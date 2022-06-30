Summer Spectacular

Skip to main content
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

LuisaViaRoma’s Creative Director, Annagreta Panconesi, discusses the importance of giving back and shares her summer gala fashion picks.

In Partnership with LuisaViaRoma
LVR
Annagreta Panconesi, creative director of LuisaViaRoma.com. Courtesy Image.

For over 90 years, LuisaViaRoma has been sharing its vision with the world, making an impact not only on luxury fashion but the world at large.  A cultural influence, the Italian luxury multiband store has always been thoughtfully ahead of trends and given a great deal of attention to how it can be of service to others.

“Fashion is an absolute thermometer of the world,” said Annagreta Panconesi, creative director of LuisaViaRoma.com. “The human eye must be able to record everything, but it is essential to rely on one’s ability to read what is happening around us to find the right thread, the most appropriate interpretation.”

Since the summer of 2018, LuisaViaRoma and Unicef Italia have been proud partners in hosting the renowned LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event, raising money to help the Unicef organization.

Despite ongoing challenges across the globe arising amid the pandemic, Unicef has continued to fight daily for the rights of children in need. Unicef staff provides safe shelter, nutrition and protection from conflicts, natural disasters and inequality wherever it is needed, all over the world.

“Unicef is an important cause for us,” said Panconesi. “We are a company that likes to give back. We try to do this by associating ourselves with charities such as Unicef to help those less fortunate. Creating this event in such a special Italian location to raise money for this important cause is very moving and touching for us.”

LuisaViaRoma’s impactful event has taken place in stunning summer locations including Porto Cervo, Sardinia and Capri, hosting international benefactors and celebrities for a gala that includes a live auction and incredible musical performances. Last year’s summer gala in Capri included live performances from Italian singer Madame as well as Katy Perry and John Legend. The event raised $5 million.

The LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event is also a celebration of the beauty of people coming together.

“We try to put together a special evening full of smiles and generous hearts to help those in need, children fighting for their lives every day,” said Panconesi. “There is a lot of hard work from many people to put this event together, and it all leads up to one evening under the stars in Capri to raise as much money possible for Unicef. It’s a very special evening full of emotions, something inexplicable.”

Guests of LuisaViaRoma share their enthusiasm through magnificent fashion choices, part of the company’s storied tradition. Here, Panconesi shares her favorite looks for the upcoming summer gala season and a few key styling tips.

 

Dundas LVR Exclusive Nirvana Jersey Dress

“This white Dundas dress was exclusively created for LuisaViaRoma. I find this dress one of a kind, it’s a very sophisticated dress even if you show part of your body. The dress is very bold, so I would style it with statement earrings, invisible heels or flats are my favorite, especially for Capri and makeup with a very natural glow. You can’t go wrong with this one. All eyes will be on you.”

LVR
Dundas, Vestito LVR Exclusive Nirvana in Jersey. Courtesy Image.

Dundas LVR Exclusive Nirvana Jersey Dress $1,550 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Classic Wool Blazer With Satin Lapels

“A white tuxedo by Saint Laurent. What is be chicer than this? A great classic. a bit androgynous. Hair tied up and high heels to complete the look. I find this look always amazing and perfect for every special occasion. You can’t go wrong.”

LVR
Saint Laurent, Classic Wool Blazer with Satin Lapels. Courtesy Image.

Saint Laurent Classic Wool Blazer With Satin Lapels $3,290 Buy Now

Jacquemus La Robe Mentalo Viscose Satin Long Dress

“Jacquemus is the brand of the moment for us. We love the designer; we love their powerful inclusive and joyful message. This is why I chose a warm pink dress. We always need some color, especially for a gala in Capri under the stars. Best styled with natural hair and visible earrings as Simon does. A real summer evening dress.”

Jacquemus
Jacquemus, La Robe Mentalo Viscose Satin Long Dress. Courtesy Image.

Jacquemus La Robe Mentalo Viscose Satin Long Dress $1,195  $776 Buy Now

Nensi Dojaka Sequined Cutout Long Dress

“Nensi Dojaka is an upcoming brand from London. It’s very recognizable and we love the fact that it’s all about corsetry but with her own interpretation making it very elegant and evening.”

Dajoka
Nensi Dojaka, Sequined Cutout Long Dress. Courtesy Image.

Nensi Dojaka Sequined Cutout Long Dress $2,890 Buy Now

Tom Ford Micro Ribbed Jersey Long Dress

“A white dress from Tom Ford for a summer evening in Capri is very chic. I would style it with touches of gold and hair tied up. Tom Ford has always been loyal to their DNA and now it’s paying off. It’s their moment. Very sleek.”

LVR
Tom Ford, Micro Ribbed Jersey Long Dress. Courtesy Image.

Tom Ford Micro Ribbed Jersey Long Dress $4,690 Buy Now

Alexandre Vauthier Embellished One Shoulder Mini Dress

“Alexander Vauthier always has beautiful evening dresses for gala events. I chose these because of their color. More youthful pieces are ready for a great party full of smiles. I would style these pieces with hair tied up and heels or flats.”

LVR
Alexander Vauthier, Embellished One Shoulder Mini Dress. Courtesy Image.

Alexandre Vauthier Embellished One Shoulder Mini Dress $2,025 Buy Now

Valentino Silk Faille Wide Shirt Gown

“This yellow Valentino dress was worn by various celebrities. Very bold and statement-making. I love the color, it transmits positivity. I would tie my hair up, bold makeup and a jeweled heel.”

LVR
Valentino, Silk Faille Wide Shirt Gown. Courtesy Image.

Valentino Silk Faille Wide Shirt Gown $8,200 Buy Now

Stella McCartney Double Satin Long Dress With Crystals

“Stella McCartney’s pink dress is very minimal but elegant with the jeweled embellishment on the shoulder.”

Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney, Double Satin Long Dress with Crystals. Courtesy Image.

Stella McCartney Double Satin Long Dress With Crystals $2,700 Buy Now

The Attico Lawrence Cotton Blend Jersey Long Dress

“I love The Attico mood. The designers are doing a great job of creating interesting pieces but also on the message they are trying to transmit. This simple black dress is perfect for the gala in Capri. You can style it with anything.”

Attico
Attico, Lawrence Cotton Blend Jersey Long Dress. Courtesy Image.

The Attico Lawrence Cotton Blend Jersey Long Dress $1,100 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Cutout Studs Midi Dress

“Bottega Veneta recently launched the collection by the new designer Blazy. I love this cutout micro studded dress that gives a glittery blue smokey color. I would wear nice heels and bold makeup.”

Bottega
Bottega Veneta, Cutout Studs Midi Dress. Courtesy Image.

Bottega Veneta Cutout Studs Midi Dress $5,900 Buy Now

Sid Neigum Stretch Satin Cutout Long Dress

“Sid Neigum is a new talent, and we love their taste. They do special cutout dresses, and they have an amazing fit. The dresses are special and unique. You won’t find them everywhere. Here I would keep my hair natural with smoky eye makeup.”

Sid Neigum
Sid Neigum, Stretch Satin cutout Long Dress. Courtesy Image.

Sid Neigum Stretch Satin Cutout Long Dress $1,250 Buy Now

