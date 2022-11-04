×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Beauty

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Bag Check: An Honest Review of Mansur Gavriel’s M Frame Shoulder Bag

The brand behind the beloved 2013 bucket bag released a new purse style that's equally versatile and utterly chic.

Mansur Gavriel bag on shoulder of writer testing and caring on the city streets
The author carrying the Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag she tested and reviewed. Courtesy of WWD

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When a beautiful handbag catches your eye, what is it that makes it stand out? Is it its functionality? The timeless materials? The brand that makes it? The person that carries it? Or is it all of the above? 

Regardless of the answer, when it finally comes time to splurge on that new handbag — or think about doing so — it’s usually no small feat. It requires a lot of thought, research, and saving up as you want to choose something versatile, timeless, and memorable. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to test and review the Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag, a new captivating designer bag that’s quietly on its way to It bag status in 2022.

Related Galleries

Keep reading and consider this a “bag check” for everything you need to know about the M Frame Bag

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Specs

  • Price: $795
  • Colorways: Crema, Grass, Camel, Black
  • Weight: 11 oz
  • Dimensions:
    • Width: 13.75 in / 35 cm 
    • Height: 8.25 in / 21 cm 
    • Depth: 4.75 in / 12 cm
  • Handle drop: 10.25 in / 26 cm
  • Composition:
    • Outer: 100% Italian Smooth Calf Leather
    • Lining: 100% Italian Lambskin Leather
  • Available to shop: Find it on mansurgavriel.com
  • Pros:
    • Fits all essentials and more
    • Well-made
    • Unique and minimalist-friendly shape
    • Balances comfortably on your shoulder
    • Detachable strap to use the bag as a clutch
  • Cons:
    • Double zipper can be hard to use
    • Only has one shoulder strap that can’t be adjusted
    • Feels more fitting for formal moments than casual ones
  • Best for: the minimalist city dweller who is out and about
  • Also reviewed by: Refinery29

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag $795 Buy Now

Have your heart set on the camel color? Be sure to check back in December for a restock!

About Mansur Gavriel

  • Brand launch date: June 2013
  • Celebrity fans of the brand: Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Karlie Kloss, Kerry Washington, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Kristen Dunst, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mindy Kaling, Busy Phillips, and more.
  • Noteworthy bag styles: It’s Icons collection which consists of the Bucket Bag, Tote, and Small Zip Tote

In 2013 Mansur Gavriel launched into the fashion scene to redefine luxury with a minimalist design approach. The label, founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, debuted with two simple and iconic silhouettes — a bucket and a simple tote bag — that were fresh additions to the contemporary price point arena. Their simple, chic luxury bags — devoid of excess hardware, pockets, or studs — filled a hole in the accessories market. It resolved the need for seasonless pieces — rather than of-the-minute trends — that would age well.

From there, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more took notice. As a result, the brand expanded its range with modern bags and designer shoes made from exceptional materials like high-quality, vegetable-tanned leather.

In 2019, the brand landed its first investor with private equity firm GF Capital Management and Advisors and continued to scale. One way it did so was by creating, exchanging, and discovering new perspectives through its collaborations with French footwear and accessories brand Veja and Finnish design house Marimekko.

Today, Mansur Gavriel stays grounded in its history and outside the cyclical nature of fashion trends. It remains known for its anonymous elegance and bag interiors painted in striking complementary shades. While its price tag notably separates it from other designer brands, so does the fact that its bags are not looked at as just status symbols, and that’s exactly why consumers — new customers and longtime Mansur Gavriel devotees — gravitate toward the label.

About the Mansur Gavriel M Frame Shoulder Bag 

  • What it fits: A smartphone, sunglasses, Airpods Max large headphones, keys, travel-size perfume, large wallets, a 5.5″x 8.5″ book, a mini travel makeup bag, large hair comb, and more
  • Weight: 11 oz
  • What it’s made of: Supple calf leather carefully sourced from Italy
  • Bag Features: 1 small interior pocket, removable single strap to use as a clutch
  • Customization: Leave yours or another’s two-letter mark on the bag with the brand’s hand-painted monogram feature
  • Additional Note: Also available as a crossbody bag called the Mini M Frame Bag 

the opening of the M Frame bag

WWD

While Mansur Gavriel doesn’t play into fads, its M Frame Bag, which subtly reflects its ‘M’ initial, dives into the logomania trend and does it in a way that is perfectly fitting for a minimalist-led label. “We approach handbag design with an artist’s perspective. We both come from art backgrounds, and think of bags as sculptures, says Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel. “We love how sculptural, graphic, and bold the M Bag is. It is an abstract interpretation of the logo for a brand that is typically very minimal with logo.”

This bag is made of pure calf leather from Italy, where the brand works closely with its leather tanneries to research and develop the right materials. It has structural padding around the frame, a double zipper, and a simple shoulder strap. While the stand-out element of the bag is the one-shoulder strap, the two founders, who approach handbag design from an artist’s perspective, actually designed it with the intent of being pure and simple. Plus, through Mansur Gavriel’s monogram shop, you can add a contemporary spin by putting your initials on the front of the bag. Choose your own colorway and font, as well as the hues for your two-toned lettering, and make it the most thoughtful idea to gift to the fashionista — or keep for yourself.

How We Tested The Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag

During the two weeks of testing the camel-colored M Frame bag, this editor took it everywhere. Whether I went uptown to the WWD headquarters or downtown to brunch with friends, the Mansur Gavriel M Frame bag came along for the ride.

When the bag first arrived at WWD, the WWD Shop team carefully examined the exterior before unzipping the bag. From there, the team tested how much the shoulder bag could fit inside while maintaining its shape, from office supplies and wearable tech to daily makeup essentials and food snacks. This allowed us to see how the bag could function in a consumer’s daily life.

Next, I tested the bag’s versatility by styling it with several outfit options in all different colorways for all different occasions. For work days in the office, I paired it with trousers and a blazer, straight-leg jeans and a cashmere sweater, and leather pants with a duster coat. On the weekends, during the day, I took it to the park with workout leggings and sneakers. In the evening, I removed the strap and took it to dinner as a clutch with a knit maxi dress and cowboy boots. All around, the M Frame Bag shone bright, adding a sophisticated undertone to each ensemble.

author standing with mansur gavriel m frame bag

WWD

Is the M Frame Bag Worth It?

The M Frame Bag is chic yet functional and an easily-styled timeless accessory. 

This purse is lightweight and clocks in at just under 14 inches long and 11 ounces. When fully unzipped, the interior is surprisingly large and has ample room for a large wallet, phone, keys, kindle, headphones, and more. However, it’s not so big that I have to spend an embarrassing amount of time locating a singular lipstick. Also, I love how the one-shoulder strap gives me a hands-free way to keep all my belongings nearby, yet when I want to use it for the evenings as a clutch, I can remove the strap and do so. 

While it has a distinct minimalist ’90s vibe with supple leather and refined craftsmanship, its functionality and highly photogenic color palette are what really sets it apart. The bag’s double zipper closure makes me not worry about items falling or spilling out but lets me easily access my belongings. There is also one internal compartment so I can stay somewhat organized. Although I tested out the camel-hued iteration, each colorway is versatile enough to be styled with minimalist and maximalist outfits and suitable for 365-days a year. Needless to say, I’ve found my ride-or-die handbag that’s perfect for anything — any time of the year and any occasion.

So, whether you want to treat yourself to a new bag or wow any woman on your gifting list this holiday season, act now because the M Frame is the one, and it’s going fast. 

M Frame Bag $795 Buy Now

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and shoe trends. She is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. As a city dweller, she’s garnered a love for handbags, especially designer shoulder bags, because they can carry all her essentials when running uptown, downtown, or cross-town without weighing her down. In her spare time, Chwatt keeps up with street style to understand which accessories are highly coveted by the style set.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Hot Summer Bags

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mansur Gavriel M Frame Bag Review

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad