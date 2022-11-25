Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale Selection Features Leggings, Sports Bras and So Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Black Friday 2022, and with that comes an influx of sales on just about everything. There are deals on clothes, shoes, beauty, home, and more — perfect for getting something you’ve been needing at a discounted price or stocking up on holiday gifts without breaking the bank. For the best workout clothes, including leggings (for working out and for not), sports bras, and all things athleisure, Lululemon is coming through with some of the best sales to date.

For day-to-day discounts, Lululemon has its discounted section called “We Made Too Much,” which is often stocked with clothes in colorways and patterns that the brand… made too much of. While that sale section is great for non-picky purchasers, it’s a little harder of a sell to those who prefer their leggings and sports bras in a range of neutral (re: popular) colors. But for Black Friday, even the favorites are on sale. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favorite high-impact sports bras, or you finally want to try those Lululemon sneakers you’ve been seeing everywhere, this the time to make it happen.

Of course, a Lululemon sale is an opportune time to buy yourself some good stuff, but it’s also a great time to buy gifts for women or men in your life. Start your Lululemon Black Friday sale shopping here with 10 of the best items you can add to cart now.

Lululemon Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe

Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe is a kind of do-it-all workout sneaker. It was designed for running with its foam cushioning and flexible upper, but the lightweight and supportive feel makes it work for all types of movement.

Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe $148 $99 Buy Now

Lululemon Align Bodysuit

The Align Bodysuit has the same super-soft feel from Lulu’s Holy Grail of leggings. The bodysuit is a great add for your favorite yoga class or layered under a cozy sweater.

Align Bodysuit $88 $59 Buy Now

Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25″

Also good for all types of movement are Lululmeon’s Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25″. The Everlux fabric is one of Lulu’s fastest drying and the drawcord cinch makes sure they won’t budge on the move.

BUY NOW: $138 - $128 $29 - $99 Buy Now

Lululemon All Powered Up Bra

The All Powered Up Bra is designed for medium support activities and is sized such that you can fit it to your cup size. It comes in sizes A-G and in seven easy-to-wear colors.

All Powered Up Bra $88 $49 Buy Now

Lululemon Free to Be High-Neck Longline Bra

Free to Be High-Neck Longline Bra has a comfy, light support feel and is best for slow yoga practices or just hanging out. The strappy back is A+, too.

Free to Be High-Neck Longline Bra $68 $39 Buy Now

Lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear 3 Pack

InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear 3-Pack will change any thoughts you think about needing to own women’s underwear that is specific to working out. These are light, stretchy, and fast-drying.

InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear 3 Pack $48 $29 Buy Now

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length

The Scuba High-Rise Joggers are the greatest sweatpants to have for colder months. Get a pair for yourself and any women you’re shopping for.

Scuba High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length $118 $89 Buy Now

Lululemon Quilted Embrace Yoga Bag

The Quilted Embrace Yoga Bag is a great gift for your favorite yogi. The little quilted bag makes transporting any yoga mat more functional.

Quilted Embrace Yoga Bag $128 $59 Buy Now

Lululemon Oversized Hooded Rain Jacket

Don’t sleep on Lululemon’s outerwear selection of women’s jackets and coats. This Oversized Hooded Rain Jacket is a smart buy for the ages.

