Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Lingerie Set From Intimissimi Is Perfect for Valentine’s Day — And Beyond

The start of a new year means many things, like hitting new goals and stocking up on winter essentials, but most importantly, it means that Valentine’s day is coming. So if you’re looking to get into the mood for the romantic holiday or are on the hunt for the best romantic gifts like Valentine’s Day lingerie or silk pajamas, you have JLo to thank.

On January 4th, Jennifer Lopez enjoyed an at-home modeling moment in an Instagram post wearing a silk-satin pajama set and shaping bra from Intimissimi. The Italian lingerie brand has long been known for creating bras, undies, bodysuits, and pajamas sets that combine elegance and ease effortlessly.

For JLo’s photo-opt, she went with Intimissimi’s luxurious Mannish-Cut Jacket, matching Smooth Silk-Satin Shorts, and Luxury Treats Demi-Cup Bra. The ivory-hued set delivered a new sense of optimism that felt right for the beginning of the year, while the black bra with a thin gold chain and a plunging neckline added a pop of edginess for the perfect contrast.

It is no surprise that Lopez would be the one to set the tone for the upcoming holiday, and it’s certainly not the first time that we’ve seen the star model luxurious pajamas and shapewear. At 53 years old, the singer, actress, model, and now Global Brand Ambassador for Intimissimi is widely recognized as the queen of body confidence with her incredible figure and kick-ass attitude. Thus, we’re certain that she knows her stuff since she is also a professional at picking the right-fitting intimates to disappear beneath her street style and red-carpet looks.

So no matter what your Valentine’s Day has in store, keep scrolling to get your hands on JLo’s favorite Intimissimi lingerie pieces that will surely spread the love while looking and feeling cozy.

Intimissimi Mannish-Cut Jacket in Silk Satin

Intimissimi Mannish-Cut Jacket in Silk Satin $139 Buy Now at Intimissimi

Intimissimi Smooth Silk-Satin Shorts

Intimissimi Smooth Silk-Satin Shorts $39 Buy Now at Intimissimi

Intimissimi Luxury Treats Demi-Cup Bra

While JLo’s black colorway is currently out of stock, you can get your hands on the red option, which is equally — if not more — romantic and practical for Valentine’s Day.