LuisaViaRoma Is Having a Secret Manolo Blahnik Shoe Sale Before Black Friday

Hurry to secure a pair of the brand's most coveted shoe styles for 40% off.

Manolo Blahnik shoes from Lusiaviaroma's secret 40% off sale
Courtesy of Luisaviaroma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

On the short list of luxury footwear brands that are widely known and rarely on sale, Manolo Blahnik is at the top. So when you discover a Manolo Blahnik sale secretly happening at LuisaViaRoma — the one-stop destination for carefully hand-picked designer collections — for almost half off, you run.

From today until November 29, LuisaViaRoma shoppers can score 40% off (with code “BF40”) the brand’s best shoes, from pointed-toe pumps and ankle boots to sandals and ballet flats. This means that if you are looking for an excuse to treat yourself or the women on your holiday shopping list — like your mom or girlfriend — now’s the best time to do so.

Since 1970, the Spanish label has been known for its classic shoes with a stylish twist that are the gold standard in the footwear world. And thanks to Sex And the City, Manolo Blahnik became a household name in recent decades. Now, Manolo Blahniks can be spotted on major celebrities and influential style icons, from Beyonce and Rihanna to Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama.

Manolo Blahnik offers a wide variety of styles for every occasion. While ornate evening styles embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls may stand out the most, each shoe silhouette has comfort on its list of achievements, too, which is another reason why they’re highly sought after. From holiday party-ready stilettos to chic and comfortable work-appropriate ballet flats to glitzy wedding pumps and mules for the big day and beyond, there are so many Manolo Blahnik shoes that deserve a spot in your footwear rotation.

So if you’re ready to shop this rare and secret Manolo Blahnik sale exclusively on Luisaviaroma.com, keep scrolling and act fast because some sizes and styles are already going.

Manolo Blahnik 70MM Fabetamu Embellished Satin Mules

Manolo Blahnik’s Fabetamu mules are a wardrobe staple and a favorite amongst the fashion set for their elegant appeal and comfort. They’re set in a rich nude and make the perfect footwear choice for year-round galas and date nights.

Manolo Blahnik 70MM Fabetamu Embellished Satin Mules $1045  $627 Buy Now

Manolo Blahnik 90MM Floritanuhi Satin Pumps

Today’s most sought-after wedding shoes run the gamut from embellished sneakers to modern mules, but Manolo Blahnik’s satin pumps will always remain a timeless option. The Floritanuhi pumps are great for traditional or formal affairs with the pointed toe, crystal-embellished buckle, and satin upper.

Manolo Blahnik 90MM Floritanuhi Satin Pumps $995  $597 Buy Now

Manolo Blahnik 50MM Trinamu Satin Mules

Trust us, these Trinamu mules — highlighted with shimmering crystal-embellished vamp straps — are all you need to stand out in a crowd. Pair them with a cocktail dress for your next formal soiree and be ready to dance the night away, thanks to the sensible kitten heel.

Manolo Blahnik 50MM Trinamu Satin Mules $1145  $687 Buy Now

Manolo Blahnik 105MM Crinastra Satin Sandals

Manolo Blahnik is known for its eye-catching silhouettes, and the Crinastra does just that. These striking stilettos feature a pop of fushia satin and crystal embellishments for additional wow factor. Let these shoes steal the spotlight when paired with a simple mini-dress.

Manolo Blahnik 105MM Crinastra Satin Sandals $1165  $699 Buy Now

Manolo Blahnik 90MM Zufapla Suede Ankle Boots

A classic suede boot should always rotate through your fall and winter wardrobe. This pair has a softly pointed toe and leather lining contrasting the suede composition nicely. Style it with tights, a mini skirt, and a bodysuit for fall or winter evenings.

Manolo Blahnik 90MM Zufapla Suede Ankle Boots $1245  $498 Buy Now

