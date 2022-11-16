Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Holiday Must-Haves From Amazon’s Small Business Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In all the excitement around the holiday season and the great deals from major retailers, it’s important to remember to shop small and local whenever and wherever possible. Luckily, Amazon has teamed up with Kristin Cavallari to highlight small businesses, independent makers, creatives, innovators, and small shops, perfect for everyone on your list — for her and for him.

The entrepreneur, TV host, author, and mother of three is a small business owner whose very own Uncommon James collection is sold on the online retailer, so she knows how significant it is for the more than 500,000 independent selling partners — most of which are small and medium-sized businesses — to sell on Amazon and have the opportunity to reach hundreds of millions of customers, establish their brands, grow sales, and create jobs. “As an entrepreneur myself, I know how meaningful and special it is to support small businesses on Amazon because these entities are dealing with blood, sweat, and tears, and the holiday season can make a huge difference for them,” Cavallari says. “Once businesses get to a certain level, they’re just seen as a machine, and a shopper isn’t necessarily making a difference in someone’s life by purchasing through a major retailer like they would if they mindfully supported a small business that is hustling and grinding.” So if you’re looking to be a more conscious shopper while also benefitting from convenience, Amazon has got your back.

For Cavallari, shopping with small businesses on Amazon has proven to be both a time-saving and impactful way to shop for holiday gifts for her whole family, and she’s teamed up with the e-retailer to highlight small companies and curate a gift guide. “When creating my gift guide, I wanted shoppers to look at it and be able to find something for everyone on their list — from their mom to kids and everyone in between,” Cavallari says. “I also made sure to pick products from all different brands so shoppers can support various communities.”

So keep scrolling to check out her small business picks this year, with everything from the best pampering ideas to beauty stocking stuffers. Plus, be sure to keep Cavallari’s number one holiday shopping tip top of mind — “Because I have three kids and like to put my time and energy into buying them gifts, I try to find one universal gift and, for the most part, gift it to everyone — with a few exceptions — to make my life easier. Some things I’ve done in the past are subscriptions like coffee or wine — something I know everyone will love. If I can simplify any areas in my busy life, I’m all for it.”

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Cavallari is a self-proclaimed coffee drinker, so she knows a thing or two about gifting the coffee lover in your life. This Cavallari-approved mug makes an excellent gift because it’s equal parts functional and impressive. It’s ceramic, temperature-controlled, and comes in matte black, red, and white for perfectly warm beverages all season long.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $129.95 $99.95 Buy Now

GingerChi Natural 100% Jade Stones Anti-Aging Facial Sleeping Eye Mask

Help refresh your skincare routine with this jade stone eye mask. It’s designed to reduce puffiness and combat muscle strain while aiding the absorption of eye cream. Simply lay the cool mask over your eyes, take a few long breaths, and feel all the tension dissolve. You can also turn the mask upside down and lay it over the mouth and jaw area to soothe lines and tension.

GingerChi Natural 100% Jade Stones Anti-Aging Facial Sleeping Eye Mask $48 Buy Now

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven

This holiday season, the one item on top of Cavallari’s list is Bertello’s Pizza Oven. “Bertello’s pizza oven is black and chic, and who wouldn’t love a pizza oven,” Cavallari says. “It has a high price tag, but I wanted to include a splurge item, so if a shopper wanted to purchase a really nice gift for someone, they could use my gift guide to check that off their list.” It uses charcoal, wood, pellets, and/or a gas burner and comes with an oven, gas burner, pizza peel, a wood tray for the gas burner, a cover, and a thermometer.

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven $489 Buy Now

Facial Steamer SPA+ by Microderm GLO

Achieve a spa-like facial at home with this SPA+ by Microderm GLO facial steamer. Unlike other facial steamers, this one is dermatologist-recommended and sprays a warm Nano Ionic Mist on your face and neck to help bring a greater supply of nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells and remove waste.

Facial Steamer SPA+ by Microderm GLO $59.99 Buy Now

Roverlund Airline Compliant Pet Carrier

Roverlund thought of every detail when it came to creating this camouflage tote. It has a removable, washable liner and a shoulder strap that doubles as a bonus leash. It’s great for travel or just on the go and will ensure one’s pups feel safe and secure.

Roverlund Airline Compliant Pet Carrier $159 Buy Now

Sculptos Wave Aesthetic Candle

Luxury candles make for stress-free holiday gifts for women and men on your list because they effortlessly transform any space. Cavallari loves this one for its minimalist yet unique wave design that would look great as a centerpiece on a kitchen table or a vanity.

Sculptos Wave Aesthetic Candle $65 Buy Now

The Lyric Therapeutic Massager with Rhythm Therapy

The Theragun and other massage guns are great, but The Lyric’s Therapeutic Massager is unlike any we’ve seen. It’s sleek, lightweight, and revolutionary because it’s Wi-Fi-enabled for on-device video guidance. In addition, this deep tissue massager will get your body or another’s moving and grooving, pain-free.

The Lyric Therapeutic Massager with Rhythm Therapy $199.95 $99.95 Buy Now

Travel Journal by Duncan & Stone

Cavallari recommends the Travel Journal by Duncan & Stone for the travel-lover in your life. This travel journal prompts you to express favorite memories and photos to remember the specifics that made the trip unforgettable. It’s a thoughtful idea that proves the simple things make for the sweetest gifts for the men or women in your life.

Travel Journal by Duncan & Stone $30 Buy Now