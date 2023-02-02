Katie Holmes Is Still Obsessed With Her Chloé Nama Sneakers — Here’s Why You Need a Pair.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Many celebrities are apprehensive about repeating outfits, but Katie Holmes confirms that it’s, in fact, chic to repeat. She knows that when you find the perfect designer sneaker, it’s hard not to keep it on rotation. While the Chloé Joy Clog was favorite for Holmes in the past, her current favorite is the Chloé Nama Sneaker — and it’s easy to see the appeal of these new classics.

Most recently, on January 30, Holmes was photographed in New York City wearing a tan double-breasted peacoat, baggy jeans, and Chloé’s white Nama Sneakers. These fashionable shoes — part of the brand’s Spring 2022 collection — are made with sustainability in mind. Each material was chosen for its lower environmental impact, using 100-percent recycled nylon, polyester, and cotton, as well as recycled knit yarn, microsuede, and an alternative water-based glue that relies on less harmful chemicals than traditional solvents. But that’s not all — the Chloé sneakers have developed a cult-like following for its lightweight feel and breathable mesh fabric for comfort, along with intricate design details of embroidery and stitching along the sole for unique style.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: Katie Holmes is seen in Manhattan on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) GC Images

As mentioned, this wasn’t the first time Holmes pulled out her Nama Sneakers. If you keep notes of her comings and goings in New York City, you may remember that on September 9th, Holmes paired the sneakers with bike shorts and an oversized button-down, adding an extra oomph of style to her off-duty outfit while running errands. During the summer season, Holmes showed the versatility of the popular shoe, styling the Chloé sneaker a maxi sweater dress and a matching cardigan on July 20th, and then wearing the shoe with straight-leg jeans, a blazer, and a white T-shirt just two days later .

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: Katie Holmes is seen on July 20, 2022 in New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images

Thus, Chloé’s Nama Sneakers are the must-have shoe for chic and sustainable year-round style. So if you’re ready to add a pair to your footwear rotation, keep scrolling to shop her exact sneakers and other colorway options of the shoe style that may pique your interest.

