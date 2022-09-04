The 30 Best Labor Day Sales for Clothes and Fashion Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

For fashion lovers, the unofficial last weekend of summer means shopping the best Labor Day sales on clothes and other fashion goods. It’s the perfect time to grab that designer handbag that’s finally gone on sale, or get a head start on fall items like cashmere sweaters and leather pants that are discounted for a limited time.

This year, Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day. The vast majority of sales have commenced by the Friday before, Sept. 2, though some started as early as Aug. 30. Most run through Sept. 5, with a few lagging into Sept. 6. Regardless, you’ll want to get shopping immediately before deals run out, particularly in the most common sizes.

Labor Day Weekend is an ideal shopping occasion with a new season on the way. Shoppers can stock up on their year-round must-haves, from wardrobe basics like bras and workout clothes to classic office attire like button-downs and trousers. Lots of retailers offer discounts on their fall inventory for this weekend only, enticing customers to snatch up the coats and boots they’ll be wearing as cooler temperatures arrive.

Most of all, there’s tons of summer stock that retailers are keen to clear out. With temperatures still high, it’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in summer favorites like sandals and dresses at huge discounts. Wear them now, then bring them back out of the closet next spring, or layer pieces under sweaters and jackets during the winters.

Some of the best Labor Day deals on clothes are found in retailer’s respective sale sections, with sale prices slashed even further over the holiday weekend. Retailers like Moda Operandi are offering up to 80% off designer items, while sites like athleisure retailer Bandier offer deals that increase the more you buy.

Look to big department stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s for the widest variety of items, with thousands of items to peruse. There are also deals to be had at smaller companies like Everlane, which is offering up to 70% off items.

Whether you’re in the mood for bikinis and linen dresses, fall boots and coats, or year-round handbags and accessories, we’ve rounded up the 30 best Labor Day clothing sales to shop. Check out the whole list below.

Amazon Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Thousands of discounts for fashion, tech, and home items

: Thousands of discounts for fashion, tech, and home items What to Expect: Savings starting before Labor Day with thousands of items already on sale, like 59% off a Calvin Klein women’s performance jacket and 50% off Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Savings starting before Labor Day with thousands of items already on sale, like 59% off a Calvin Klein women’s performance jacket and 50% off Ray-Ban sunglasses. Top Deals: Enjoy substantial savings on electronics purchases 28% off Apple Airpods Pro.

There’s no need to wait until Monday, Sept. 5 to start capitalizing on Labor Day savings on Amazon.com. There’s already plenty of deals available in virtually every category, from clothing to home and kitchen items. Pro tip: Snap up big-ticket items now, like electronics, for big discounts.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Customizable Fit, Sweat and Water Resistant. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone $249 $180 Buy Now

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Pilot Sunglasses, Gold/Green Polarized, 58 mm $213 $163 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Hooded Full Zip Jacket

Calvin Klein Performance Women's Color Block Hooded Full Zip Jacket, Nu Beige/Lemon Drop, Medium $80 $31 Buy Now

Nordstrom Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : More than 36,000 items are marked down through Sept. 12

: More than 36,000 items are marked down through Sept. 12 What to Expect : Up to 80% off men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, and accessories, plus beauty items

: Up to 80% off men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, and accessories, plus beauty items Top Deals: Designers duds like Stella McCartney and The Row are generously priced at more than 70 percent off. There’s also select deals on fine jewelry.

Nordstrom’s summer sale is running through Sept. 12, but shop items as soon as possible before they run out of stock. It’s not just summer stock that’s being marked down; there are tons of fall items like boots, sweaters and denim.

Valentino Logo Hooded Jacket

$1990 $448 Buy Now

Off-White For Riding Tall Rain Boot

$505 $152 Buy Now

Bony Levy Solstice Diamond Hoop Earrings

$1595 $957 Buy Now

Everlane Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : hundreds of deals up to 70 percent off

: hundreds of deals up to 70 percent off What to Expect : discounts on styles like tees, dresses and sweaters

: discounts on styles like tees, dresses and sweaters Top Deals: all jeans are at least 30 percent off, with some up to 70 percent off

Everlane’s Labor Day sale has lots of year-round basics that can be worn throughout the seasons, like basics tanks and button downs. All denim is marked down, so scoop it up before prices return to normal post-Labor Day.

