Men's Dress Shirt Shirt $98.00

"I am a little bit candle obsessed. When I went to Europe, I stayed at this hotel, and for breakfast, they had candles lit, and I was like, that is the most elegant and beautiful thing. So, ever since then, I've begun lighting candles in the morning — as a nice way to start the day — and I let them burn all day long," says Lyons. "Candles have the ability to make any moment more special and ceremonial." While she buys tapered candles in bulk on Amazon, her go-to scented candle to give and receive is Malin + Goetz's Dark Rum candle. Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Candle $58.00

Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game

While there are so many little luxuries that make lavish stocking stuffers, Lyons recommends opting for a fun game that can get you off of the phone and allow you to spend quality time with loved ones. “I am a huge game person. Bananagrams is one of those games that’s universal — kids and adults equally love playing it. It’s a practical present because you can easily throw it in a bag and bring it with you anywhere,” says Lyons.