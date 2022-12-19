30 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Arrive Just in the Nick of Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve waited until the eleventh hour to check off your holiday shopping list, you don’t need to panic — last-minute Amazon gifts have you covered. Amazon is the perfect way to secure the best gifts for all of the loved ones in your life — including luxury gifts for her and practical gifts for him.

That’s right, just because you waited until the last minute doesn’t mean your gifts won’t be equally as good as they would have been if you had shopped sooner. If you’re a prime member, Amazon Prime-eligible products will ship to you within one or two days, and you can even opt for gift-wrapping options or have your order shipped to the person if they’re long-distance.

When searching through thousands of products on Amazon, look for ones with everything from five-star reviews to Amazon Choice badges to ensure you’re finding the best gifts. You can even shop for your friends with more sophisticated palettes by perusing Amazon’s luxury stores, which include brands like Missoni and Aquazzura, among many others.

Below, we’ve rounded products from luxury to more affordable and fun, as well as across all categories — fashion, beauty, and home. So, whether you’re looking for spa gifts for pampering, candle gifts for relaxation, or makeup gifts they’ll fall in love with, Amazon has you covered. Don’t worry — we’ve also included some amazing Amazon candles and wellness products that will allow you to check off everyone on your list.

Themoire Women’s Dioni Re-Fur Bag

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Clutch-Lover

Meet Themorie’s perfect winter clutch. It’s made of boucle faux fur, making it ideal for anyone wanting to accessorize a winter outfit. It features a magnetic snap closure and includes a card holder inside. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

Themoire Women’s Dioni Re-Fur Bag $395 Buy Now AT AMAZON

STAUD Women’s Shoko Sweater

Best Last-Minute Gift on Amazon for Her

This sweater dress is perfect for the winter and spring seasons. It features buttons up the middle so you can adjust the depth of the v-neck. It’s made of a lightweight rib knit, and colors range from light blue and pink to deep green and gold. It can be dressed up or down, paired with boots or heels.

STAUD Women’s Shoko Sweater $195 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Aquazzura Manzoni Bootie 85

Best Last-Minute Amazon Dress Boots Gift

These sleek winter boots are a wardrobe essential. They have a leather sole and cushioned footbed and come up to the mid-calf. The heel is 3.25 inches, perfect if you want a little boost but still want to walk comfortably. They also have a rubber heel cap, so you don’t slip around. They’re so good that you’ll understand why we recommend buying the brown and the black.

Aquazzura Manzoni Bootie 85 $895 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House

Best Last-Minute Amazon Ultra-Luxe Skincare Gift

Barbara Sturm has created a celeb-loved brand that is super luxe and effective. This set comes with the brand’s best serums. All of them are super moisturizing and calming so that they eliminate any redness or irritation. Basically, you (or whoever is getting the set as a gift!) will have the skincare essentials needed to completely transform a skin care routine.

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Serum House $470 Buy Now AT AMAZON

House of Bo Rosario Parfum

This super swanky perfume comes with beautiful bottles topped with actual stones for the caps. It combines citrus and floral notes, making it not too sweet or flowery, and notes of pomegranate and lemon for a fresh aroma. In addition, it’s long-lasting, so you can rest assured you will smell good from morning until night.

House of Bo Rosario Parfum $365 Buy Now at amazon

Byredo Mojave Ghost Body Lotion

Best Last-Minute Amazon Body Lotion Gift

This lotion comes in Byredo’s cult-favorite scent, Mojave Ghost. The scent has woody amber notes and floral undertones. Since it’s a body lotion, it’s perfect for layering under your perfume in order to make your scent last. It’s also a great way to nourish your skin as the lotion is paraben-free and packed with shea butter and skin-softening ingredients.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Body Lotion $83.99 Buy Now at amazon

Jennifer Meyer Women’s 18k Mini Carson Earrings

Best Last-Minute Amazon Jewelry Gift

Jennifer Meyer’s brand is absolutely adored by celebs, and features dainty jewelry encrusted with tiny gemstones. These earrings in particular feature a French hook and are coated in 18-karat gold. They have adorable half moon shapes, each of which features one tiny diamond. They hang at .75-inches, which makes them great for everyday wear or events.

Jennifer Meyer Women’s 18k Mini Carson Earrings $800 Buy Now at amazon

Sulwhasoo Cult Classics Set

Best Last-Minute Amazon Moisturizing Gift

This set includes Sulwhasoo’s first care-activating serum and concentrated ginseng renewal cream. Both are super moisturizing and perfect for wearing at night, so you wake up with smoothed and refreshed skin. In addition, the nourishing ingredients reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The set also comes with an adorable little bag.

