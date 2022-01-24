You Can Buy the Jeans That Julia Fox Wore to Paris Fashion Week on Amazon Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In addition to runway looks, Paris Fashion Week always inspires just as many iconic outfits from attendees. This year, all eyes have been on actress Julia Fox and Ye.

While the duo has debuted many bold ensembles during this year’s event, perhaps their most exciting was the matching Canadian tuxedos they wore to Kenzo’s star-studded fall ’22 show (which marked the debut of the brand’s new creative director, Nigo). Notably, Fox’s look was equal parts utilitarian and chic, featuring a pair of men’s jeans from Carhartt.

The “Uncut Gems” actress explained to WWD that she was actually at a fitting in the Schiaparelli showroom when she fell in love with the pants, which were being worn by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. That’s right — Fox adored them so much that she convinced Roseberry to let her wear them.

The jeans not only perfectly complemented her Schiaparelli denim jacket, but also created the perfect baggy low-rise aesthetic that’s so hard to get just right. The best part is that the pants are currently available to shop on Amazon for just $50.

The relaxed-fit style features a double layer on the front, which is intended to protect your knees if you’re working in the silhouette (or, you know, attending a fashion show). But even as durable as the pants are, they should be also quite comfortable thanks to Carhartt’s Rugged Flex stretch technology, featuring 1% of spandex to ensure full range of motion.

They sit just below the hip, have a straight leg cut and plenty of pockets.

As is evident from Fox’s date night series for Interview Magazine, wherein she documents her date nights with Ye, fashion has played a huge role in the couple’s dating life. So, the duo’s attendance at many runway shows comes as no surprise.

Copy Fox’s look by shopping her Carhartt jeans below.