Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Intimissimi Top Is Back in Stock

Kendall Jenner’s model-off-duty style is always chic, and casual and consists of effortlessly cool wardrobe basics. One of her favorite staples is the Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Top which she wore on Jay Shetty’s podcast last September. The soft, sleek, everyday top caused viral buzz, as the search term “Intimissimi Boat Neck” has since racked up 93.9M views on TikTok, with viewers eager to get their hands on it.

The stretchy modal cashmere sweater is “ultralight” and hugs tight to the body in a semi-sheer finish, capping at the neckline in a snug boatline. Its thin fabric stretches long over the hips or can be scrunched up for a more cropped feel, so it lends itself to easy layering or transitioning into the warmer months. Jenner wore her’s with some black slacks, but it can be paired with anything from straight-leg jeans to low-key sweatpants or dressed up with a luxury bag and strappy sandals.

Tons of users on TikTok have posted unboxing reviews and their take on styling the piece, where user @_sierramayhew even posed the question: “Is it cute, or is it just Kendall Jenner?” After trying on the top in green, blue, black, and white, she said, “My biggest fear when I ordered the top is that it would be too sheer, but when I wore a nude T-shirt bra, it looked perfect, and my first impression with the top is that it was so soft.” @rae.hersey likened the softness of the top to “being hugged by a kitten,” and she agreed that it was just the right amount of sheerness without being too much. For her coffee outing, she decided, “Since the top is casual, we can pair it with a dressy moment,” and landed on a mesh layered black midi skirt to complete the look. @kristennnirl declared in her TikTok that the top, in fact, “IS worth the hype,” wearing it with a pair of baggy pants and comfy brown Uggs. @nil.sani modeled the top in red, white, and black with the same black silk skirt and even showed how the top can scrunch to reveal more midriff.

The viral long-sleeve is just $49 and ranges in sizes S-XL. While the buzz from TikTok sold it out in the past, the boat neck is now back in stock on Intimissimi.com in eleven solid colors. On the podcast, Jenner wore a pale periwinkle shade, so we suggest grabbing the “Airy Blue” option for a similar look.

Make sure to order your top quickly because every time it’s restocked, it almost completely sells out again. So, if you don’t want to wait for the next drop, we suggest placing an order ASAP.

Intimissimi Boat Neck Top

Size range: S-XL

S-XL Colorways: Intense Blue, Vanilla, Black, White, Valentine Pink, Sweet Lavender, Flame Scarlet, Airy Blue, Digital Turquoise, Apple Mint

Intense Blue, Vanilla, Black, White, Valentine Pink, Sweet Lavender, Flame Scarlet, Airy Blue, Digital Turquoise, Apple Mint Materials: Modal, Cashmere, and Elastane