Everlane The Curvy Way-High Jean

$98 $68 Buy Now

Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank

$30 $15 Buy Now

Everlane The Linen Shoestring Jumpsuit

$98 $68 Buy Now

Saks Fifth Avenue Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : up to 70 percent off more than 25,000 designer items

: up to 70 percent off more than 25,000 designer items What to Expect: (i.e. 30% off sneaker styles including TK shoes and TK popular shoes)

(i.e. 30% off sneaker styles including TK shoes and TK popular shoes) Top Deals: Score more than 50 percent off key fall staples like Cinq a Sept joggers and 20 percent off Valentino handbags

From men’s and women’s coats to designer handbags, there’s so much to shop at the Saks Fifth Avenue Labor Day sale. Offerings span seasons so you can shop for any climate or occasion.

Cinq à Sept Giles Cargo Joggers

$265 $119 Buy Now

Valentino Roman Stud Leather Tote

$2850 Buy Now

Lululemon Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : In time for Labor Day Lululemon has replenished its “We Made Too Much” sale section

: In time for Labor Day Lululemon has replenished its “We Made Too Much” sale section What to Expect : Grab up to 80 percent off performance leggings, shorts, tank tops, tees sports bras

: Grab up to 80 percent off performance leggings, shorts, tank tops, tees sports bras Top Deals: Deals range by size and colors. Grab cult favorite leggings for $59 as opposed to their $98 regular price.

There’s no better time to replenish your athleisure wardrobe than now, thanks to Lululemon’s major discounts. The brand is offering up to 80 percent off tops, sports bras, shirts, and most of all leggings.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25″

$98 $59 Buy Now

Lululemon Align™ Cropped Tank Top

$68 $29 Buy Now

Adidas Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Tons of clothing and sneakers for women and men are up to 30 percent off with code SCOREBIG from Sept. 2-6.

: Tons of clothing and sneakers for women and men are up to 30 percent off with code SCOREBIG from Sept. 2-6. What to Expect: From post-gym sandals to performance t-shirts and leggings, there’s deals for everyone, but the best savings are on sneakers

From post-gym sandals to performance t-shirts and leggings, there’s deals for everyone, but the best savings are on sneakers Top Deals: Women’s Ultraboost 19.5 DNA Shoes are discounted from $190 to $133

The sooner you shop the Adidas sale the better, as common sizes in key sneaker styles are likely to sell out first. Grab shoes for women, men and kid’s, plus tons of clothing basics.

Adidas ULTRABOOST 19.5 DNA SHOES

$119 Buy Now

Adidas AEROREADY DESIGNED 2 MOVE

$25 Buy Now

Bandier Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : The more you spend the more you’ll save at Bandier’s sale, which is running Sept. 1-5. Earn 20% off orders totaling $150 or more, 25% off orders of $250, and 30% off orders of at least $350 or more

: The more you spend the more you’ll save at Bandier’s sale, which is running Sept. 1-5. Earn 20% off orders totaling $150 or more, 25% off orders of $250, and 30% off orders of at least $350 or more What to Expect : Over $500 summer items are sale eligible, ranking from brightly colored leggings and tops to sandals

: Over $500 summer items are sale eligible, ranking from brightly colored leggings and tops to sandals Top Deals: The more you the bigger discount you’ll enjoy. Score outfits from popular athleisure brands like Varley and Year of Ours.

Bandier’s Labor Day sale emphasizes bright summer colors, sandals, and shorts, but has a variety of neutral styles thrown in that will help you transition to fall. Favorite brands like Year of Ours are going fast. Spend over $350 for the most savings.

Le Ore Rimini Collared Cardigan

$198 $140 Buy Now

Prism Awaken Extra HR 7/8 Ribbed Legging

$125 $109 Buy Now

BlankNYC Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : BlankNYC will mark down its entire site 30% through Sept. 6. Get the deal with the code RELAX30.

: BlankNYC will mark down its entire site 30% through Sept. 6. Get the deal with the code RELAX30. What to Expect : In addition to tons of jeans for men and women, there are also trousers, a ton of jackets, shorts, and dresses.

: In addition to tons of jeans for men and women, there are also trousers, a ton of jackets, shorts, and dresses. Top Deals: The Riviera Jacket, selling for $198, will be marked down 30% to $138.60.

In need of some denim for fall? Take advantage of BLANKNYC’s 30% sitewide savings. Even new arrivals are marked down through the long weekend.

BlankNYC RIVIERA JACKET

$198 Buy Now

BlankNYC THE BAXTER IN WILDFLOWER

$98 Buy Now

Retrofete Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Take an additional 25% off styles on sale with the code SALE25 through Sept. 6

: Take an additional 25% off styles on sale with the code SALE25 through Sept. 6 What to Expect : Lots of sparkly, festive dresses and separates

: Lots of sparkly, festive dresses and separates Top Deals: The biggest savings are on the highest-priced items, like gowns marked down from $1,195 to $837. A brand signature robe dress is $697, down from $995.

If you’ve got any big events coming up, now is the time to grab a gown or party style from Retrofete. As seasons shift the brand has filled with sale section with loads of sales styles that are a further 25% off with the code SALE25.

Retrofete Delphi Embellished Lace Dress

$1195 $837 Buy Now

Retrofete Gabrielle Sequin Butterfly Robe

$995 $697 Buy Now

DL1961 Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Select denim styles are up to 40% off through Sept. 5 with the code LABORDAY2022.

: Select denim styles are up to 40% off through Sept. 5 with the code LABORDAY2022. What to Expect : Lots and lots of jeans and shorts for both men and women, plus some tees and tops thrown in for good measure.

: Lots and lots of jeans and shorts for both men and women, plus some tees and tops thrown in for good measure. Top Deals: Jeans in vintage washes marked down to $175 from $219

There are more than a dozen style of DL1961 jeans in a variety of washes discounted up to 40% off. Don’t pass over select sweaters and tops on sale, too.

DL1961 Patti Straight High Rise Vintage Ankle

$219 $175 Buy Now

DL1961 Sweatshirt Classic

$139 $111 Buy Now

Frankies Bikinis Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Use the code WEEKEND through Sept. 5 for 30% off sitewide

: Use the code WEEKEND through Sept. 5 for 30% off sitewide What to Expect: All items are discounted, from bikinis to loungewear and underwear

All items are discounted, from bikinis to loungewear and underwear Top Deals: Dresses selling for $175 are marked down to $122.50, while bikini tops selling for $95 are marked down to $66.50.

Frankies Bikinis is a cult favorite brand with a host of cool collaborations under its belt, including one designed with Gigi Hadid. Every item is on sale through the long weekend, including dresses, loungewear and beach towels, and of course, plenty of bikinis.

Vince Camuto Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Vince Camuto is offering an extra 50% off all sale items with the code LABORDAY through Sept. 5.

: Vince Camuto is offering an extra 50% off all sale items with the code LABORDAY through Sept. 5. What to Expect : Stock up more than 250 warm weather styles to wear on vacation and next spring.

: Stock up more than 250 warm weather styles to wear on vacation and next spring. Top Deals: High-heeled sandals originally selling for $99 and on sale for $59.99 are now a mere $30 during the Labor Day sale.

Vince Camuto is offering massive savings as it switches gears to fall merchandise. Items already on sale see their prices slashed in half for total savings that hover around 70%. Run, don’t walk.

Vince Camuto Palennie Slide

$99 $45 Buy Now

Vince Camuto Arlesa Sandal

$129 $55 Buy Now

Vince Camuto Salete Mule

$99 $80 Buy Now

& Other Stories Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Take 50 percent off selected styles through Sept. 5 at midnight at stories.com.

: Take 50 percent off selected styles through Sept. 5 at midnight at stories.com. What to Expect : There’s about 250 items on sale, including lots of cold weather sweaters and office-appropriate dresses.

: There’s about 250 items on sale, including lots of cold weather sweaters and office-appropriate dresses. Top Deals: Shearling slippers are marked down to $19.99 from $79 and midi dresses from $129 to $59.99

Anthropologie

Details of Labor Day Sale : Items already on sale at Anthropologie are marked down an extra 50% over Labor Day Weekend.

: Items already on sale at Anthropologie are marked down an extra 50% over Labor Day Weekend. What to Expect: There are more than 2,000 markdowns across Anthropologie’s signature mix of clothing, accessories, shoes and home and furniture items.

There are more than 2,000 markdowns across Anthropologie’s signature mix of clothing, accessories, shoes and home and furniture items. Top Deals: Dresses that originally cost $128 are marked down to $69.95. Linen button downs are $59.95 from $98. Flare pants are $69.96 from an original $120.

With more than 2,000 items on sale at Anthropologie, there’s something for everyone. Loads of dresses and blouses are an extra 50% off their sale price for this weekend only.

Rent the Runway Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Through Sept 5., all Rent the Runway customers can get 30 percent off almost the entire site. That includes one-time rentals over $50 and even three months of any subscription level. Use code RENTYOURWAY.

: Through Sept 5., all Rent the Runway customers can get 30 percent off almost the entire site. That includes one-time rentals over $50 and even three months of any subscription level. Use code RENTYOURWAY. What to Expec t: There are thousands of items on discount, from occasion wear to statement coats and separates to wear to the office.

t: There are thousands of items on discount, from occasion wear to statement coats and separates to wear to the office. Top Deals: A used Khaite trench perfect for fall selling for $850 is now $595 during the sale.

There’s a huge array of items for sale and rent on Rent the Runway, plus memberships allowing you to rent multiple items each month for a set price. RTR is offering 30% off all of that, yes, even the memberships. There’s never been a better time to try some of their more than 17,000 items.

Stuart Weitzman Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : The entire Stuart Weitzman website is marked down 25 percent with the code READY4FALL. The sale runs through Sept. 6.

: The entire Stuart Weitzman website is marked down 25 percent with the code READY4FALL. The sale runs through Sept. 6. What to Expect : Tons of sandals, from stiletto styles to wedges and flats.

: Tons of sandals, from stiletto styles to wedges and flats. Top Deals: Flat sandals originally priced at $425 are discounted 50% to $212.50

Stock up on tons of quality summer basics on the Stuart Weitzman website, with every pair 25% off. For major savings, look for styles that were already on sale; with an additional 25% off some are discounted up to 50%.

Stuart Weitzman Astrid Flat Sandal

$425 $213 Buy Now

Stuart Weitzman Beatrix 100 Wrap Sandals

$550 $275 Buy Now

Staud Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale: Through Sept. 5 shop new STAUD markdowns up to 65% off. Get an extra 20% off items with the code SUMMER20.

Through Sept. 5 shop new STAUD markdowns up to 65% off. Get an extra 20% off items with the code SUMMER20. What to Expect: There are hundreds of markdowns on knit dresses and tops, handbags, shoes and dresses.

There are hundreds of markdowns on knit dresses and tops, handbags, shoes and dresses. Top Deals: Summer skirts selling for $625 are now a steal at $375. Bags selling for $595 are marked down to $416.50.

Staud’s knits are the perfect transitional pieces to take you from summer to fall. Wear them now and layer under sweaters and coats as the weather turns. There are hundreds of items at up to 65% off.

Rowing Blazers Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Select items are up to 60 percent off through Labor Day.

: Select items are up to 60 percent off through Labor Day. What to Expect : Blazers, rugby shirts, hoodies and t-shirts are majorly discounted. Shop the sale by percentage off, from 25% off all the way to 60%.

: Blazers, rugby shirts, hoodies and t-shirts are majorly discounted. Shop the sale by percentage off, from 25% off all the way to 60%. Top Deals: Grab signature Rowing Blazers sweaters for $221, down from $295.

Rowing Blazers quality blazers, hoodies, cashmere sweaters and loads of accessories like belts and baseball hats are marked down. The colorful assortment is appropriate year-round, particularly the sweaters.

Gyles & George “I’m a Luxury” Sweater

$295 $221 Buy Now

Gyles & George Pisces Sweater

$245 $123 Buy Now

Cuup Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Cuup is offering up to 60 percent off swimwear and intimates through Sept. 5.

: Cuup is offering up to 60 percent off swimwear and intimates through Sept. 5. What to Expect : There are about 90 styles on sale, from swimwear tops and bottoms to panties and bras.

: There are about 90 styles on sale, from swimwear tops and bottoms to panties and bras. Top Deals: Classic balconette bikini tops are marked down to $39 from $98.

Don’t forget to stock up on intimates when taking advantage of Labor Day deals. Cuup’s close-fitting bras are beloved by small- and large-chested women alike. There’s also a bunch of swimwear to shop.

Donni Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : The more you shop the more you’ll save at the Donni Labor Day sale. Get 15% off orders of $200 or more, 20% off orders of $350 or more, and 30% off orders of $500 or more. Use code LONGWEEKEND30.

: The more you shop the more you’ll save at the Donni Labor Day sale. Get 15% off orders of $200 or more, 20% off orders of $350 or more, and 30% off orders of $500 or more. Use code LONGWEEKEND30. What to Expect : Shop signature loungewear plus trousers and tops.

: Shop signature loungewear plus trousers and tops. Top Deals: Shop on-trend wide-leg pants, tube tops and button-down shirts. It isn’t easy to rack up a $500 cart and get the full 30% discount.

Comfortable basics made from eco-friendly materials will be the basis of your fall wardrobe. With the entire site (excluding jewelry) marked down, the more you shop the more you will save.

Simon Miller Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Simon Miller is offering up to 60% off its sale items through Sept. 5.

: Simon Miller is offering up to 60% off its sale items through Sept. 5. What to Expect : Silky separates, bikinis, shoes, and bags are all on discount.

: Silky separates, bikinis, shoes, and bags are all on discount. Top Deals: Score ribbed pants for $115 that originally sold for $230. Handbags originally priced at $295 are $177.

From practical ribbed pants to more niche fuzzy slippers and swimsuit cover-ups, there’s a huge assortment of items in the Simon Miller sale section. Note that the biggest discounts are for final sale items.

Simon Miller Wide Crop Rib Alder Pant

$230 $115 Buy Now

Tanya Taylor Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Through Sept. 5, take an extra 25% off the Tanya Taylor sale section.

: Through Sept. 5, take an extra 25% off the Tanya Taylor sale section. What to Expect: Dresses, dresses, and more dresses. Plus, the occasional swim suit, top or pant.

Dresses, dresses, and more dresses. Plus, the occasional swim suit, top or pant. Top Deals: Bathing suits are $129 from $215. Dresses will offer the most savings, with markdowns to $297 from $495.

The sale section is even better at TanyaTaylor.com this Labor Day weekend. Get hundreds of dollars off dresses with the additional 25% discount. Take advantage of the wide size ranges.

Tanya Taylor Adelaide Dress

$495 $297 Buy Now

Claudette Top

$395 $237 Buy Now

Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Through Sept. 5 select items are up to 30% off for a total of 50-65% off.

: Through Sept. 5 select items are up to 30% off for a total of 50-65% off. What to Expect : With nearly 30,000 items on discount, you can shop shop shoes, jewelry, handbags, men’s and women’s fashion and even home items. Even baby strollers are on offer.

: With nearly 30,000 items on discount, you can shop shop shoes, jewelry, handbags, men’s and women’s fashion and even home items. Even baby strollers are on offer. Top Deals: Diamonds stud earrings are marked down 60 percent off. For the largest 2-carat total weight size, that means they’re $10,800 compared to an original $27,000. Versace sneakers are marked down to $447.50 from $925.

Bloomingdale’s is offering a massive sale selection with an extra 30% off sale items. With over 30,000 items to shop, stock up on sneakers, jewelry, coats, and your entire fall wardrobe.

Bloomingdale’s Round Diamond Stud Earring

$1700 $680 Buy Now

Versace Men’s Trigeca Low Top Sneakers

$925 Buy Now

Madewell Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Madewell’s “Fall Forward” sale sees sale items slashed an additional 40-50% off and 30% off new fall items with code LONGWEEKEND. Deals are available in-store and online.

: Madewell’s “Fall Forward” sale sees sale items slashed an additional 40-50% off and 30% off new fall items with code LONGWEEKEND. Deals are available in-store and online. What to Expect : Jackets, sweaters, handbags and athleisure all discounted.

: Jackets, sweaters, handbags and athleisure all discounted. Top Deals: Get a $148 coverall jumpsuit for 30% off. Ditto for a timeless, best-selling $158 tote bag.

While lots of brands use Labor Day sales to clear out summer stock, some also entice their customers to start shopping for fall with discounts on new styles, too. Madewell is one of those companies, offering 30% off fall favorites plus an extra 40-50% off sale items.

Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Get 20-40% off regular priced items this weekend only with Alo Yoga’s Labor Day sale.

