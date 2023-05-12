28 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Just as Thoughtful as Premeditated Presents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you haven’t gotten a gift for your mom or the mother figure in your life, you’re in the right place. We’re sharing the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for every kind of mom on your list.

Thanks to a handful of retailers that guarantee delivery within a certain timeframe, you can still get thoughtful gifts for mom before the big day — some even instantly (digital gift cards!). Look to sites like Amazon, Shopbop, and Nordstrom, which offer fast and free shipping on many beauty, home, and fashion finds. Amazon Prime members: Toggle the Prime button on the left-hand side of the site to filter through products eligible for free 2-day shipping.

Once you’ve found the best online destination for your needs, take mom’s interests and passions into account and gift something she may not typically purchase for herself. For example, electric foot massagers make an unexpected yet great gift for a pregnant woman, while women’s pajamas from Eberjey make a thoughtful and stylish gift for the wife who runs hot at night.

If you’ve truly waited until the eleventh hour, digital gift cards are your best bet. Once dubbed as a gifting faux pas, digital gift cards are now a simple but thoughtful way to show mom how much you appreciate her. Plant moms will beam over The Sill’s digital gift card, while trinket and DIY lovers will swoon for an Etsy gift card.

So keep scrolling to shop the 28 best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts — including subscription boxes, gift baskets, digital gift cards, and more — that’ll let mom know she’s number one.

Related:

Best Romantic Gifts for Women

Last-Minute Amazon Gifts

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Top Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023

Jonathan Adler Charade Studded Frame Color: White

White Size: 1” x 2” x 9”

1” x 2” x 9” Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Jonathan Adler’s Charade Studded Frame is a sentimental gift mom will enjoy for years. It features a white studded design that’s clean and chic, and fitting for those who will never tire of looking at photos. Gift it with a nostalgic photo, and she’ll be delighted by the memories it evokes. What reviewers say: “Super high quality… Worth the price!!! Jonathan Adler Charade Studded Frame $78 Buy Now at amazon

Benchmark Bouquets Pink Roses and White Lilies, With Vase Special notes: Amazon Choice badge, flowers come with a vase

Amazon Choice badge, flowers come with a vase Delivery options: Free overnight shipping with Amazon Prime. Orders received Mondays to Thursdays before 10:00 AM PST arrive next day. Unfortunately, there are no Saturday, Sunday, or Monday deliveries. With next-day delivery, Amazon makes sending Mother’s Day flowers easy. Benchmark Bouquet’s beautiful flower bouquet ships directly from the brand’s farms in the flower bud stage to ensure they stay safe during travel and live a long life. All mom has to do is remove the flowers from the box, cut the stems, and place them in a vase with fresh water and a flower food packet. What reviewers say: “I’m super picky about flowers, so I ordered these for myself first to see before I started using them. I felt a little disappointed when I first took them out, but wow they have been beautiful! The roses opened up first week, and the lilies just opened up, and they are stunning… nice job!” Benchmark Bouquets Pink Roses and White Lilies, With Vase $47.73 Buy Now at amazon Related: The 16 Best Flower Delivery Services

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Features: Four massage nodes, two-speed levels, overheat protection

Four massage nodes, two-speed levels, overheat protection Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Any mother can appreciate the gift of a personal masseuse in her home — aka this portable back and neck massager available on Amazon. It has deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes and an optional heating function to penetrate and soothe tired muscles. And since it comes in the shape of a pillow, she can use it multiple ways — as a neck pillow she simply lays on, as a calf massager, and more — without much effort. What reviewers say: “This seems well-made and works exactly as described. I am 6’4 and have been having back pain and stiffness for the past two months, probably a result of long hours working at my desk without stretching and taking enough breaks. I started using this product today. The heat, massaging motion, and pressure all feel great on my tight back muscles. Hopefully, this will last a long while with regular use.” Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager $55 Buy Now at amazon Related: Best Deep Tissue Massagers

Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit Features: Luna Sleeping Night Oil, Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment

Luna Sleeping Night Oil, Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Special notes: Amazon Choice badge

Amazon Choice badge Delivery options: On Amazon get free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend. On Sephora, choose from 2 business day shipping for $10.95 or 1 business day shipping for $16.95. Skincare gift sets are what every mom wants to unwrap. Sunday Riley’s Power Couple Kit is a great option because it’s versatile and easy to use. It includes the Luna Sleeping Night Oil, which works throughout the night to deliver luminous, visibly even-toned skin, and the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, which exfoliates the barrier to diminish the look of discoloration and dark spots. These products feature clean and simple ingredients and work on almost all skin types. What reviewers say: “My favorite skin care routine includes this combo. I used the Luna oil a couple years ago and loved the immediate results. I stopped because of the price but came back and got the combo and I’ve been using it everyday for a month. My skin is significantly smoother, even toned and bright. LOVE LOVE LOVE and just ordered the full size bottles.” Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit $72 Buy Now at amazon Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit $72 Buy Now at sephora

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Colors: Rose Gold, Copper, Gold, Stainless Steel, Black, Grey, Red, White

Rose Gold, Copper, Gold, Stainless Steel, Black, Grey, Red, White Size: 10 oz

10 oz Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Whether mom loves a strong cup of coffee in the morning or tea at the end of the day, the Ember Smart Mug 2 will keep her sipping at just the right temperature. The tech-forward mug connects to an app that lets her customize the temperature to the exact degree. What reviewers say: “I purchased this product for my office and I love it! The first time I realized it had been sitting for 30 minutes, my brain told me the coffee was going to be cold and I remembered I had this cup now and I had a temperature perfect sip waiting for me.” Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $149.95 $119.95 Buy Now at amazon

Home Smile Ceramic Ring Dish Jewelry Tray Material: Ceramic

Ceramic Special features: Washable

Washable Special notes: #1 bestseller in jewelry trays on Amazon

#1 bestseller in jewelry trays on Amazon Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend With over 20,000 five-star reviews, it’s no surprise that Home Smile’s Ceramic Ring Dish Jewelry Tray is the number one best-selling jewelry tray on Amazon. This one that says, “Remember I love you mom” is a great way to express your adoration in a unique but straightforward way. Every time she picks up or puts her rings down, she’ll feel the love. What reviewers say: “I love this because it simply puts in words exactly what I wanted it to say. Not too much but just perfect. The words were beautiful just as my friend is and she was in love. She actually choked up because of my reasoning but it’s the little things that make others happy especially when they’re your very close friend. I recommend 100%.” Home Smile Ceramic Ring Dish Jewelry Tray $18 Buy Now at amazon

Eberjey Women’s Gisele The Long PJ Set Size: XS to XXL

XS to XXL Color: Black/Sorbet, Navy/Ivory, Azure/Ivory, Haute Red/Ivory, and 20 other colorways

Black/Sorbet, Navy/Ivory, Azure/Ivory, Haute Red/Ivory, and 20 other colorways Material: 95% modal, 5% spandex

95% modal, 5% spandex Delivery options: On Amazon, get free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend. On Nordstrom, get free standard shipping, two business day shipping for $12, or next business day shipping for $20. Good sleep is priceless, and the Eberjey Gisele The Long PJ Set will help moms achieve just that. The modal-spandex blend is ultra stretchy and feels weightless on the skin — a recipe for a peaceful slumber. What reviewers say: “These pajamas are a perfect fit and very, very nice to sleep in. I washed them on cold and hung them to dry. Absolutely no shrinkage and no pilling. You don’t need to fiddle with the buttons. The top slips right over your head. I bought navy and charcoal but would buy jewel tones if they offer them. Just buy them!” Editor’s testing and review notes: “I’m a hot sleeper, so I love that Eberjey’s breathable fabric keeps me cool,” says Nikki Chwatt, Style Commerce Editor.” “You can’t beat the softness and durability of these sets — they’re just as good even after a few washes.” Eberjey Women’s Gisele The Long PJ Set $138 Buy Now at amazon Eberjey Women’s Gisele The Long PJ Set $138 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle Colors: Warm Pink, Copper, Matte Black, Matte White, Polished

