Amazon Is Having a Secret Levi’s Jeans Sale Before Prime Day

No matter which way (or ways) your sense of style leans, you can never have enough jeans. They are the foundation of a cool, casual wardrobe. Levi’s — the staple brands of that staple item — makes some of the best women’s jeans on the market in a range of silhouettes, washes, cuts, and colors. And you can shop a ton of Levi’s product at a discount right now.

Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is rolling out some great deals that lead us up and into the big two days. Some of those sales are, dare we say, just as exciting as Prime Day itself. Right now, Amazon is having a secret sale on some of the best denim from Levi’s, including distressed jeans and cut-off shorts.

Select Levi’s styles are on sale for up to 70-percent off. And although we are still keeping an eye out for the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals, this is not a sale to sleep on. Levi’s jeans are a smart investment based on their longevity, both in the timeless styles of denim and the integrity of the brand. In a world of fast fashion, we can lean on Levi’s to still provide cool, mindfully made, enduring jeans.

Levi’s has been making blue jeans since 1873, and they are perhaps the brand that has secured denim as a particularly American piece of clothing. Now, things that are old are not necessarily good. Except for if that thing is Levi’s, which has maintained its integrity throughout over a century: make good, high-quality denim for an accessible price. You’re getting what you pay for every time.

Plus, you’re really getting what you pay for when you’re paying a fraction of the normal price. Inside of this Levi’s secret sale are some standout clothing options, like the classic 501 shorts, medium-wash wedgie jeans, and distressed straight-leg denim. All of these are wardrobe secret weapons. You can double down on denim and wear the jeans with a Levi’s trucker jacket, or go for something lightweight and summer-friendly, like an airy white button-down shirt. All Levi’s jeans lend themselves well to a kind of understated, minimalist aesthetic. Lean in by pairing your new straight-leg jeans with a basic black ribbed tank or a classic white T-shirt.

Shopping for denim doesn’t have to feel frustrating, like it so often can in store. Shopping for jeans on Amazon means you can try those jeans on right at home. It also means Prime members can get their newfound wardrobe staple in a minimal amount of time with Prime two-day shipping.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this secret Levi’s sale on Amazon.

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans

The 501 is a Levi’s classic and the Levi’s 501 Skinny Jean is a no-fail way to keep the style going. They’re high-rise, light wash, and ideal for any and all summer activities.

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans $102.18 $41.16 Buy Now

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts in a light wash are a summer wardrobe staple and if you don’t already have a pair, it’s high time to invest. Wear them with graphic tees for concerts or tanks and a blazer for casual work-from-cafe days.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts $56.14 $49.99 Buy Now

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans have that great, super-high waist that looks cool with cropped shirts and high-top sneakers or chunky sandals. In the cooler months, this ankle hem will hit right above your boot.

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans $226.09 $69.50 Buy Now

Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans

Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans are a seasonless purchase that is as worthy a wardrobe investment as anything. The simple silhouette is great for dressing up with a blouse or blazer or keep casual with a plain white tee.

Levi's Classic Straight Jeans $65.57 $34.75 Buy Now

Levi’s 314 Shaping Straight Jeans

Levi’s 314 Shaping Straight Jeans are on the stretchier side of the denim spectrum, and they are made to move with your body rather than restrict it. Wear them all year long.

Levi's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans $66.01 $20.99 Buy Now

Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans in white are a fun way to incorporate a lighter color pant into rotation. They are also especially good for when you want to wear jeans but don’t want to be roasting. Wear them with linen shirts.

Levi's 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans $65.57 $48.65 Buy Now

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts are the jean shorts you can get now and wear every summer for as long as you want. They are simple, effortless, and easy to wear. Pair with swimsuits and T-shirts of every kind.