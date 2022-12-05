×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Fashion

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

Lucas Bravo Is the Latest Celeb to Wear Adidas Samba Sneakers in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Promotional Images

Green Sambas are a perfect match for Gabriel's effortlessly cool style.

Adidas Samba Shoe that was worn by Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris season 3 imagery
Courtesy of Adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily in Paris is back for Season 3, premiering on December 21st, and Netflix has released new promotional images for the hit show. While the new photos don’t reveal much about the season’s plot, we can already tell we’ll be taking style cues from many of the cast members, including Chef Gabriel — played by Lucas Bravo — who is seen wearing Adidas’ Samba OG Shoes in collegiate green.

The Adidas samba shoe is by no means novel. First designed in the ’40s as a soccer shoe, the sneaker — a minimal style featuring a rubber sole and the brand’s signature three stripes and often constructed of a mix of leather and suede — spent over 70 years sitting amongst the brand’s lineup of beloved sneakers like the iconic Superstars and timeless Stan Smiths. It’s still one of the best Adidas sneakers and a favorite street-style shoe choice for celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Its unisex design, sporty feel, low profile, and effortless style are a few characteristics that make it highly coveted. 

Related Galleries

While many versions of the sneaker are out now, the green colorway is simply too hard to ignore — green is the hue of the moment. As part of this shoe, the shade offers a retro feel that smoothly complements one’s relaxed attire and attitude – fitting for Gabriel’s low-key, suave French character. The color story has even been iterated on and released into a soccer-inspired Adidas sneaker that mimics Mexico’s home jersey for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Head to Adidas.com to secure a pair in your size, as several sizes are already sold out. And with the holidays around the corner, this sneaker makes an excellent gift for the sneakerhead or man or woman on your holiday gifting list. Even if you’ve been holding out all year on a new pair of sneakers for yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option better than this one. 

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 Buy Now on adidas

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Hot Summer Bags

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lucas Bravo Wears Green Adidas Samba Shoes In 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad