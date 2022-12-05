Lucas Bravo Is the Latest Celeb to Wear Adidas Samba Sneakers in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Promotional Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily in Paris is back for Season 3, premiering on December 21st, and Netflix has released new promotional images for the hit show. While the new photos don’t reveal much about the season’s plot, we can already tell we’ll be taking style cues from many of the cast members, including Chef Gabriel — played by Lucas Bravo — who is seen wearing Adidas’ Samba OG Shoes in collegiate green.

The Adidas samba shoe is by no means novel. First designed in the ’40s as a soccer shoe, the sneaker — a minimal style featuring a rubber sole and the brand’s signature three stripes and often constructed of a mix of leather and suede — spent over 70 years sitting amongst the brand’s lineup of beloved sneakers like the iconic Superstars and timeless Stan Smiths. It’s still one of the best Adidas sneakers and a favorite street-style shoe choice for celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Its unisex design, sporty feel, low profile, and effortless style are a few characteristics that make it highly coveted.

While many versions of the sneaker are out now, the green colorway is simply too hard to ignore — green is the hue of the moment. As part of this shoe, the shade offers a retro feel that smoothly complements one’s relaxed attire and attitude – fitting for Gabriel’s low-key, suave French character. The color story has even been iterated on and released into a soccer-inspired Adidas sneaker that mimics Mexico’s home jersey for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Head to Adidas.com to secure a pair in your size, as several sizes are already sold out. And with the holidays around the corner, this sneaker makes an excellent gift for the sneakerhead or man or woman on your holiday gifting list. Even if you’ve been holding out all year on a new pair of sneakers for yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option better than this one.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 Buy Now on adidas