Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in a Magda Butrym Dress and Coat — Fitting for Valentine’s Day and Every Occasion

Who said Barbiecore was over?

Jennifer Lopez pink outfit lead art
Courtesy of Lusiaviaroma, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Femme LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember the iconic line “on Wednesdays, we wear pink” from the movie Mean Girls? Well, this past Wednesday, JLo took that statement to heart and wore a pink dress to promote her new Amazon Prime movie, Shotgun Wedding.

Whether Jennifer Lopez is posing at home in a lingerie set or promoting a new project on a talk show, she and her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, know how to put together looks that get people talking. Thus, with the release of her latest romantic comedy only a few weeks away, JLo has been hitting the media circuit to promote the film while donning fabulous designer looks.

Her recent showstopping number included a Magda Butrym Ruched Jersey Midi Dress with flower applique and the brand’s matching bubblegum pink leather trench coat. She then completed the look with Femme Niche Sandals and a Coach crossbody bag from the label’s fall 2021 collection.

Whether it’s a coincidence or not, Jennifer Lopez’s romantic color choice is timely with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching. Plus, the choice of a dress with a flower applique also speaks to the blooming trend, which includes 3D floral details in varying iterations. We’ve already spotted these budding florals on Hailey Bieber at an event for Tiffany & Co. in Miami during Art Basel, on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, and on Y2K-inspired choker necklaces of our favorite Instagram creators. Inevitably, because these prominent figures are regularly ahead of the trend curve, we’ll see many others test-drive the micro trend well into the spring and summer of 2023.

So if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day outfit, whether you’re going on a romantic date or getting together with your girlfriends, searching for the best Valentine’s Day gift for the fashionista, or want to bring some color and florals to those winter blues, keep scrolling to shop JLo’s festive, fun, and feminine look.

Magda Butrym Ruched Jersey Midi Dress W/ Flower

Magda Butrym Ruched Jersey Midi Dress W/ Flower $1830 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Madga Butrym Leather Trench Coat

Madga Butrym Leather Trench Coat $4285 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Femme LA The Necessary Sandal

Femme LA The Necessary Sandal $189 Buy Now at femme la

Coach Patent Leather Studio Baguette Bag

Snag the most updated version of JLo’s Coach bag that features a shiny patent leather finish.

Coach Patent Leather Studio Baguette Bag $350 Buy Now at coach

Coach Patent Leather Studio Baguette Bag $350 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Coach Patent Leather Studio Baguette Bag $350 Buy Now at neiman marcus

