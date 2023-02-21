Give Your Everyday Look Some Edge With Jennifer Fisher‘s New Diamond Chain Earrings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you follow celebrity trendsetters on Instagram like Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, you may notice a common thread when it comes to their jewelry brand of choice: Jennifer Fisher. Known as the unofficial “queen of hoops,” Fisher’s fashion and fine jewelry lines include feminine pieces with an edge for everyday wear, ranging from chunky hoops to cuff bracelets, chokers, and more minimalist jewelry offerings . Today, the brand released two new earring styles as part of its exclusive, made-to-order Fine Jewelry Collection, the Chill Weekend Earring with a 2-inch chain and the Big Weekend Earring with a 3-inch chain. These earrings are sold as single pieces and are available in 14K Yellow Gold.

The new earrings are meant to capture what Fisher refers to as “elevated fun” that allows for individuals to express their unique personalities through bold-yet-wearable jewelry. Each can easily be worn individually or stacked together for a bold look. While this ingenuity can be seen through the multi-piercings and delicate chain design, the inspiration for these pieces also alludes to the nameplate necklace from which her brand was founded — creating a full circle moment for the designer who’s been in the jewelry business for over 16 years.

This new launch isn’t the first time Fisher has looked to expand her repertoire. The Jennifer Fisher brand now includes collaborations on home goods and fragrances, along with cooking salts to achieve some of create her delicious and healthy recipes shared both on her website and her Instagram account @jenniferfisherkitchen. Plus, this past June, Fisher opened a new SoHo store representing the brand’s new growth strategy, including nine new locations over the next few years.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade your jewelry collection with some unique, exclusive pieces, keep scrolling to shop these fun earrings to elevate your everyday style.