Warm Pink, Copper, Matte Black, Matte White, Polished Size: 0.9L

0.9L Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Beauty meets function to elevate mom’s pour-over coffee game. Fellow Stagg’s EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle has a long neck that gives her more control over her water flow compared to a regular kettle. It also has a sleek LCD screen that indicates the desired temperature for your drip coffee or tea, making it a worthy investment. What reviewers say: “I didn’t think I’d need the temp control but now I can’t do without it. Love the aesthetic as well.” Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle $195 Buy Now at amazon

Etsy E-Gift Card What’s not to love about Etsy? The online retailer is a treasure trove for specialty items and continues to receive praise for its unique, personalized items that perfectly suit any kind of person. Plus, the retailer lets shoppers support small businesses and get something they can’t find anywhere else. You can’t go wrong with an Etsy gift card for mom. Etsy E-Gift Card $25-$250 Buy Now at etsy

Sfxulix Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag Colors: Black, Brown, Green, Pink, Purple, White, Yellow

Black, Brown, Green, Pink, Purple, White, Yellow Size: 9.8” x 4.7” x 5.1”

9.8” x 4.7” x 5.1” Material: PU leather

PU leather Special notes: #3 best-selling cosmetic bag on Amazon

#3 best-selling cosmetic bag on Amazon Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend There’s no better time for mom to replace her worn-out makeup bag with one of the best large makeup bags. Sfxulix’s Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag is made of PU leather that’s easy to clean and waterproof. It comes in seven colors with a luxurious quilted pattern and double-layer design, which divides the bag into a left and right part. Inside she can find an inner pocket with velcro fastening, which ensures her makeup products won’t move. What reviewers say: “It takes a lot for me to physically put my fingers to work and write a review. And I feel compelled to write one for this product. I love it. And I’m ordering another one. The design is amazing. It’s a compact size yet it holds a remarkable amount of product. The lack of stiffness as people mentioned (which was my concern) was not as bad as people were saying. It’s a solid patent leather and very nice strong metal zipper and overall made well.” SFXULIX Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag $24 Buy Now at amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser Sizes: 3.5qt, 2.25qt, 5qt

3.5qt, 2.25qt, 5qt Colors: White, Cerise, Flame, and 10 others

White, Cerise, Flame, and 10 others Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Moms who love to cook will be pleased to receive the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser. It features a durable enamel composition that resists dulling, staining, chipping, and cracking and a tight-fitting lid that helps circulate steam and return moisture back to the food. Mom will love that she can cook dinner or dessert in the dish and then take it straight to the table. What reviewers say: “This braiser is not only beautiful to look at, but a great addition to any kitchen. Once you know how to clean enamel cast iron, cleanup is a breeze. This braiser fits a large quantity and is great for dishes that start on the stove and transfer to the oven. It goes from oven to table very elegantly.” Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser $368 Buy Now at amazon

Uncommon Goods Experiences Give mom an unforgettable experience as a last-minute Mother’s Day gift. Uncommon Goods’ Experiences include fun online classes from flower arranging and painting to tarot reading and jewelry carving. No matter her chosen class, she’ll get a memorable experience that she’ll cherish forever. Uncommon Goods Experiences $30-$150 Buy Now at uncommon goods

Herbivore Botanicals C Stars Set Features: Nova 15% Vitamin C Serum, Pink Cloud Cleanser, Lapis Face Oil

Nova 15% Vitamin C Serum, Pink Cloud Cleanser, Lapis Face Oil Special notes: Vegan and cruelty-free

Vegan and cruelty-free Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Herbivore Botanicals’ C Stars Set is the best way to pamper mom. In just three easy steps, the brand promises to deliver clean, fresh, hydrated, and bright skin. The set contains the Nova 15% Vitamin C Serum that targets dark spots and evens out skin tone, the Pink Cloud Cleanser that removes makeup and dirt, and the Lapis Face Oil that balances the complexion and soothes irritated skin and redness. What reviewers say: “The vitamin C serum will brighten your face right away and I also use this for under my dark circle eyes. Same for the lapis, as it’s specifically design for redness and acne. I put a lot last night and this morning the acne is slowly fading away.” Herbivore Botanicals C Stars Set $70 $56 Buy Now at amazon

The Sill Digital Gift Card If mom is feeling flower fatigue, then give a gift card to the Sill. The Sill is the ultimate destination for beautiful, lush living indoor plants and pots. Using her digital gift card, mom can order with express shipping, and The Sill will ship her plant within 1 to 2 business days. The Sill Digital Gift Card $25-$500 Buy Now at the sill

Amazon Kindle Colors: Black, Denim

Black, Denim Special notes: Uses 30-75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium and has 100% recyclable device packaging. Has an Amazon’s Choice badge.

Uses 30-75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium and has 100% recyclable device packaging. Has an Amazon’s Choice badge. Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Mom would love a Kindle this year if she travels often, loves reading in the sun, or holds a flashlight while reading late at night. This last-minute Mother’s Day gift is the lightest and most compact Kindle and now has a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images, an extended battery life, and 16 GB to store thousands of books. What reviewers say: “This thing is so lightweight and compact; I frequently wear the popular Lululemon-style belt bag and it fits snugly in there, so I have it with me always. It also fits in the back pocket of most jeans.” courtesy of amazon Amazon Kindle $100 $80 Buy Now at amazon

Louisa Secret Mama Necklace Colors: Forest Green, Bright Red, Vivid Violet, Elegant White

Forest Green, Bright Red, Vivid Violet, Elegant White Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend If you’re looking for an inexpensive-yet-thoughtful last-minute gift for her, try Louisa Secret’s Mama necklace. This necklace has the letters ‘MAMA’ and can be customized with the wearer’s birthstone. Available in Forest Green, Bright Red, Vivid Violet, and Elegant White, it makes a great gift for the jewelry-loving mom on your list. What reviewers say: “I love this necklace. It spells out mama but it feels more subtle.” courtesy of amazon Louisa Secret Mama Necklace $100 $60 Buy Now at amazon

Mom, I Wrote a Book About You Size: 8” x 7.25”

8” x 7.25” Special notes: Amazon’s Choice badge for Mother’s Day book

Amazon’s Choice badge for Mother’s Day book Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Sometimes, the simple things make for the most meaningful gifts for mom. With over 60 pages, this colorful, fill-in book prompts you to express how much you care for your mom. Fill it in with your favorite shared memories, and it’ll be something she treasures forever. What reviewers say: “This was one of the gifts I gave my mother on Christmas. My fiancé had to pressure me into getting it because it’s really too sweet for me haha, but I’m very glad I did. Taking the time to write this for her really meant a lot and I could tell. She cried the entire time she read it and keeps it next to her bed. It’s incredibly sweet.” courtesy of amazon Mom, I Wrote a Book About You $16 $14 Buy Now at amazon

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Size: 1.7 oz or 3 oz

1.7 oz or 3 oz Notes: Neroli, amber, and musk

Neroli, amber, and musk Delivery options: Free standard shipping, two business day shipping for $12, or next business day shipping for $20 Prada’s Paradoxe Eau de Parfum is the ultimate women’s perfume for those who love anything floral and anything designer. Whether she keeps the bottles on display in her bathroom or in her handbag, the cozy and rich notes of neroli, amber, and musk will add warmth to her heart. What reviewers say: “I am truly a floral scent girl. This has become a new fave. I think it’s perfect for everyday.” courtesy of nordstrom Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum $125 Buy Now at nordstrom Related: Best Fragrance Gift Sets

