I Hate Wearing Bras and Seamed Undies — But Kit Undergarments’ Comfy Pieces on Thirdlove Have Converted Me.

I’m a firm believer that comfy clothes are the secret to a happier lifestyle, however I know firsthand that an outfit is only as wearable — and ultimately confidence-boosting — as the undergarments paired with it. Even after finding a bra or pair of undies that remain hidden underneath a low-cut summer dress or some skin-tight leggings, things like dig-in seams and constrictive fits can leave you constantly distracted and fidgeting (not a cute look during an interview or first date, I might add). But thanks to Kit undergarments, I’m now excited to open my top drawer knowing I can put on a killer ‘fit and go about my day unfazed.

Founded in 2019 by celebrity stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche — who have worked with everyone from Katy Perry to Kim Kardashian — Kit Undergarments designs foundational undergarments that help make getting dressed easier. To create pieces that are flattering, stylish and ultra-functional, the co-founders combined their over 20 years of cumulative experience styling various body types and finessing red carpet hacks for keeping intimates discreet. (They’ve even created a proprietary bandage tape for keeping breasts locked in under revealing dresses.) And the proof is in the pudding.

As part of its recent relaunch under popular intimates brand Thirdlove, Kit Undergarments continues to offer some of its signature styles and has also debuted new underwear, bra and bodysuit silhouettes, many of which I was able to test myself. The verdict: I wasn’t disappointed.

My smaller bust size means I’m able to avoid wearing a bra regularly, but Kit Undergarments’ latest Plunge bralette is one I’d actually be willing to sport for hours. The style is made with a blend of eco-friendly organic cotton and elastane jersey for a perfectly stretchy, soft feel, while its clasp-free design and adjustable straps enhance comfort and ensure I can get just the right fit. I also love that the under-breast band provides a little lift to give me extra cleavage. Available in two trendy hues (a dusty blue and sunflower yellow), it’s become my go-to pairing with cardigans, tees and flouncy tops. To note: This one is also available in up to a size XL to fit fuller-busted women.

I was equally impressed with Kit Undergarments’ signature Triangle Soft bra. Also great for everyday wear, this wireless bra is specifically made to flatter small and medium busts, but uniquely has side boning that creates a bit of additional structure and support. Pretty eyelet details and a soft organic cotton-spandex blend make it equal parts elegant and comfy. The piece is also super versatile. It comes in black or white and has adjustable straps and a J-hook so you can wear it classically or as a racerback or criss-cross style.

Both thin-strap designs offer a minimal aesthetic and feel I can easily get onboard with. They molded especially well to my frame, without causing any unfortunate gaps that have often occurred with most underwire styles I’ve worn.

Each of these bras was also a perfect complement to the two underwear silhouettes I tried: a new low-rise thong and classic full coverage boy brief made with the brand’s organic cotton for great softness and breathability. I was initially a bit hesitant about the thong, as I’m a huge fan of seamless alternatives, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that its seams didn’t cut into me — even as I went from constantly crossing my legs at my desk to exercising after work. I opted for the olive-colored version, but the style is also available in the Sunflower hue to match the Plunge bra if you so desire. The boy brief has unexpectedly become another one of my favorites, too. While I probably wouldn’t wear it under a tight dress due to its fuller seams, the airy, high-waisted style (in black or white) is perfect for throwing on underneath mom jeans or cozy sweats while lounging. It’s also one I like to wear solo to channel Carrie Bradshaw’s work-from-home style.

The main takeaway I had from wearing these pieces? They almost make it feel as if I’m not wearing any underwear at all — which is a major plus for minimal underwear enthusiasts like me. Plus, they all top out under $40, making them affordable additions to any wardrobe.

Shop my proven favorites below, and check out the brand’s other styles like a scoop neck bra and bodysuit for even more cozy options as well.

