This Designer Convertible Crossbody Clutch Is the ‘Quiet Luxury’ Bag Celebrities Love Right Now

On Sunday June 18, Taylor Swift stepped out with BFF Gigi Hadid for a night on the town wearing the Cloud Clutch bag from Mansur Gavriel — which is quickly becoming the ‘quiet luxury’ handbag of the summer. Slung on Swift’s bare shoulder was the limited-edition Pleated Cloud Clutch, styled with a sophisticated shirt and pants pairing from The Row, heeled black sandals, minimalist gold jewelry, and the signature red lip makeup look she’s worn all throughout the Eras Tour.

The brand’s minimalist bags appear to be a recent favorite of Swift’s, as she’s been spotted wearing the M Frame Box Bag from Mansur Gavriel on two different occasions last month. But Swift’s not the only icon loving the cloud-shaped slouchy bag; Sarah Jessica Parker was seen arriving at a Good Morning America appearance on June 8 wearing the bestselling original style of the Oversized Cloud Clutch, along with a pastel ensemble and hot pink metallic pumps.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving at the ‘Good Morning America’ show in Times Square, Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

The buttery-smooth, supple Italian leather of the Oversized Cloud Clutch whispers quiet luxury while its minimal and versatile design adds polish to any summertime outfit. The removable shoulder strap allows for even more dynamic styling, as the clutch can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody bag, and its soft-structured silhouette invites a relaxed attitude for day or night. It has an easy-to-open magnetic closure with ample room for essential storage, such as your favorite designer wallet, chic sunglasses, or face sunscreen for touch-ups under the sun. You can shop the plush pouch in a variety of rich shades similar to Parker’s limited-edition Pearl colorway, including a fresh Flamingo hue that thinks pink for Barbiecore trends of summer 2023.

Mansur Gavriel is beloved for its distinct approach to modern form and simplistic quality. Founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel disrupted the designer handbag market seemingly out of the blue as their elegant bags garnered attention for their unique design and high-quality craftsmanship — all with a reasonable price point. Between the brand’s timeless styles, innovative vegetable-tanned lambskin leather, and thoughtful versatility, Mansur Gavriel bags are designed to be timeless staples in any bag rotation.

Shop the affordable and celebrity-loved bags before limited-edition textures and colorways sell out for the summer season.

