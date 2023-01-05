Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Cold-Weather Accessory Takes the Boring Out of Mundane Winter Dressing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve spent the holiday season carefully planning outfits for the many, many occasions on your social calendar and it was exhausting — we get it. But before you allow the January blues to take all the joy out of winter dressing, let us direct you to this fun accessory that will easily add a dash of texture and cool style to any outfit (whether you’re wearing sweatpants or a chic cocktail frock).

Take a cue from Kyle Jenner. While vacationing in Aspen for New Year’s Eve, The Kardashians star pulled out all of her best cold-weather shopping looks and après ski outfits. Not once, but twice, Jenner was spotted in a furry bucket hat — the first by Prada and the second a faux fur iteration by outerwear brand Apparis.

While we never say no to a good Prada purchase, the Apparis Gilly Bucket Hat caught our attention for its wallet-friendly price tag of $98. This furry bucket hat allows you to try out the fun Y2K trend without making the big commitment of a luxury winter hat.

ASPEN CO – DECEMBER 30: Kylie Jenner is seen out and about on December 30, 2022 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) GC Images

Still unsure if you can rock the cozy topper? Well, Jenner isn’t the only celebrity to approve of this practical and fun winter accessory. A-listers such as Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Sydney Sweeney, and more have been spotted bundled up with fur and shearling numbers on their head. Whether opting for a patterned iteration (such as a checkered print) or an all-black option, these bucket hats always deliver a refined effect.

Whether you mimic Jenner’s textural mash-up of a shearling and leather winter coat with knee-length boots and designer bag or keep it casual with baggy jeans and white T-shirt, this fuzzy find will spark joy for any outfit of the day. And if that’s not enough to sell you on the bold accesssory, according to Klarna’s winter outerwear and accessories data for 2022 and 2023, “purchases of fuzzy bucket hats have increased by 523% in the past three months.”

So, keep scrolling to get your hands on the Kylie Jenner-approved style, and be prepared to have all eyes on you.

Apparis Gilly Hat

