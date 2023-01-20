The 40 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Arrive Before You Know It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
It happens to the best of us: life gets crazy, the days fly by, and we forget to look for a thoughtful, unique, and romantic Valentine’s Day gift. Luckily, many retailers and services have your back with fast delivery, so it doesn’t look like you scrambled to find a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.
When searching for the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, understanding where you should shop is a critical first step. That’s because the shipping time is the most important factor, and some retailers have faster delivery times than others. For example, sites like Amazon, and Nordstrom, guarantee delivery within a specific time frame and offer fast, free shipping on many beauty, home, and fashion finds. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can toggle the Prime button on the left-hand side of the site to filter through products eligible for free 2-day shipping.
Additionally, think about who you’re gifting and what they like. Maybe the woman on your gifting list is a wine enthusiast. Or perhaps the man on your list is a total pajama person who spends hours on the couch watching movies. Or maybe you’re still in the early phase and want to play it safe with a gift card. Regardless, we’ve rounded up the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that’ll arrive in time and take the weight off your shoulders. Now, stop wasting time and get shopping.
The 40 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
Cottonblue Weighted Blanket
Give the gift of calm and comfort with Cottonblue’s Weighted Blanket. It has a seven-layer design with 220 grams per square meter smooth fleece on one side and fluffy Sherpa on the other. Plus, it comes in over ten colorways and four size and weight options to customize to your giftee’s liking.
What reviewers say: “This item has many benefits. It helps improve your night sleep by giving you comfort & security at the same time. A weighted blanket works like a swaddled blanket works for a newborn by giving you a cozy snuggle feeling. This is also a good value.”
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Wine lovers, rejoice! VoChill’s Stemless Wine Glass Chiller lets any wine stay at the right temperature. It can keep one or several glasses of wine cold for over an hour inside and for up to 45 minutes in the shaded outdoor heat. It also fits a wide range of standard stemless glass shapes and sizes.
What reviewers say: “I came across this as part of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022. This is one of, if not the best tabletop stemless wine chiller. We were tired of drinking tepid wine and running back and forth between the fridge. This actually solves both these problems. Plus, its compact size isn’t a table clutterer so helps maintain that clean elevated dining experience.”
The Quintessential Hostess Heart Shaped Cutting Board
Whether attending a galentine’s picnic or hosting a house party any time of the year, this Heart Shaped Cutting Board is the perfect addition to a fun gathering. It’s made from durable bamboo and treated with mineral oil and beeswax for luster and protection.
What reviewers say: “Really love this. It’s a perfect size — bigger than what I expected. It’s what I wanted to use for a charcuterie board for a Valentines party”
Avocado Goods Reasons Why I Love You Hardcover Linen Journal Book
If your partner’s love language is words of affirmation, then the Reason Why I Love You Book is the gift for them. The book features empty writing pages of a lovely cream color with dotted lines so you can fill it in with all the reasons why your partner is your soulmate. The book also has a decorative box on the pages, allowing you to draw, doodle, or add a photo.
What reviewers say: “This product has a soft linen cover and beautifully lined pages. This gave me room to create images for my husband as I filled the pages with reasons why I loved him. It is a fun creative gift with plenty of room for mementos, words, and art.”
Jennifer Meyer 18k Gold Mini Heart Ring
Los Angeles-based brand Jennifer Meyer is known for its fine jewelry that’s effortlessly chic and minimalist. The 18K Gold Mini Heart Ring features a thin band with a petite charm heart. It makes a beautiful addition to any ring stack or bare finger for a simple yet elegant statement.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Breakfast in bed has never looked (or tasted) this sweet. Gift your lover Dash’s mini waffle maker this Valentine’s Day, which makes heart-shaped waffles that are perfect for those lazy Sunday mornings at home.
What reviewers say: “This was a total impulse buy, and dammit, Amazon, why do you make it so easy for me to spend my money. The Dash mini-waffle maker is a winner!”
Jenvio I Love You Teddy Bear
If you’re looking to send a long-distance lover a heart-felt present, or want to find something small and cute to pair with a bigger gift, look no further than the I Love You Teddy Bear. This 12-inch stuffed animal is soft, huggable, and has stitched lettering, making it look premium for just $30.
What reviewers say: “This teddy looked exactly like the picture. He was absolutely perfect. My boyfriend loved him. The embroidery was even perfect to every stitch. So glad I went with this one!”
Couples Game Deck by BestSelf
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that benefit both parties. The Couples Game Deck by BestSelf is the perfect example; it includes 150 prompts that help you form a deeper connection. Plus, you’ll learn to speak each other’s love languages no matter your relationship stage.
