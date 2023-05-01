Here’s Where You Can Buy Jessica Chastain’s Met Gala Gucci Sunglasses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the first Monday in May, so all eyes are on the Met Gala red carpet. To play into this year’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, actress extraordinaire Jessica Chastain stepped out in Gucci sunglasses, a platinum blonde wig, and a custom black strapless Gucci gown with black tulle gloves.

Many of this year’s Met Gala looks have been decidedly on theme: Elle Fanning wore an interpretation of Chanel’s iconic little black jacket, which Lagerfeld frequently included in his collections for the luxury French fashion house (and which became the subject of his 2012 book, “The Little Black Jacket: Chanel’s Classic Revisited”). Doja Cat made her Met Gala debut disguised as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette, complete with facial prosthetics. As for Chastain, she channeled Lagerfeld himself, sidelining her signature copper strands for a nearly-white wig, à la Lagerfeld, with sunglasses to match.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Jessica Chastain attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Chastain rarely sports sunglasses on red carpets, but the contrast of her snow-white wig with the black acetate Gucci frames came together for an impactful look. And unlike many of the accessories we’ve seen on The Met’s steps, Chastain’s Gucci Rectangular Frame Sunglasses are available for purchase.

These Gucci sunglasses are universally appealing, unlike the tiny, Y2K-inspired rectangular eyewear currently trending, which can be tricky to pull off. Though Chastain has a square face shape, the rounded curves of these timeless rectangular acetate frames compliment her features.

For those investing in the ‘Quiet Luxury’ look that’s gaining traction with fashion fanatics, these shades are a worthy purchase. The small Gucci branding on the temples is a far contrast to the bold Gucci designs we saw on The Met Gala red carpet during the tenure of former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who’s rock-n-roll-glamour-meets-geek-chic aesthetic would call for statement-making eyewear. But this is about Lagerfeld, after all, who donned black lens shades for decades.

When ordering these sunglasses on Gucci.com, they come delivered in a unique case color that’s individually selected for each pair of glasses, and your delivery will include a matching satin flannel pouch and ivory microfiber cloth.

