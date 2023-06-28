Here’s Where You Can Shop Margot Robbie’s Retro Barbie Luggage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Color us pink — Margot Robbie touched down in Sydney with a set of retro Barbie pink luggage and a vintage Chanel blazer to match. Robbie arrived Down Under for the next stop on her “Barbie” press tour, cutely nodding to her character in the upcoming film.

While Robbie’s pink and yellow tweed blazer, cute bandeau top, and travel shoes are chic-as-can-be, her precious pink luggage set has our full attention. The actress carried two pieces of SteamLine luggage in a Barbiecore bubblegum and cream colorway (a near exact match to her blazer). Her SteamLine carry-on suitcase is overhead bin-friendly, but roomy enough for packing cubes, a travel hair dryer, and other weekend getaway essentials. The SteamLine small hat box sat on top of her weekend bag, keeping smaller travel must-haves accessible and secure.

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

SteamLine is known for creating high quality luggage with vintage inspiration — Robbie’s pieces are constructed with vegan leather and navy and white fabric lining. Each piece has TSA-approved locks, plus special features like interior zip pockets. The carry-on suitcase also comes with a removable hanging travel kit to protect your fancy frocks, and a ripstop cover for seamless storage at home.

For Barbies on a budget, Amazon has a pink luggage alternative that’s on sale today for under $200 — just a sign of what’s to come with Prime Day fashion deals next month. Shop below to take Barbie energy anywhere you go this summer.

Shop These Affordable Barbie Luggage Alternatives on Amazon

Unitravel Vintage Pink Suitcase Set Courtesy of Amazon Unitravel Vintage Pink Suitcase Set $239 $191 Buy Now at Amazon

