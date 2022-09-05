The 30 Best Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Labor Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Labor Day sales are always worth looking forward to, but this year they are marking down an extra wide-range of goodies.

First of all, the sale is marking down a treasure trove of classic shoes – think Converse, Dr. Martens and adidas Grand Court sneakers – so it’s definitely the time to stock up on those closet staples. That said, it’s a good time to prep for the fall season with Labor Day Clothing Sales. There are quite a few cozy (but lightweight!) sweaters, shirt jackets and jeans that will have you mentally crunching leaves under your feet. There are also some great deals on the airy midi dresses and bike shorts that have dominated the summer season.

Since Labor Day marks the end of summer, it’s also the perfect time to start stocking up on gifts, fall decor and fresh home necessities before the holiday craze gets underway. This year, it falls on September 5, but with some items currently up to 70-percent off, it’s safe to say the sales have already kicked off.

Don’t worry, especially with all of the options available on Amazon, you’ll still be able to grab tons of great Items. There are also secret deals (many of which we’ve listed below!) if you know to look in the Amazon Luxury Stores or under specific brands. While all of these sales are available now, Amazon Prime members get additional benefits as well as two-day shipping on a huge range of items.

Shop our specially-curated selection below.

Amazon Labor Day Fashion Deals

Theory Women’s Lace Trim Cardigan

This lightweight waffle knit fabric is perfect for a seamless transition into the fall season. It has a subtle scalloped trim, and a v-neck that would make it flattering worn by itself or over a tank.

Courtesy of Amazon

Theory Women’s Lace Trim Cardigan $189.93 $325

Theory Women's Lace Trim Cardigan, Ivory, Off White, M $325 $189.93 Buy Now

Paige Women’s Stella Straight Jean

The Paige brand knows their way around a pair of phenomenal jeans, and these are no exception. They are made of mid-weight low-stretch denim, and feature raw cuffs along with a distressed knee.

Courtesy of Amazon

Paige Women’s Stella Straight Jeans $71.70 $239

PAIGE Women's Stella Straight Jeans, Gnarly Destructed, Blue, 29 $329 $71.70 Buy Now

Ugg Women’s Keira Cropped Hoodie Tie Dye

This cropped hoodie comes in the cutest tie dye print that you’ll want to wear throughout the fall season. Since it’s from Ugg, you already know that it’s super soft and perfectly cozy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ugg Women’s Keira Cropped Hoodie Tie Dye $43.99 $97.95

UGG Women's Keira Cropped Hoodie TIE DYE, Woodrose, XS $97.95 $43.99 Buy Now

Hudson Women’s Nico Mid Rise, Straight Leg Jean

Meet your new favorite pair of jeans from Hudson. They feature a cozy mid-rise waist and a a straight leg that will pair perfectly with your go-to booties.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hudson Women’s Nico Mid Rise, Straight Leg Jean $78 $195

HUDSON Jeans Women's Nico Mid Rise, Straight Leg Jean RP, Journey Home, 28 $195 $78 Buy Now

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket

It doesn’t get much more classic than Levi’s original trucker jacket. The sale is offering a few different washes, all of which are sure to hold up for the long-haul.

Courtesy of Amazon

Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket $62.65 $89.50

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, Jeanie, Medium $89.50 $62.65 Buy Now

BlankNYC Women’s Luxury Clothing Plaid Shirt Jacket

Shirt jackets are the perfect fall staple that you’ll wear time and again. This one features two large breast pockets, as well as a button closure.

Courtesy of Amazon

BlankNYC Women’s Luxury Clothing Plaid Shirt Jacket $64 $98

Exlura High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt

This pleated midi-length skirt is a best-seller on Amazon with more than 16,000 reviews. It’s incredibly breathable, features a ruched elastic waistband and comes in so many colors you’ll find it hard to buy only one.

Courtesy of Amazon

Exlura High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt $31.89 $38.89

Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Biker Shorts

Alo Yoga is the ultimate brand for yogis, but it makes so many pieces that are perfect for everyday life too. These high-waisted biker shorts come to the mid thigh and feature the stretchiest material that still manages to add support.

Courtesy of Amazon

Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Biker Shorts $49.50 $58

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Biker Shorts, Black, M $58 $49.50 Buy Now

Madewell Women’s Lucie Smocked Tiered Midi Dress

Savor the last weeks of summer with this breezy tiered midi dress. It features fluttery ruffles on the straps, and has pink embroidery that stands out against the white dress.

Courtesy of Amazon

Madewell Women’s Lucie Smocked Tiered Midi Dress $96 $138

Madewell Women's Lucie Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, Lighthouse, Off White, S $138 $96 Buy Now

Staud Women’s Mini Perla Dress

This 70s-style take on a linen dress from Staud is absolutely sure to impress. It’s lined with dark brown leather and features a triangle cutout on the bodice that’s incredibly flattering.

Courtesy of Amazon

Staud Women’s Mini Perla Dress $206.50 $295

STAUD Women's Mini Perla Dress, White/Whiskey, 8 $295 $206.50 Buy Now

Amazon Labor Day Shoe and Accessory Deals

Dr. Martens 1460 Women’s Patent Leather Boots

Pair these classic patent leather Docs with jeans or dresses and get ready to take on the cooler weather. They feature the iconic air-cushioned sole that will keep your feet cozy even if you plan on walking around all day long.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Martens 1460 Women’s Patent Leather Boots $82.72 $160

Dr. Martens Women's Lace Boot , Black Patent Lamper $160 $82.72 Buy Now

Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers

With a canvas upper and a leather sole, these platform Converse high-tops are a durable and versatile wardrobe staple. They can be paired with jeans, dresses or oversized pants for the perfect easy-going look that’s perfectly on-trend.

Courtesy of Amazon

Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers $103.90 $149.95

$149.95 $103.90 Buy Now

Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker

This classic white sneaker from Adidas features a soft leather upper and a cloudfoam midsole so that your feet stay cozy. The three classic stripes provide a pop of detail that still makes them easy to pair with any outfit.

Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker $46.76 $65

$65 $46.76 Buy Now

Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Superga potentially makes the most comfortable white sneakers around. They have a vulcanized gum sole that’s cushy and supporting. The canvas upper also makes them incredibly breathable.

Courtesy of Amazon

Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker $39.99 $64.95

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu White Classic Sneaker - 39 M EU / 8.5 B(M) US Women / 7 D(M) US Men $64.95 $39.99 Buy Now

Kendra Scott Elton Cuff Bracelet for Women

This gold cuff bracelet features a stone with soft pink hues that would make it easy to pair with anything. The bracelet also feels sturdy and durable so that you’re sure to have for years to come.

Courtesy of Amazon

Kendra Scott Elton Cuff Bracelet for Women $48 $60

Kendra Scott Elton Cuff Bracelet for Women, Fashion Jewelry, 14k Gold-Plated, Rose Quartz $60 $48 Buy Now

Staud Women’s Gia Shoulder Bag

Made of cowhide leather, this Staud shoulder bag is in a classic silhouette that makes it perfectly functional and sleek. It’s lined with suede and features a magnetic closure.

Courtesy of Amazon

Staud Women’s Gia Shoulder Bag $206.50 $295

STAUD Women's Gia Shoulder Bag, Cream, Off White, One Size $295 $206.50 Buy Now

Staud Women’s Limone Bag

This bag is a stunning modern update to a closet staple. Covered in cognac-colored leather, it has a snap closure and makes for a statement-making clutch or shoulder bag since it comes with an attachable strap.

Courtesy of Amazon

Staud Women’s Limone Bag $195 $325

STAUD Women's Limone Bag, Tan, One Size $325 $195 Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Channel your inner fighter pilot and pop on the most flattering glasses in history. These Ray-Bans are polarized and offer 100-percent UV protection.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $163 $213

Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses, Gold/Green Polarized, 58 mm $213 $163 Buy Now

Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

This serum is packed with antioxidants thanks to the vitamin c, as well as anti-inflammatory properties thanks to ingredients like tumeric. Add it on top of your moisturizer before you go to bed for glowing skin the next morning.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil $30 $40

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz $40 $30 Buy Now

Vitabrid C¹² Dual Drop Serum Sunspot Corrector

Vitabrid’s lightweight serum is perfect for everyday wear, and even leaves your skin feeling super smooth if you want to apply it as a primer before makeup. It’s packed with stabilized vitamin C and peptides, which will leave your skin looking brighter and reduce the signs of wrinkles.

