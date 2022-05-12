The 22 Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales to Keep on Your Radar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for shedding layers, soaking up rays and shopping the best Memorial Day clothing sales in honor of the warm weather finally arriving. Thankfully, tons of top retailers and fashion brands are making it easy for you to have a stylish start to your summer without spending top dollar.

When is memorial day?

Memorial Day is always the last Monday is May, and this year falls on May 30, 2022. The event unofficially marks the start of summer, so tons of brands and retailers offer huge savings on patio furniture, gardening tools, summer clothes and more to help you get ready for the warm weather season.

When can I expect Memorial Day 2022 sales for clothes to start?

While some of the most popular Memorial Day sales are on outdoor appliances and home items like mattresses, vacuums and kitchen items, the holiday also brings some amazing discounts on apparel, shoes and accessories. Sales can start as early as the beginning of May, but most begin the week before Memorial Day. These sales traditionally last through the holiday weekend, with many ending on Memorial Day itself.

What type of clothes should we expect to see on sale?

Expect a wide variety of clothing styles to be on sale for Memorial Day 2022. Looking for some sleek new workout clothes, like sports bras, running shorts and workout leggings or athleisure ‘fits of sweatpants and hoodies to take you from brunch to running errands in cozy comfort? Brands Nike, Adidas and Alo Yoga, as well as activewear retailer Bandier, will have you covered with major savings in these departments. For everyday apparel like breezy summer dresses and cute summer sandals, you’ll find plenty of great styles courtesy of retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon and Asos. Luxury retailers such as SSense, The Outnet and MyTheresa are also expected to host huge discounts on warm weather clothing, shoes and designer bags. Across the board, you can additionally anticipate to save big on adorable swimwear styles, statement beach bags and pretty jewelry for topping off your looks. And if you’re all about self-care, consider investing in some live-in pajamas or a luxury robe from cult-favorite label Eberjey, who is set to offer a special promotion again this Memorial Day.

As of now, most retailers have not released their specific promotions, but bookmark this page for updates, as we’ll add them to this list as soon as we receive them. Here are 22 best Memorial Day clothing sales to read up on now. We also included some existing discounts to shop from each store, in case you just can’t wait for the end of the month to arrive.

Nordstrom

Expect to see major savings as part of Nordstrom’s annual Half-Yearly sale. In the meantime, get up to 45% off a range of styles in the brand’s sale section, including the best bras, summer dresses and designer bags from top brands like Natori, Kate Spade and Alice + Olivia.

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra $70 $48 Buy Now

Alice + Olivia Cooper Floral Smocked Bodice Long Sleeve Dress $440 $285 Buy Now

Amazon

Alongside its major tech deals that shoppers flock to during Memorial Day, Amazon traditionally marks down tons of clothing and accessories by both name brand and in-house labels for the holiday. If you can’t wait for these to be released, scope out the brand’s under-the-radar section of fashion deals for your new go-to one-piece swimsuit, staple jeans, or trendy Ugg slippers.

Levi's Women's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans $98 $68 Buy Now

Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper $99 $50 Buy Now

Shopbop

Last year, Shopbop offered thousands of designer styles up to 70% off. Right now, the brand is having an up to 40% off sale preview to tide you over and get you excited for more amazing deals come Memorial Day.

Linda Farrow x Attico Mini Marfa Sunglasses $250 $175 Buy Now

Charlie Holiday Senorita Dress $129 $90 Buy Now

Madewell

If last year’s sale is any indication, we expect tons of Madewell goodies to be reduced for Memorial Day. We’re currently eyeing these lightweight summer pants and best-selling loafers that are up to 20% off.

Madewell The Frances Loafer $148 $118 Buy Now

Madewell Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants $78 $64 Buy Now

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga sales are rare, but we have a feeling the popular activewear and athleisure brand may just slash prices on some of its top styles for Memorial Day. The celebrity-favorite label is currently hosting its first Alo-versary sale, with up to 20% off everything sitewide through May 14 (we hope for deals just as good in a few weeks). Styles are going fast, so grab pieces while you still can.

Alo Yoga Sleek Back Bodysuit $88 $70 Buy Now

Alo Yoga 7/8 Airbrush High-Waisted Leggings $82 $66 Buy Now

Farfetch

Farfetch’s sale section is laden with coveted designer deals up to 50% off. Keep an eye out for new additions to the section on Memorial Day and shop some of our favorite clearance looks now.

Jil Sander Twisted Handle Shoulder Bag $1,990 $1,393 Buy Now

LoveShackFancy Harbour Two-Piece Bikini $166 $83 Buy Now

MyTheresa

During MyTheresa’s 2021 Memorial Day sale, we spotted up to 50% off items like dainty Ulla Johnson frocks and Dodo bar bikinis perfect for beach days ahead. Similar savings can be found on the site’s sale section, which is now home to both warm weather and transitional pieces from It-girl favorite labels including Zimmerman, Jacquemus and Ganni.

Zimmerman Mae Striped Cotton Wrap Blouse $425 $255 Buy Now

Castaner Pilar Leather Espadrille Sandals $195 $117 Buy Now

Everlane

Need some new quality basics? Stock up soon during Everlane’s anticipated MDW sale, which may include up to 40% off styles, as it did last year.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Tissue Tank $30 $24 Buy Now

Everlane The Washable Silk Jogger $155 $100 Buy Now

Anthropologie

A sale on top of a sale is always music to our ears. In 2021, Anthropologie offered an extra 25% off its clearance items. While we wait to see what this year’s promotion holds, we suggest scoping out the brand’s current markdowns, which include the prettiest sun hat and crochet top that’s trending for summer.

Anthropologie Floral Crochet Tank Anthropologie $88 $59 Buy Now

Anthropologie Tie-Dye Straw Rancher $78 $59 Buy Now

J.Crew

In addition to offering 25% off select full-priced styles, J.Crew blessed us with an extra 50% off select sale styles during last year’s event. We’re sure there will be tons of amazing deals at the end of this month as well.

J.Crew Knot headband in Liberty Print $29 $21 with code Buy Now

J.Crew Knot Tie-Shoulder Cotton Poplin Dress $98 $89 Buy Now

Ssense

If there’s a repeat of SSense’s prior Memorial Day sale, the luxury retailer will offer up to 50% off its entire sale section (yes, please).

Asos

From the best jeans for curvy women to cute going-out tops, Asos has a variety of trendy, affordable apparel options to choose from. For even more savings opportunities, the popular English e-retailer has become known for its holiday promotions, including on Memorial Day.

Asos Design Curve High-Rise Mom Jeans $46 $25 Buy Now

Asos Design Nissa Sandals $45 $22 Buy Now

Saks Fifth Avenue

We don’t know what Saks’ summer holiday sale will look like just yet, but we do know that in 2021, the brand offered up to 40% off a range of styles. Head to the the retailer’s current sale section to get in on some warm-weather deals now.

Trina Turk Dynamic Front-Slit Pants $286 $107 Buy Now

Theia Larissa Asymmetric Satin Dress $645 $387 Buy Now

The Outnet

There are always great savings on designer duds to be had at The Outnet. On Memorial Day weekend, check the site’s up to 70% off section for new drops, such as polished workwear staples you’ll wear year-round.

Brunello Cucinelli Belted Midi Dress $3,995 $1,198 Buy Now

Maje Leyla Top $265 $79 Buy Now

& Other Stories

In years past, & Other Stories offered 50% off spring and summer styles for the holiday weekend. We’re spotting some deals on the site now, but bet they’ll get even sweeter shortly.

& Other Stories Denim A-Line Mini Skirt $59 $24 Buy Now

& Other Stories Dangling Rhinestone Gem Earrings $39 $23 Buy Now

Bandier

Workout retailer Bandier hosted a special Memorial Day sale in 2021, offering an additional 30% off all sale items. Stay tuned for equally noteworthy savings at the end of this month.

P.E. Nation Scoreboard Sports Bra $100 $79 Buy Now

Le Ore Lucca High Rise 7IN Pocket Short $68 $24 Buy Now

Theory

Theory’s MDW sale included up to 40% off select styles and lasted a few extra days through June. Styles didn’t last long though, so be prepared to scoop up your must-haves quickly.

Theory Tiny Tee in Organic Cotton $75 $56 Buy Now

Theory Asymmetrical Skirt in Cotton Eyelet $325 $195 Buy Now

Tory Burch

After hosting its first Memorial Day sale in 2020 — which gave shoppers 25% off on all orders — Tory Burch will hopefully be back this year with savings our wallets won’t be able to resist.

Tory Burch Printed Bandeau One-Piece $228 $159 Buy Now

Tory Burch Silk Mini Party Dress $898 $349 Buy Now

Adidas

The Three Stripes also has some great holiday promotions and likely won’t let us down during the long weekend. Expected to be on deck is up to 50% off sneakers, slides, apparel and accessories.

Adidas Adilette Lite Slides $30 $21 Buy Now

Adidas x Karlie Kloss X900 Shoes $140 $98 Buy Now

Nike

Perhaps the best part about Nike’s Memorial Day sale last year was that the up to 40% off promotion applied to new markdowns. Here’s to getting some fresh lifestyle kicks or running shoes for way less than full price again this time around.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Premium $170 $135 Buy Now

Nike Air Max 97 SE $180 $102 Buy Now

Eberjey

Whether you’re still working from home or simply love a cozy moment, you can never have too many soft Eberjey PJs in your repertoire — at least as far as we’re concerned. There’s no word yet on Eberjey’s current Memorial Day sale, but last year it included 20% off sale styles.

Eberjey Gisele Printed Relaxed Short PJ Set $135 $101 Buy Now

Eberjey Larken Cozy Cotton Blend Robe $179 $134 Buy Now

Coach

Nostalgia is in, and Coach’s classic silhouettes as well as its more modern handbags are certainly having a renaissance. Look out for a sitewide sale on Coach.com this Memorial Day, as last year everything there was up to 30% off. While we wait, we spotted coveted pieces like J.Lo’s favorite Tabby bag 30% off.

Coach Soft Tabby Hobo $395 $276 Buy Now