Sulwhasoo Cult Classics Set $58 Buy Now at amazon

Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Best Last-Minute Amazon Beauty Gift

Urban Decay is an absolute classic for beauty lovers, and the colors in this palette will quickly become everyday staples. The formulas have great staying power and offer a great pigment payoff. The palette also features great nudes, metallics, and bright colors for fun going-out looks. It’s a great gift that will last forever and become a daily staple in someone’s beauty regimen.

Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette $28 Buy Now at amazon

innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Skincare Obsessed

Packed with antioxidants thanks to green tea, this serum is equal parts lightweight and nourishing. It would be the perfect option to put on in the daytime under your makeup, or to layer under your heavier moisturizer at night. In addition to green tea, it also contains hyaluronic acid that will keep your skin nourished at its deepest level. A little also goes a long way, so this little bottle will last for a while.

innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum $30 Buy Now at amazon

Paige Women’s Raundi Dress

Amazon’s fashion dresses make investing in one-and-done pieces seamless. The Raundi dress from Paige is great for the fall and winter as it’s made from a wool and nylon blend. The midi length features a double slide slit so the dress won’t cling to your body awkwardly. The turtleneck and subtle cut-out shoulder make it easy to dress up or dress down, whether you want to wear it to the office or on a casual weekend outing.

Paige Women’s Raundi Dress $299 Buy Now on amazon

Omoone Women’s Lounge Long Shacket

Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime-Eligible Gift

Thank goodness for the shirt jacket. Not only are they cozy, but they’ll also keep you warm on chilly winter nights. This one features a slight puff sleeve and a long hem that comes down to the knees. It’s available in a few different colors, but we love this red, black and white option.

Omoone Women’s Lounge Long Shacket $42.98 Buy Now at amazon

Kate Spade New York Interchangeable Apple Watch Band

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the One With an Apple Watch

If you’re looking for a way to elevate your Apple Watch, this Kate Spade band is the way to go. It’s stainless steel with a beautiful gold coating with tiny rhinestones. In addition, it has a subtle scalloped shape, making it unique.

Kate Spade New York Interchangeable Apple Watch Band $147.99 Buy Now at amazon

Gatsby Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for Your Health-Conscious Friends

This chocolate was created by one of the founders of Halo Top ice cream. It’s rich and delicious and only contains 50 calories and 2 grams of sugar in the entire pack. It’s packed with peanut butter and features a super sweet milk chocolate shell that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Plus, its compact size makes it the perfect stocking stuffer.

Gatsby Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups $49.99 Buy Now at amazon

Keds Women’s Triple Up Canvas Sneaker

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Sneakerhead

Something that never goes out of style, like white sneakers, makes a great gift, and these Keds classics are proof. The brand you know and love from childhood has launched an array of adorable styles you can wear daily. These platform lace-up sneakers are the perfect example. They would look amazing with any jeans or dresses.

Keds Women’s Triple Up Canvas Sneaker $65 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Girlfriend Collective Compression Pocket Leggings

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for Your Workout Buddy

Classic black leggings are always a good idea. These from Girlfriend Collective provide support in all the right places and even have pockets on the sides. They’re extremely versatile and work for the gym and running errands.

Girlfriend Collective Compression Pocket Leggings $88 $70.40 Buy Now at amazon

Barbie x Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for Your Friend Who’s Pumped for the “Barbie” Movie

Make every cocktail feel like an occasion with these Barbie x Dragon glasses. You’ll be especially glad you have them once the Margot Robbie-Ryan Reynolds “Barbie” film comes out later in the year. These glasses come in luxury packaging, and the shape allows whiskey to aerate as it pours. They’ll also just look amazing on any bar cart if you want to put them on display.

Barbie x Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses $34.99 Buy Now at amazon

Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets

Best Jean Jacket on Amazon

This classic trucker jacket from Levi’s will look great tossed over any outfit. It’s lined with sherpa that will keep you worn, while the outer shell features the durable denim that Levi’s is known for. It features a snap closure and pockets so that every aspect about this jacket is tailored to conveniences.

Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets $108 $75.51 Buy Now at amazon

Ranavat – Natural Royal Tonique Jasmine Hydrating Mist

Best Last-Minute Gift on Amazon Under $50

Give the gift of calmness with this jasmine mist. The jasmine flower adds a hydrating boost to the skin, so you feel immediately refreshed. It’s packed with antioxidants that nourish the skin and protect it from environmental stressors. The bottle is just plain beautiful, meaning you can count on it to look great on your vanity.