Huonul Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights Size: 11.7″ x 4.7″

11.7″ x 4.7″ Colors: Rose Gold, White

Rose Gold, White Special notes: Amazon’s choice badge

Amazon’s choice badge Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Any woman with inadequate natural light in her bedroom or bathroom could use a lighted makeup mirror. This one by Huonul is an Amazon favorite with over 7,500 five-star reviews. It has 21 built-in LED lights, 2X, 3X, or 10X magnification options, an adjustable degree rotation, and touch control. Plus, it comes in rose gold or white to add a chic touch to her home. What reviewers say: “Got this for my wife and she loves it. The additional light as well as multiple magnification options (1x, 2x, 3x, and 10x) make it much easier to apply makeup, etc. It folds up for easier storage and plug in as well as battery options allow for a lot of flexibility.” courtesy of amazon Huonul Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights $50 $21 Buy Now at amazon Related: Best Makeup Mirrors

ClassPass Gift Card If mom prioritizes her workouts, she’ll love a fitness-focused gift like a ClassPass Gift Card. ClassPass is an app with a monthly membership that gives access to thousands of studios and gyms in over 2,500 cities worldwide. Upon signing up for a ClassPass membership, she will receive a number of monthly credits to book classes and appointments like spin, yoga, pilates, and more. courtesy of classpass ClassPass Gift Card Buy Now at classpass

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Size: 6-pack, 12-pack, or 18-pack

6-pack, 12-pack, or 18-pack Scents: Lavender, Eucalyptus, Vanilla Orange, Grapefruit, Watermelon, and Peppermint

Lavender, Eucalyptus, Vanilla Orange, Grapefruit, Watermelon, and Peppermint Special notes: Amazon’s choice badge

Amazon’s choice badge Delivery options: Free two-day Shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend Give the gift of mindfulness with these shower steamers. With more than 31,000 passionate reviews, Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers are an Amazon favorite for their joyful scents and gift-worthy packaging. The pack contains individually wrapped shower steamers, each with different aromatherapeutic properties that create a therapeutic, spa-like experience at home. courtesy of amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy $25 $17 Buy Now at amazon

Giftagirl Wine Rack Material: Wood

Wood Dimensions: 3.9″ x 15.7″ x 9.4″

3.9″ x 15.7″ x 9.4″ Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend The Giftagirl Wine Rack is a practical, thoughtful, and unique last-minute Mother’s Day present that your wine-obsessed mom will truly appreciate. The custom-made pine wood wine racks are 9.5 inches tall and 15.7 inches wide, easily fitting onto any size wall to suit the home. Each rack can easily hold five standard wine bottles and four of her favorite wine glasses. What reviewers say: “This wine rack is a wonderful gift! The packaging is superb. It is lovely and can be presented as a gift without further wrapping. I also love the sticker and pink tissue when you open it up. Good solid quality and I can’t wait to get it up on the wall.” courtesy of amazon Giftagirl Wine Rack $40 Buy Now at amazon

Away Luggage The Bigger Carry On Colors: Limited-edition Kiwi or Paradise Pink

Limited-edition Kiwi or Paradise Pink Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Special features: Personalize your suitcase with up to three letters, TSA combination lock, 360° spinner wheels

Personalize your suitcase with up to three letters, TSA combination lock, 360° spinner wheels Delivery options: UPS Ground (free), Faster ($25-$50), or Fastest ($35-$80) If mom is heading on a summer vacation, let her gear up and stand out with Away’s new neon collection of suitcases and travel accessories that are unmissable at baggage claim. The Bigger Carry-On, available in neon green or pink, is perfect for long weekend getaways or for accompanying a larger suitcase. It’s sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines and lightweight enough for a train or road trip. In addition, it features 360-degree wheels, an interior compression system, and a water-resistant laundry bag that makes packing and traveling seamless. What reviewers say: “The bigger carryon was perfect for this overseas journey to Tuscany including Rome and Florence. The bigger carryon held 5 dresses, ball skirt, six pairs of shoes, spare jeans, multiple tee’s, pool and lounge wear plus all the foundational garments I needed!” Editor’s testing and review notes: “No matter how long I travel for, I tend to overpack, so I am always looking for a suitcase that will allow me to do so while still fitting in the overhead bin,” says Chwatt. “This one does just that, plus it’s stylish and has 360-degree wheels, making it easy to maneuver on all types on all types of flooring.” courtesy of away travel Away Luggage The Bigger Carry On $315 Buy Now at away

