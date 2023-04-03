Shop the Limited-Edition Mejuri x Luar Jewelry and Handbag Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The highly anticipated collaboration between celebrity-loved brands Mejuri and Luar is officially live, with a collection of beautiful gold-themed pieces for everyday wear.

This Mejuri and Luar collaboration is a natural and dynamic joining of forces, as each brand is known for putting a modern spin on classic items. The collection embodies Mejuri’s specialty in creating accessible, high-quality minimalistic jewelry, and Luar’s unique approach to design and craftsmanship.

The collection is priced from $98 to $275, and includes three exclusive new designs, including the convertible hoop earrings that were previewed at designer Raul Lopez’s fall runway show at New York Fashion Week. The gold hoop earrings have a suspended, thick circular charm that shines as a versatile statement piece. The charm itself is detachable and can be replaced with a miniature enamel and topaz charm in the shape of Luar’s signature geometric Ana bag. To match, Luar’s Ana bag, loved by Dua Lipa, is reimagined in the collection as a special edition. Rather than its typical leather strap, it features white leather with gilded detailing along the chain strap.

This exciting team-up with Luar marks Mejuri’s first high-fashion collaboration. The strictly gold and cream palette is a significant design opportunity for both brands, as it’s a Mejuri staple and a first for Luar, a brand normally exclusive to 925 sterling silver. The collaboration has a feel-good element, too. For each purchase, the brand will donate $5 to the Stonewall Community Foundation, a leading LGBTQ+ philanthropic organization.

The new jewelry and bag have countless styling opportunities. Each piece of the collection can stand along a casual outfit of women’s jeans and a white T-shirt for a minimalist look, paired with a summery dress to add glam to daytime, or top off a sexy cocktail dress for additional polish. The limited-edition collection is live now — shop it while you can at mejuri.com and Luar.world.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Mejuri x Luar Convertible Hoops Courtesy of Mejuri Mejuri x Luar Convertible Hoops $275 Buy Now at Mejuri