Courtesy of Amazon

Vitabrid C¹² Dual Drop Serum sunspot corrector $49.60 $62

Vitabrid C¹² Dual Drop Serum sunspot corrector, a highly concentrated antioxidant serum with proprietary skin firming peptide and vitamin C smooth fine lines mouth lines long lasting hydration revitalize, boost radiance glow $62 $49.60 Buy Now

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

This powerful blow dryer brush from Drybar features a 2.44-inch barrel that will leave your hair with the most glamorous curls. It comes with three heat settings, which allows you create looks ranging from soft waves to tighter curls.

Courtesy of Amazon

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush $116.25 $155

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, 2.44 inch Barrel $155 $116.25 Buy Now

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic + Tourmaline Flat Iron

This brand is a favorite of stylists, and that’s because all of their products are super powerful and durable. Their flatiron features ceramic plates that reduce frizz, and goes up to 450-degrees in only 30-seconds.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic + Tourmaline Flat Iron $26 $39.99

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic + Tourmaline Flat Iron for Sleek Results, 1 Inch Plates $39.99 $26 Buy Now

Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Smart Sonic Toothbrush

This toothbrush allows you to choose one of three vibration levels, and then saves your preferences on an accompanying app that will even show you what areas you’re overlooking. It also comes with an additional brush head and a cute little holder.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Smart Sonic Toothbrush $24.95 $69.99

$69.99 $24.95 Buy Now

Amazon Labor Day Home and Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case

These little headphones offer up a big sound. In addition to being sweat and water-resistant, they have noise-canceling capabilities and they come with a magnetic charging case.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case $179.99 $249

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Customizable Fit, Sweat and Water Resistant. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone $249 $179.99 Buy Now

Wockoder Record Player Turntable with Speakers

Wockoder’s classic turntable would make the perfect gift or upgrade for your current record player. It has three speeds, accommodates three sizes of records and has built-in speakers.

Courtesy of Amazon

Wockoder Record Player Turntable with Speakers $43.99 $99.99

Record Player Turntable with Speakers 3-Speed Belt-Driven Vinyl LP Vintage Design for Home Music Vinyl Record Player RCA Out AUX in Headphone Jack $99.99 $43.99 Buy Now

Smeg KLF03CRUS 50’s Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle

If you haven’t invested in an electric kettle yet, get ready for your life to change. This retro version from Smeg holds up to 7-cups, and has 1,500-watts of power that will heat your water up in seconds. Plus, it’s super cute.

Courtesy of Amazon

Smeg KLF03CRUS 50’s Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle $189.95 $240

Smeg KLF03PBUS 50's Retro Style Aesthetic Electric Kettle with Embossed Logo, Pastel Blue $240 $189.95 Buy Now

Cuisinart SM-50TQ 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer

With 12 speed settings and 5.5-quarts of room to blend, this stand mixer is the perfect baking companion. It’s made of durable polished stainless steel (and available in a gorgeous robin’s egg blue!), and comes with four attachments.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cuisinart SM-50TQ 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer $179.95 $249.95

$249.95 $179.95 Buy Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Class up your kitchen with this 7.25-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven from Le Creuset. The French kitchenware brand makes the most quality pieces, all of which are super durable and timeless.

Courtesy of Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven $359.95 $459.95

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt., Flame $459.95 $359.95 Buy Now

WoodWick Trilogy Cozy Cabin

It doesn’t get much more cozy than the crackling wooden wicks of WoodWick candles. This one has one long wick and comes in the Cozy Cabin scent, which features three layers of scents: evening bonfire, oud wood, and wood smoke.

Courtesy of Amazon

WoodWick Trilogy Cozy Cabin, 3-in-1 Highly Scented Candle, Ellipse Glass Jar with Original HearthWick Flame, Large 7-inch, 16 oz $28.04 $23.98 Buy Now

Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheet

These Egyptian cotton sheets are 600-thread count and come in 16 different colors. Oh, and the set includes the flat and fitted sheets, as well as two pillow cases – all wrapped in an adorable box.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheet $64.99 $69.99