Joie: A Parisian’s Guide to Celebrating the Good Life Special notes: The number one bestseller in Paris Travel Guides on Amazon

The number one bestseller in Paris Travel Guides on Amazon About the author: Ajiri Aki is the co-author of New York Times bestseller Where’s Karl? and has worked as a stylist and on fashion exhibitions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of the City of New York. She was also the Associate Men’s Fashion Editor at WWD.

Ajiri Aki is the co-author of New York Times bestseller Where’s Karl? and has worked as a stylist and on fashion exhibitions for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of the City of New York. She was also the Associate Men’s Fashion Editor at WWD. Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend If your mother loves Paris or wants to learn more about the romantic city, Joie: A Parisian’s Guide to Celebrating the Good Life is for her. Author Ajiri Aki is an American-Nigerian living in Paris and the founder of the lifestyle brand Madame de la Maison. Her book Joie: A Parisian’s Guide to Celebrating the Good Life is an aspirational and approachable guide to embracing life the Parisian way. Ajiri shares her eclectic stories — from growing up in a Nigerian-American family in Texas, early adulthood in New York, and her past 10 years spent in Paris, France — giving readers a guide to finding and celebrating joie de vivre in their own lives. Tickets to France are optional with this last-minute Mother’s Day gift. What reviewers say: “This book is so gorgeous in every detail, the photographs, the quotes, the typesetting, the paper and the messages of a Parisian lifestyle. To the author, I want to be your friend, You have given me so much to enjoy prior to going on my trip. I can’t say enough about this gorgeous book!” courtesy of amazon Joie: A Parisian’s Guide to Celebrating the Good Life $29 Buy Now at amazon

Marie Lichtenberg Love You to the Moon and Back 14KT Gold Bracelet Size: Small or Medium

Small or Medium Special notes : Includes 0.43ct of heart-cut garnet, 0.36ct of moonstone, green tsavorites totaling 0.03ct, and 0.09ct of 18 multicolored sapphires.

: Includes 0.43ct of heart-cut garnet, 0.36ct of moonstone, green tsavorites totaling 0.03ct, and 0.09ct of 18 multicolored sapphires. Delivery options: Standard delivery in 2 to 4 working days or order by 12 pm for next working day delivery Gigi Hadid’s favorite French-based brand Marie Lichtenberg is known for its modern heirlooms, and this bracelet speaks to that. The bracelet is inspired by a traditional creole locket that the founder received as a gift from her mother, making it the perfect piece to pass down from generation to generation. It consists of a 14kt gold ‘Love You to the Moon and Back’ engraved barrel pendant with 0.43ct of heart-cut garnet, 0.36ct of moonstone, green tsavorites totaling 0.03ct, and 0.09ct of 18 multicolored sapphires. Trust us: This will become her go-to piece for wrist stacking. courtesy of matches fashion Marie Lichtenberg Love You to the Moon and Back 14KT Gold Bracelet $3,750 Buy Now at matchesfashion

Ugg Women’s Disquette Slipper Size: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Material: ​​ 100% suede

100% suede Colors: Black, Charcoal, Chestnut, Lavender Fog, Taffy Pink, Samba Red, Dive, Hibiscus Pink

