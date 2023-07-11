Amazon Can Barely Keep TikTok-Favorite Levi’s Low Pro Jeans in Stock — But It’s on Sale This Prime Day.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

From experience, shopping for pre-loved women’s jeans can be defeating. But what if you could find the fit and feel of vintage jeans without all that searching?

Millions of TikTok creators have found a shortcut with Levi’s Low Pro jeans, and they’re over 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Since gaining popularity on TikTok and amassing over 18 million views, these vintage-inspired jeans have barely been able to stay in stock on Amazon — and for good reason.

The receipts and reviews back it up. In testimonials, several denim shoppers call the Levi’s Low Pros the perfect baggy jeans with a certain cool factor that makes even the simplest wardrobe basics, from white T-shirts to blazers, feel laid-back and practical.

The Levi’s Low Pros have a slouchy, low-slung, straight-leg silhouette that incorporates vintage-inspired design elements like a rigid cotton composition, sleek pockets, and washes that already appear gently broken in like the most sought-after Charlie Glow Up colorway. Plus, they hug your curves and can be worn mid-rise or low-rise. “While they are called ‘Low Pros,’ on me, I wear them more mid-rise because I pull them up to where I wanted them to sit on my waist,” one TikTok user says. Even ‘It’ girl Alix Earle is a fan; they’re on her must-have list for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

While all of these TikTok users and Amazon reviewers have their own personal style, they can all appreciate the versatility of the Low Pro silhouette to be dressed up or down for all occasions. We’ve seen shoppers pair the denim with everything from oversized blazers and lug-sole loafers to graphic baby tees and chunky sneakers, suggesting they’re fit for the office, an evening out, and brunch with friends.

Levi’s has been making blue jeans since 1873, so snagging the Low Pros during Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a smart investment based on their longevity, both in the timeless styles of the denim and the integrity of the brand.

As part of today’s Amazon Prime Day deal, Prime members can quickly get their newfound wardrobe staple with two-day shipping. Plus, Prime’s Try Before You Buy option lets them bring the fitting room home and see if the jeans are, in fact, worth the hype.

Keep scrolling to check out the cool, mindfully made, and enduring Levi’s Low Pro jeans for a fraction of the price.