What reviewers say: “My husband and I have really been enjoying these cards. A lot of the cards I looked at had pretty lame questions or not enough cards. I went with this deck and was not disappointed. There are plenty of cards to last a long time and the questions have been a great way to connect at night before bed.”
American Cocktail Club Mixology Box
Play mixologist at home with this American Cocktail Club Mixology Box. The monthly cocktail subscription box contains four servings of liquor curated by award-winning mixologists worldwide. It’s a great way for the libation-lover to explore different kinds of cocktails that they may not typically order.
What reviewers say: “I subscribed several months ago as an anniversary gift for my husband, and we are obsessed! We have been having so much fun putting these cocktails together, and the box makes it foolproof. All of them have been delicious so far, and we couldn’t recommend more! Perfect gift idea, but also to buy for your own enjoyment!”
Perfection Roses Red Roses in Box
You know the saying, “the key to a woman’s heart is diamonds” well, so are roses. This box of roses is handmade and preserved with a unique production process that lets them last up to two to three years. They’re offered in 10 colors — from red to blue and everything in between — and come delivered in a gorgeous gold and black box that can be reused.
What reviewers say: “Perfect last-minute gift. Packaged nicely, smells good.”
A Gift Inside Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
No romantic date is complete without chocolate-covered strawberries. A Gift Inside’s set of six deliciously iced berries is perfect to enjoy together or to have delivered to the long-distance girlfriend you can’t be with on the holiday.
What reviewers say: “We ordered the six berry gift box for a birthday treat. Arrived chilled and in good order — not melted. And they stayed fresh over several days.”
Bliss Collections Love Coupons
Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift? Bliss Collections Love Coupons are a great place to start. Give the coupons to someone you love, and they can use them anytime. The coupons include everything from a “full body massage” to a “dinner of your choice.”
What reviewers say: “Got these for my boyfriend for Valentine’s Day and they were perfect!! I was actually really surprised on the quality. They’re not flimsy paper, it’s cardboard and super cute. Really happy with this purchase!!”
Avidlove Satin Pajamas Set
Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day lingerie to surprise your partner or treat yourself to, AvidLove’s Satin Pajamas Set is for you. It features a cami and shorts made of satin with lace trim. While it isn’t skin-tight like other lingerie pieces from Amazon, it’s equally comfy and sexy.
What reviewers say: “I really love these PJs! They are sexy, good quality for the price (a little see through in the white color but for the price I can’t complain at all about that). They also have a little bit of stretch, which is rare for this type of PJ set. I like these better than the more expensive silky PJs I have purchased in the past from Nordstrom, Victorias Secret, etc. Also, they are plus size friendly!”
Casely Club Subscription Box
Some people stock up on designer bags, others on designer phone cases, so if the latter is you or someone you know, you’ve come to the right place. Casely’s Club Subscription box is the easiest and most affordable way to get unique new phone cases delivered each month. The cases are hand-selected by their stylists, graphic designers, and Instagram influencers, so you’ll be sure to have a stylish and protective case on your phone.
What reviewers say: “I am renewing my subscription for an entire year! I have loved all the options, but this last month I fell completely in love with the pineapple case and I received an email a day or so later and found out I get to choose the case I wanted most! It’s so much fun getting a new case each month and they are incredibly sturdy and protect my phone perfectly!”
Fleur du Mal Digital Gift Card
Sometimes you don’t want to make the wrong purchase, which is why a gift card can be your saving grace. Fleur du Mal is a well-known lingerie brand that takes a fashion approach to lingerie. The brand’s products are delicate and sophisticated, using luxury fabrics like French Leavers lace and bespoke embroideries crafted by world-class artisans. Its gift card is actually useful, and your giftee doesn’t know you put-off shopping until the eleventh hour.
Date Night Box Subscription
With this gift, you and your significant other will receive one date night box per month that includes four to five games or activities to make your time together a pleasure. From pizza making to a game show, you’ll build a strong bond and have many laughs along the way.
What reviewers say: “These boxes are well thought out and so much fun.”
Valentines Love Notes to My Man
A jar filled with love notes is sure to warm their heart and put a smile on their face. This Love Notes to My Man consists of 366 unique prewritten love notes, 12 eye-catching labels, and 20 editable messages so you can get unique and tell them what you really think.
What reviewers say: “I absolutely love the sayings in this “to my man” jar. It’s really cute. I was scared it was gonna say some super weird stuff, but they are cute quotes and guaranteed to make your man smile.”
Bychari Large Sade Hoops
Bychari is an everyday jewelry brand that’s redefining minimal style. The Sade Hoops are the last-minute gift you can’t go wrong with. No matter her style, these hoop earrings made from silver and plated in 14K gold will fit perfectly with her wardrobe.
What reviewers say: “These earrings are absolutely beautiful to add to every outfit.”
Uncommon Goods Experiences
Give the gift of an unforgettable experience. Uncommon Goods’ Experiences include fun online classes from flower arranging and painting to tarot reading and jewelry carving. No matter your chosen class, you’ll get a memorable experience together.
LA Salt Co Bath Bomb Love Gift Set
Unwind with a festive bath bomb gift set. LA Salt Co’s Bath Bomb Love Gift features four of the brand’s handcrafted and therapeutic bath bombs with scents of almond, vanilla, coconut, and rose.
Dockers Men’s Douglas Ultra-Light Moccasin Premium Slippers
There are a few holy grail slippers, and this pair is one of them. Dockers’ Douglas Slippers are a perennial favorite because they’re lightweight, supportive, and stylish. They wear like a super comfy shoe, and your boyfriend may never take them off again.
What reviewers say: “I got these for my boyfriend for Christmas and I put them on — if they weren’t comfy, they weren’t even getting wrapped. These feel almost weightless. They are super soft inside and the material seems durable. Very comforting when you slide your foot in.”
Date Night In: More Than 120 Recipes to Nourish Your Relationship
Want to stop cooking the same meals over and over again? The Date Night In cookbook has all you need to take your relationship — and your culinary skills — to the next level. It includes special seasonal recipes that require preparation and patience.
What reviewers say: “This book is clearly a labor of love. The cover is beautiful and the texture was a delightful surprise. The design is clean and readable, and everything is laid out by season and menu, with shopping lists and a timeline for prep.”
Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase
If they are not already sleeping on a silk pillowcase, act fast. Slip’s pillowcase is made with pure, premium-quality silk and comes in over 15 color options. Not only does the pillow elevate the look of your bed, but also it can also help improve the look of fine lines, acne, and skin texture.
What reviewers say: “I have been breaking out like crazy due to wearing mask all day. I had always been pretty lucky and never had acne issues. But lately it’s been horrible! I was told about using a silk pillow case. It allows your face to breathe. I’ve been using it for about 2 weeks and my face is 90% clearer! I’m about to purchase a second!”
UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slipper
Shopping for gifts for a woman who wants nothing can feel downright discouraging. But, no matter what, cozy slippers always win — especially an ultra-warm pair from Ugg, who makes some of the best women’s slippers in the business. Ugg’s Fluff Yea Slipper is made with sheepskin and features a semi-platform sole and logo ankle strap.
Virtuvi Move Cordless Diffuser
A diffuser may not seem like the most romantic gift, but once it exudes the essential oil’s aroma, you’ll see why it made our list. This one by Virtuvi is sleek and looks good in any room. It has the option of either a 4-hour or 8-hour run time, so you can choose what’s best for you at the moment. It also includes an automatic safety shut-off feature and an optional LED light that gives off a soft glow for added ambiance.
What reviewers say: “This diffuser works great, however, I have had some difficulty with the base staying charged due to a loose charging port. Yet the actual diffusing functionality is great and the ability to move it from room to room makes the price slightly less impactful. It’s by far my favorite diffuser I’ve owned.”
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
This past year, the beauty world has become obsessed with Laneige’s Lip Treatment Masks because they’re non-sticky, hydrating, and even offer a bit of color. This leave-on lip mask glides seamlessly onto the lips and leaves them hydrated and nourished for hours. Choose from Berry, Vanilla, Sweet Candy, or Gummy Bear, and swipe it on any time of the day.
What reviewers say: “This is the best product I’ve tried so far for my very chapped lips. With most lip products I find myself re-applying in the middle of the night when I wake up feeling chapped again, but this stuff stuck with me and was the biggest overnight moisture transformation I have ever seen. My lips aren’t back to perfect in one use, but they aren’t irritating me anymore so the urge to pick and rub at them is gone with just one use.”
Olivia Von Halle Women’s Lila PJ Set
Olivia Von Halle is a sleepwear label that has gained a loyal following over the years for its comfortable yet decadent designs. The Halle pajama set, made of 100% silk, is a smart choice for those who want traditional silk pajamas — but upgraded.
We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game
We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game is a great way to form a deeper connection with your partner. It includes 150 prompts that help you become closer by learning more about each other and how each of you thinks.
What reviewers say: “My husband and I stayed up all night playing this and even though we’ve been together 6 years, we still had so much to learn! The prompts make you go really deep and reflect on yourself as well. I would 1000% recommend this to others.”
Alessi Il Caffe Alessi Set of 4 Heart-Shaped Spoons
There’s not much to dislike about these heart-shaped spoons. They come in a pack of four and are perfectly petite for espresso or a Galentine’s dip tray.
What reviewers say: “I was surprisingly pleased with the quality of the spoons. They made a perfect Valentine gift. They arrived within two days.”
Alexandre Birman Soft Clarita Flat
Alexandre Birman’s Soft Clarita Sandals are the perfect ladylike addition to flowy dresses or tailored suiting. They come in two color options and are made of 100% leather. They’re the kind of shoe you can invest in and wear forever.
Tommy John Men’s Second Skin Lounge Jogger Pants
Tommy John’s Second Skin Lounge Jogger Pants are made with an innovative stretch material that’s soft and breathable for unbeatable comfort. They come in a variety of colors and look great on the couch when enjoying an evening in.
What reviewers say: “My partner loves Tommy John’s second skin briefs, so I bought him a pair of these joggers for Christmas and he lives in them now. True to size, they fit with just a little bit of extra room, as you would expect a relaxed jogger to. 10/10 recommended as a gift!”
Spiceology Ultimate Rub Collection
Spice up your Valentine’s Day with the Spiceology Ultimate Rub Collection. It features 12 of the brand’s signature spice blends, including Black & Bleu, Black Magic, Chile Margarita, Cowboy Crust, Greek Freak, Smoky Honey Habanero, Jamaican Jerk, Lemon Pepper Thyme, Oh Canada, Raspberry Chipotle, Tandoori Glory and Korean Barbeque.
What reviewers say: “We got this for my husband as a birthday gift. He loves to grill. These bottles tell you what meat, drinks, etc that each spice could be used for. We cook a lot of deer meat, steaks, chicken, etc. He gets so excited to try a new one.”
Jonathan Adler Pop Scented Candle
Light up their day with Jonathan Adler’s Pop-Scented Candle. This luxury candle includes a cheerful mix of pink grapefruit, sparkling champagne, raspberry, French cassis, violet leaves, rose petals, crushed sage, crisp mint, and grape leaf. The best part? It’s encased in a hand-blown glass vessel adds ambiance with its reflective gold surface.
What reviewers say: “This has a lovely scent that lingers and the vessel can be reused after the candle is done. Good value for money, scent, burn time and reuse.”
Kate Spade New York Interchangeable Stainless Steel Band
The right apple watch band, like Kate Spade’s Interchangeable Stainless Steel Band, has the power to make a high-tech piece high-fashion. It comes in 11 different colors made of stainless steel, and makes a statement no matter where it’s worn.
What reviewers say: “This looks quite sophisticated. There is a tiny learning curve in removing links for a custom fit, but once you get them removed, it fits like a dream!”
Morphe 35F Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette
Makeup gifts are what every woman wants to unwrap. Morphe’s 35F Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Palette is versatile and easy to use. Its carefully curated color selection works on almost all skin tones, while the mix of textures allows you to build a dimensional eye in one palette.
PUMA Men’s Scuff Slipper
Puma’s Scuff Slippers are the winter essential any man needs. While it’s called a “slipper,” it merges the look and feel of a slipper and a winter boot, making them wearable for the outdoors. It features a padded upper, a soft fleece-like lining, and a non-slip rubber sole.
What reviewers say: “I bought these twice for my husband, he loves them. They are water resistant, have a hard sole and quite comfy.”
Gallery Perfect 12 Piece White Square Photo Frame Gallery Wall Kit
Another great sentimental gift is this gallery wall kit that includes twelve white wood photo frames with multiple layout options. Pro tip: Gift the gallery wall kit with your pictures to make the moment more meaningful.
What reviewers say: “These are clean, slick, and sturdy. And it’s easy to install the artwork — 5-10 minutes for each one. We are framing interesting old record albums and these are a perfect size. The packaging was amazing and the prints and frames arrived in perfect condition.”
Hatch Restore
This smart clock by Hatch is perfect for anyone who is looking to fix their sleep and improve their nighttime and morning routines. The device helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed in a natural way that supports healthy cortisol levels.
What reviewers say: “So far really liking the Hatch. It was super easy to download the app and set up routines which I really needed! The light options are really great — I love the sunrise options especially — they seem much more warm and natural than my previous wake up light. The sounds are really detailed too. I’ve set the wake up alarm to bird noises and it is such a pleasant way to wake up; not a jarring noise at all.”
COACH Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach’s Pillow Tabby bag is a modern and cushioned take on classic Coach designs. It has a baguette-like silhouette with ultra-soft leather and signature hardware. Choose from ivory, Ice Purple, black, Pale Pistachio, or vanilla, and wear it across your body, on your shoulder, or in your hand.
Savage x Fenty Womens Gilded Chains Embroidered Mesh G-String Panty
For some, treating yourself means indulging in chocolates, but for others, its means gifting yourself a fresh and flirty new thong. Savage x Fenty’s Gilded Chains Panty is detailed with floral embroidery and mesh panels. It also has a low-rise V-front design and a satin bow detail at the front.