Black, Charcoal, Chestnut, Lavender Fog, Taffy Pink, Samba Red, Dive, Hibiscus Pink Delivery options: Free two-day shipping on eligible items with Amazon Prime, with no minimum spend A last-minute Mother’s Day gift doesn’t have to be complex. Something as simple as women’s slippers will do the trick. Ugg’s Disquette Slippers are made with a suede exterior, sheepskin lining, and insole and feature a 1-inch heel. Mom’s feet will never want anything else. What reviewers say: “I can see how people say these can run small! they personally fit me perfect, but there’s absolutely no room. So if you’re a half size, get the bigger size! also these are definitely narrow which is fine for me but just keep that in mind. otherwise LOVE. so comfortable, and no they’re not difficult to walk in.” courtesy of amazon UGG Women’s Disquette Slipper $110 Buy Now at amazon

The Different Types of Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts to DIY: Thanks to retailers like Uncommon Goods and Etsy, it’s easy to order a DIY present online. You can spend hours scrolling through options, but items like decorative cookies and custom paintings are dependable options. You can go simply gift a DIY present or pair one of these heartwarming homemade pieces with a purchased gift for a little something extra.

Thanks to retailers like Uncommon Goods and Etsy, it’s easy to order a DIY present online. You can spend hours scrolling through options, but items like decorative cookies and custom paintings are dependable options. You can go simply gift a DIY present or pair one of these heartwarming homemade pieces with a purchased gift for a little something extra. Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon: Amazon is the perfect destination for securing last-minute gifts for your mother. You can shop for the sophisticated mom through Amazon’s Luxury Store or for the mom who loves a good bargain via Amazon’s Outlet Store. When browsing, look for gifts with everything from five-star reviews to Amazon Choice badges to ensure you’re finding the best ones.

Amazon is the perfect destination for securing last-minute gifts for your mother. You can shop for the sophisticated mom through Amazon’s Luxury Store or for the mom who loves a good bargain via Amazon’s Outlet Store. When browsing, look for gifts with everything from five-star reviews to Amazon Choice badges to ensure you’re finding the best ones. Creative and thoughtful last-minute Mother’s Day gifts: When shopping for the mom who has everything, a creative gift is a foolproof solution. Look for something unpredictable and unforgettable — something that she didn’t even know she needed. For example, you can’t go wrong with a book designed to be filled out by the gifter or a custom-made wine rack that will elevate her at-home wine tastings.

When shopping for the mom who has everything, a creative gift is a foolproof solution. Look for something unpredictable and unforgettable — something that she didn’t even know she needed. For example, you can’t go wrong with a book designed to be filled out by the gifter or a custom-made wine rack that will elevate her at-home wine tastings. Personalized last-minute Mother’s Day gifts: From customized handbags and travel accessories to initial jewelry and engraved homewares, a personalized present is an ultimate luxury. When thinking about personalized last-minute gift ideas, the best ones always cater to the recipient’s lifestyle. If mom is a stylish jet setter, it doesn’t get better than a monogrammed suitcase or travel makeup bag. On the other hand, if she loves interior decorating, why not take her decor game to the next level with custom script-style lettering on towels or a serving tray?

How We Selected the Best Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for 2023

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

Last-minute gift shopping for mothers doesn’t have to be stressful. We’re here to help. We’ve spent hundreds of hours researching and reviewing the best Mother’s Day gifts for mom — whether she’s a beauty enthusiast, fashion lover, wellness fan, or a want-to-be chef.

Many brands submit special offerings and new releases each week to the WWD Shop team. While sourcing new gift ideas, we also looked at past product reviews and items we tested in 2023 to make sure we could highlight some of our favorite gift items to consider for the mothers in your life. We regularly consult experts for all of our shopping guides and were able to also add Mother’s Day gift ideas that come highly recommended by the fashion, beauty, and home industries.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News, where she both writes and edits stories on the latest clothing, accessory, and shoe must-haves. As a city dweller and avid shopper, she’s always keeping up with the latest and greatest wellness, beauty, and fashion products so she knows what to buy herself and others. Chwatt wrote this last-minute Mother’s Day gift story with the best finds to send to any type of mother before it’s too late.