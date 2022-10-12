×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on a Multi-city Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

This Kate Hudson-Loved Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Enjoy your slumber in style with this Sleepy Jones deal.

Sleep Jones pajamas lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on the hunt for cute women’s pajamas that are comfortable enough to lounge and sleep in but stylish enough for the off-chance you run into a friend when walking the dog, you’ve come to the right place. Meet Sleepy Jones, a sleepwear brand that takes inspiration from the original intent of pajamas but with an elevated twist making them suitable for everyday activities like running errands and lounging. Not only is the brand loved by actress Kate Hudson, but today, thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Fashion deals, you can score a comfy set for 50% off, costing you a mere $98 and a savings of more than $99.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is like Prime Day stroke two, but with more Black Friday-like deals. It’s the perfect way to get ahead of holiday shopping and stock up on the best gifts for any woman in your life — including mom.

Related Galleries

No matter the vibe or colorway you opt for, Sleepy Jones’ Women’s Marina Pajama Sets feature 100% cotton, collared neckline, button placket, covered elastic waistband with drawstring tie, and contrast piping. They’re lightweight yet keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Plus, the blue and white options are extremely versatile, and we envision them being paired with daytime or nighttime-appropriate accessories such as Ugg boots and a shearling jacket or designer sneakers and a leather jacket.

So, act fast to get your hands on one of Sleepy Jones’ Pajama Sets before the deal runs out.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

BUY NOW: $198  $99 Buy Now

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Hot Summer Bags

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

This Kate Hudson-Loved Sleepy Jones Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad