Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Levi’s 501 Denim Shorts Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

No matter if you keep a capsule wardrobe or spring for every trend, a reliable pair of chic denim shorts is a must. It’s hard to find a more timeless pair than Levi’s 501 Original Shorts — and today, select styles are nearly 40 percent off on Amazon.

The 501s are one of Levi’s denim icons for both shorts and straight-leg jeans. The vintage-inspired shorts feature a waist-defining high-rise cut that can effortlessly blend into your cute summer outfits, wherever the season may take you. You can choose between different washes and lengths, and shop options with features like raw hems and weathering.

Since the Levi’s 501 denim shorts are so universally-flattering, it should come as no surprise that they have become a favorite among celebs, including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Nicole Richie, Lori Harvey, Kourtney Kardashian, and Charli D’Amelio — just to name a few. Not only have these style icons donned the shorts, they’ve also proven that they’re wearable for different occasions and with different clothing essentials. Beyond star power, the shorts also have shopper approval — over 15,800 Amazon reviewers rate them a full five stars.

These shorts are perfect for pairing with your favorite designer women’s sneakers and your best white t-shirt for a day at the park. But you can also dress them up with a chic white tank top and cute summer sandals for a fun brunch. The Levi’s 501 shorts can also function as a cute swim cover-up when you pair them with an oversized button down.

It’s not often that we find celeb-loved jean shorts for a discount, so take advantage of this deal to get your wardrobe ready for sunny days ahead.