: Get 20-40% off regular priced items this weekend only with Alo Yoga’s Labor Day sale. What to Expect : Over 150 women’s items, from loungewear to athletic duds, are all marked down.

: Over 150 women’s items, from loungewear to athletic duds, are all marked down. Top Deals: Ribbed pants normally costing $108 are now $75, while leggings are discounted from $118 to $70 depending on color and size.

Load up on comfies and basic athletic wear at the Alo Yoga Labor Day sale. Soft shorts, sweaters and bra tops made for lounging are discounted in the sale section, plus plenty of the brand’s cult favorite leggings.

Levi’s Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Right now, Levi’s is offering 30-50% off sitewide.

: Right now, Levi’s is offering 30-50% off sitewide. What to Expect : Shop jean jackets, shorts, jeans, sweaters, and tops.

: Shop jean jackets, shorts, jeans, sweaters, and tops. Top Deals: Stock up on classic denim shorts that are marked down from $69.50 to $41.70.

Levi’s has a huge array of straight and plus sizes to shop for men, women and kids at its Labor Day sale. The entire site is discounted 30-50% so pick up a pair of your favorite jeans while the deal lasts.

Gap Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Get up to 75% off Gap styles thanks to a 50% off sale items deal with code GOSHOP. There’s also 40% off all regular priced jeans, sweats, tees, and activewear, no code needed.

: Get up to 75% off Gap styles thanks to a 50% off sale items deal with code GOSHOP. There’s also 40% off all regular priced jeans, sweats, tees, and activewear, no code needed. What to Expect : There are close to 1,000 items on sale, including swimwear and loads of tanks and tees.

: There are close to 1,000 items on sale, including swimwear and loads of tanks and tees. Top Deals: Shop for tees that were already affordable at $19.95 and are a steal at $8.99.

There are a ton of deals at Gap for the holiday weekend. Grab a few of your favorite basics at 50% off.

Neiman Marcus Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Department store Neiman Marcus is offering up to 80% off its sale item as it cleans out its summer stock. There’s also a limited time offer on full-priced items, offering $100 off purchases of $400 or more with code NM10.

: Department store Neiman Marcus is offering up to 80% off its sale item as it cleans out its summer stock. There’s also a limited time offer on full-priced items, offering $100 off purchases of $400 or more with code NM10. What to Expect : Shop lots of designer duds from clothing to shoes, handbags, and jewelry.

: Shop lots of designer duds from clothing to shoes, handbags, and jewelry. Top Deals: Nab Balenciaga sunnies for $243 compared to $405.

Now is the time to peruse the Neiman Marcus website for that designer item you resisted buying this spring and summer. From sunglasses to day dresses, there are thousands of summer items on sale.

Girlfriend Collective Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Through Sept. 5 Girlfriend Collective is offering 15% off sitewide plus 60% off sale styles.

: Through Sept. 5 Girlfriend Collective is offering 15% off sitewide plus 60% off sale styles. What to Expect : Bra tops, shorts, tennis skirts and leggings in a range of colors and sizes are all marked down. Be sure to check out the 15% off bundled sets of leggings and sports bras.

: Bra tops, shorts, tennis skirts and leggings in a range of colors and sizes are all marked down. Be sure to check out the 15% off bundled sets of leggings and sports bras. Top Deals: Shop on-trend workout dresses for $59, down from $88.

There’s no code necessary for the Girlfriend Collective sitewide 15% sale. The best discounts are in the sale section, where items are further reduced to up to 60% off.

Moda Operandi Labor Day Sale

Details of Labor Day Sale : Moda Operandi’s designer sale is back, offering up to 80% off items. It’s all on the site’s sale section.

: Moda Operandi’s designer sale is back, offering up to 80% off items. It’s all on the site’s sale section. What to Expect : Brands like Valentino, Jacquemus, and Amina Muaddi all marked down.

: Brands like Valentino, Jacquemus, and Amina Muaddi all marked down. Top Deals: Score an Alexis dress for $206, down from an original $515 at 60% off. Valentino sandals are 40% off for $1,140, down from $1,900.

Moda Operandi is a designer destination for women’s fashion, shoes, bags, and jewelry. Shop year-round trousers and tops, plus lots of summer dresses at major bargains. The most in-demand styles—think Johanna Ortiz dresses at 70% off—will sell out fast.