Ranavat – Natural Royal Tonique Jasmine Hydrating Mist $45 Buy Now at amazon

Nokia T20 10-Inch Screen Tablet

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Non-Tech Savvy Person

If you’re looking for an entry-level tablet, this one is the way to go. It’s compatible with Android devices and offers a 10-inch screen. It has 2k display and a battery that will last all day long, which is great for kids. It even has a dedicated kids space with special content they’ll love.

Nokia T20 10-Inch Screen Tablet $249 Buy Now at amazon

Fleur & Bee Skincare Set

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for Friends

Fleur & Bee makes amazing skincare products, and for the holidays they’ve designed a kit that includes samples of their best selling products. You’ll get the anti-aging eye cream, hydrating moisturizer, brightening moisturizer and the vitamin C serum. All of their products are natural and free of irritant-causing ingredients. Trust us — they quickly become staples in your skincare regimen.

Fleur & Bee Skincare Set $19 Buy Now at amazon

Birthdate Candles

Best Last-Minute Personalized Gift on Amazon

Many great candles are on the market, but this one is inspired by the stars and features fun facts about a particular birthdate. The different scents match the “energy” of the date, so your giftee will feel like it’s personalized to their personality. The brand also makes adorable zodiac-focused books that would be great accompanying gifts for a friend who is truly interested in everything star-related.

Birthdate Candles $49.99 Buy Now at amazon

Tony’s Chocolonely Bundles (Six Pack Bundle)

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Chocolate Lover

The chocolate-lover in your life will absolutely adore this six pack bundle of bars from Tony’s Chocolonely. They feature actual Belgian chocolate and range in flavors from milk chocolate, to 70-percent dark chocolate. They are also created with quality ingredients that even the most decadent options aren’t overly sweet.

Tony’s Chocolonely Bundles (Six Pack Bundle) $32.90 Buy Now at amazon

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Home Cook

This olive oil set is the perfect start to any delicious meal. Not only were they named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, but also they are available in beautiful bottles that you’ll want to keep on display long after the the olive oil is gone. The different flavors include an original, garlic, lemon, basil and chili peppers. They are completely pesticide-free and come in UV protected bottles so that you don’t have to worry about them spoiling.

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils $150 Buy Now at amazon

Vineyard Vines Women’s Shep Shirt

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Preppy Dresser

It doesn’t get much better than the classic shep shirt from Vineyard Vines. It’s super soft and stretchy, and comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. It also has a little zip that comes up into a fluted neck, making it perfect for layering under winter coats.

Vineyard Vines Women’s Shep Shirt $98 Buy Now at amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Chef

Those who love cooking know Le Creuset is the best cookware brand. Its Dutch oven is made of enameled cast iron, making it easy to heat anything you’re cooking evenly. It holds up to 5.25 quarts and can even be used to bake bread. In addition, the stunning color options make it easy to find one that fits in with your giftee’s home decor.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven $249.95 $199.95 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Philosophy Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

Upgrade your shower routine with this melon daiquiri-flavored shower gel and bubble bath combo from Philosophy. The brand’s washes work into the most sumptuous lather and leave your bathroom and skin smelling absolutely delicious. This would make the perfect stocking stuffer. It would also be a great gift to give to your friend who needs an at-home spa day.

Philosophy Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath $20.90 Buy Now at amazon

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Best Last-Minute Small Gift on Amazon Gift

The Olaplex Bonding Oil has swept through social media for its shine-enhancing abilities. It’s perfect for repairing damaged hair and protecting strands from heat. Before blow-drying, run it through your locks, focusing on the ends or more damaged areas. You can also use it on dry hair to add shine or tame frizz and flyaways.

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil $30 Buy Now at amazon

Fortuna Skin Rituale Luminoso Transformation Set

Fortuna is an Italian brand that uses only the best, most natural ingredients. This set includes the face and eye serum, the micellar essence, and the moisturizing oil. The essence is great for applying to clean, damp skin. Then, apply the face and eye serum, followed by the moisturizing oil to hold in the hydrating ingredients.

Fortuna Skin Rituale Luminoso Transformation Set $195 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick Shine

Best Last-Minute Amazon Gift for the Lipstick-Lover

This Clé de Peau lipstick is the most luxe gift for the red lipstick lover. It consists of a nourishing and moisturizing formula that delivers a smooth finish and lasts up to four hours. In addition, the color has orange undertones, making it the most bright version of red.

Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick Shine $65 Buy Now AT AMAZON