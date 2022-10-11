Amazon’s Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupes Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Each year a new “it” bag is declared, and while much of the time it comes as no surprise with heritage handbag designers like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton leading the way, this season, it was no other than Lululemon with its Everywhere Belt Bag. Thanks to TikTok, this versatile pouch quickly became a cult favorite as quickly as it sold out.

The good news? There are a few Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag dupes on Amazon, and they’re up to 40% off, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

While the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag typically retails for $38, these options range from $12 to $15 and are available in more than 20 colors. They all feature a similar buckle and interior and exterior pockets and are roughly the same size. Plus, they pair just as well with jeans, leather pants, fall jackets, and workout clothes as Lululemon’s bag does.

So if the Lululemon price tag is out of your budget or you can’t even get your hands on the real deal, don’t fret because there are a lot of alternatives as part of Amazon’s fashion deals. Without further ado, keep scrolling because we found the best matches at the lowest prices, and they’re sure to sell out. We recommend adding them to your cart for all the women on your holiday shopping list — like the mother who is constantly running errands and needs to be hands-free.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

HIYOLALA Everywhere Belt Bag

Size: 7.87 x 1.97 x 5.12 inches

7.87 x 1.97 x 5.12 inches Weight: 5.5 ounces

5.5 ounces Belt length: 22 inches to 40 inches

HIYOLALA Everywhere Belt Bag $27.99 $14.34 Buy Now

METRICCHIMP Fanny Pack

Length: 8in/21cm

8in/21cm Height: 5.5in/14cm

5.5in/14cm Belt length: 27.9in/71cm – 46in/117cm

METRICCHIMP Fanny Pack $15.99 $12.99 Buy Now

Everywhere Belt Bag Lemon Fanny Pack

Size: 8.66 x 5.67 x 1.69 inches

8.66 x 5.67 x 1.69 inches Weight: 5.3 ounces

5.3 ounces Belt length: 27.9in/71cm – 46in/117cm