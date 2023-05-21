×
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Katie Holmes Talks Mentoring, Social Media and Facing Her Fears

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2024

Business

Kering Makes Donation to Italy’s Emilia Romagna Region Hit by Floods

A Comprehensive Guide to the Mermaidcore Aesthetic for Summer 2023

Deep dive into the viral trend that has legs to stand on.

By
Adam Mansuroglu, Claire Sullivan, Nikki Chwatt
Plus Icon
A model presents a creation by Iris Van Herpen during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 20, 2020. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)
A model presents a creation by Iris Van Herpen during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 20, 2020. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

In this article

Fashion trends ebb and flow like the ocean’s tide. However, Tiktok aesthetics — micro-trends usually ending with ‘core’ — can come and go in the blink of an eye. Most of these aesthetics are too niche to make a ripple effect of impact like a traditional fashion trend. That’s not the case with this under-the-sea aesthetic. Mermaidcore has swam against the TikTok core-ification tide with a 736% spike in recent Google searches for “mermaid style,” and Pinterest search data has seen a 614% uptick in searches for “mermaidcore.” There must be something in the water. 

Mermaidcore has a number of elements that encompass the oceanic vibe of the moment. The mermaidcore colors range from seafoam green to ultraviolet, the shorter light wavelengths of the color spectrum that penetrate the depths of the dysphotic zone of the ocean. Iridescence and metallic sheen are also part of the mermaidcore color palette that are obviously inspired by mother-of-pearl lining inside shells. If you’ve watched your fair share of David Attenborough-moderated coral reef documentaries or Netflix’s ‘Night on Earth’ series, you know the extraordinary glow of bioluminescence aptly fits the folklore of the aquatic creature.

Illustration to The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen, Walter Crane, 1870-1880

Illustration to The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen, Walter Crane, 1870-1880

Courtesy of Victoria and Albert Museum

Under-the-sea symbolism also runs deep in the mermaidcore aesthetic. As Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” describes the marine life landscape, the sea king’s palace is made of coral, surrounded by mussel shells that open and close with glistening pearls inside. Sea crustaceans, starfish, along with other marine creatures are prevalent figures in the mermaidcore aesthetic. 

Mermaid romanticism is another key aspect of mermaidcore; tentacles translate to dangling ruffles, scales become scalloped edges and trims, crochet is figurative of fishing nets, and cascading fins of fabric create the effect of fluidity in motion. 

Mermaidcore hair looks come straight from the fairytale, as Andersen emphasizes the long length of the princess mermaid’s hair that blows in the sea-salted air and clothes her naked body outside of ocean, matching the visual of Sandro Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus.’ With freshly-soaked, slicked-back elegance or majestic hair waves, the beauty look is completed with mermaidcore-colored makeup and dewy skin that shines under moonlight, when mermaids can swim to the sea’s surface.

As we explore mermaidcore fashion and beauty, it’s important to note that there’s little chance you’ll want to amalgamate all elements of the aesthetic into your daily style. We suggest dipping your toes into varying elements of the ocean deep-sized world of underwater inspiration. That’s the fun of today’s aesthetics; they’re not meant to be taken too seriously. We are discussing mermaids, after all. 

Unlike the fable creature’s physical anatomy, the trend has legs to stand on. Ahead, we dive deep into the history of under-the-sea inspiration in designer fashion after the November 1989 box-office debut of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which was a crucial win for Walt Disney Animation Studios, as documented in “Waking Sleeping Beauty.” 

In the spirit of upcoming live-action film release of “The Little Mermaid,” in particular, the “Part of Your World” scene where Ariel exemplifies tendencies of a shopaholic with her “gadgets and gizmos a plenty,” we compiled some of our favorite mermaidcore fashion, accessories and beauty products to shop now, a list full of “whozits and whatzits galore.” 

Let’s dive in.

For his spring 1979 prêt-à-porter collection, he reinvisioned French nautical themes in a modern color palette. The looks captured on models Kirat Bhinder and Mounia Orosemane as they stroll along the Seine River in Paris on November 15, 1978.

WWD Mermaidcore Inspiration: YSL Spring 1979 Prêt-à-Porter Collection. For Yves Saint Laurent’s spring 1979 prêt-à-porter collection, he reinvisioned French nautical themes in a modern color palette. The looks captured on models Kirat Bhinder and Mounia Orosemane as they stroll along the Seine River in Paris on November 15, 1978. (Photographed by Tim Jenkins)

Tim Jenkins /WWD

Own a piece of fashion history by heading to the WWD Store where you can purchase chic and inspiring archival photo prints.

Mermaidcore Aesthetic 2023: Fashion Trend

Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 (Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD), Blumarine Spring 2023(Giovanni giannoni/WWD), No.21 Spring 2023 (Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD), Versace Spring 2023 (Giovanni giannoni/WWD), Valentino Spring Couture 2023 (Giovanni giannoni/wwd), David Koma Spring 2023 (Giovanni giannoni/WWD)

Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 (Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD), Blumarine Spring 2023(Giovanni giannoni/WWD), No.21 Spring 2023 (Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD), Versace Spring 2023 (Giovanni giannoni/WWD), Valentino Spring Couture 2023 (Giovanni giannoni/wwd), David Koma Spring 2023 (Giovanni giannoni/WWD)

The sea-inspired aesthetic is here to stay — and the internet is going crazy about its ethereal and romantic allure. On TikTok alone, searches for “mermaidcore,” “mermaidcore aesthetic,” and “mermaid core fashion” have racked up over 15B views in total.

Offline, mermaidcore is just as prevalent, predominantly seen on the recent fashion runways. During many of the spring 2023 shows — from New York and London to Milan and Paris — collections included aquatic-themed elements, providing a full aquamarine fantasy in sartorial splendor. Spring 2023 collections from Blumarine and David Koma were prime examples of this, where body-skimming gowns were complemented with fishtail hems and shell accessories. Other labels like Tom Ford, No.21, and Valentino showed dresses with scale-like maxi sequins drenched in sea-like shades, playing into mermaids’ shine and wet effect. Gabriela Hearst, Khaite, and Simon Miller also nodded to the memermaidcore aesthetic with slinky crochet gowns.

A model walks the runway of the Blumarine Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway of the Blumarine Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Even celebrities have caught the mermaid fever, with many looking to Ariel’s signature aesthetic and recent runway looks for their red carpet attire. For example, at the 2023 SAG awards, Quinta Brunson donned a fringe gown with seashell detailing, while at the 2023 Golden Globes, Michelle Williams wore a one-shoulder ruffled gown with silver trim. Even at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, style stars like Miranda Kerr and Naomi Campbell nailed the mermaidcore fashion look, showing the fun of the aesthetic in festive fabrics like tulle, sequins, and ruffles.

Away from the runways and red carpets, the muted sea-blue hues, ruffles, sparkles, shells, and pearls have made their way to street style. Fashion tastemakers like Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Blake Lively have subtly leaned into the trend, donning seashell necklaces with their everyday wear. Others like Hailey Bieber and Charlize Theron have been spotted fully embracing the trend by borrowing pieces from the runways and making the designer looks their own. 

From mild to wild, there’s plenty of mermaidcore fashion on the market to incorporate into your signature style. For some, this may be pairing a starfish motif cocktail dress with a seashell crossbody purse. For others, it may be pairing a sleek and sexy haltered top with baggy jeans or a ruffled skirt. Before we start singing ‘look at this stuff, isn’t it neat,’ keep scrolling to embrace the mermaidcore fashion with style. – N.C.

Mermaidcore Fashion to Shop Now

Ulla Johnson Adria Small Wave Pleated Crossbody Bag

Evoking the fluidity of water with the durability of leather, Ulla Johnson’s Adria Crossbody Bag provides the perfect accent to a slinky silk slip dress and strappy sandals for summer evenings.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Ulla Johnson Adria Small Wave Pleated Crossbody Bag $1,190 Buy Now At neiman Marcus

Mango Combined Shell Earrings

Add a little tongue-in-cheek to your beach day attire with these shell and pearl earrings, which look like they just washed ashore.

Courtesy of Mango

Mango Combined Shell Earrings $30 Buy Now At Mango

Max Mara Leisure Onda Dress

Satin slip dresses are an essential component of the mermaid aesthetic. Max Mara’s iteration features a gorgeous turquoise shade that glistens in the light, similar to how the sun hits the ocean during golden hour.

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Max Mara Leisure Onda Dress $295 Buy Now At Net-A-Porter

Jimmy Choo Amita 45 Shoes 

Fishnet gets a lady-like look with these Jimmy Choo’s Amita 45 Shoes. Accented with pearls, these slingbacks easily transition from day to night and office hours to happy hour.

Jimmy Choo Amita 45 Shoes $795 Buy Now At Jimmy Choo

Pucci Swarovksi Crystal-Embellished Earrings

If you’re familiar with Pucci artistic director Camille Miceli’s work at Louis Vuitton and Dior, then you know she is a master of accessories design. These earrings feature two intertwining fish silhouettes in the shape of a ‘P’ that nods to Pucci’s house emblem. The Swarovski crystals sparkle like the sun glistening on the water’s surface.

Courtesy of Mytheresa

Pucci Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Earrings $785 Buy Now At Mytheresa

Simkhai Bridget Oyster Shell Clutch

Come out of your shell with Simkhai’s oyster-shaped clutch, available in silver and gold. This novelty bag has a removable strap and ample room for your keys, wallet, and phone.

Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Simkhai Bridget Oyster Shell Clutch $495 Buy Now At Moda Operandi

Simkhai Bridget Metal Shell Clutch $495 Buy Now At SimkHai

Cinq à Sept Kerry Open Stitch Tassel Cover Up

Cinq à Sept’s vacation staple lives right at home on the beach. It’s an open weave frock that lets the ocean breeze keep you cool and show off a bit of sun-warmed skin.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cinq à Sept Kerry Open Stitch Tassel Cover Up $395 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Alaïa Rose Marie Embellished Leather Bucket Bag

Sail into the night with Alaïa’s Rose Marie Embellished Leather Bucket Bag. The wristlet-style purse features a clammer’s haul of natural freshwater pearls.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Alaïa Rose Marie Embellished Leather Bucket Bag $3,280 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue

Alaïa Rose Marie Embellished Leather Bucket Bag $3,280 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Cult Gaia The Bubble Acrylic Clutch Bag

One look at this chic Bubble Acrylic Clutch Bag by Cult Gaia will have you clutching your pearls. It’s made of durable acrylic with a gold lift-clasp closure.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Cult Gaia The Bubble Acrylic Clutch Bag $388 Buy Now At Neiman Marcus

Agmes Baroque Coral Earrings

Bring a cool-toned twist to golden hour with Agmes’ Baroque Coral Earrings, made with sterling silver and freshwater pearls.

Courtesy of Agmes

Agmes Baroque Coral Earrings $650 Buy Now At Agmes

Bevza Mermaid Mini Dress

Beva’s spring 2022 collection encapsulated a minimalist and modernized take on the nautical theme. Its Mermaid Mini Dress speaks to that with its simple strappy silhouette and shell bust detailing.

Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Bevza Mermaid Mini Dress $545 BUY NOW AT MODA OPERANDI

J.Crew Starfish Cuff Bracelet

Simply add this Starfish Cuff Bracelet to your wrist for an easy way to add the mermaidcore aesthetic to your look. Wear it with your summer whites to let these starfishes shine.

Courtesy of J.Crew

J.Crew Starfish Cuff Bracelet $50 Buy Now At J.Crew

Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Shoulder Bag

Summer calls for something a bit lighter than your standard leather handbag, so grab Longchamp’s Le Pliage Filet bag. It’s the perfect carrier for a day of fun in the sun.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Shoulder Bag $110 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Crossbody Bag $110 Buy Now At Neiman Marcus

Melie Bianco Jennie Aqua Recycled Vegan Crossbody Bag

Melie Bianco’s recycled vegan leather bag has subtle touches of the mermaidcore aesthetic for those who aren’t quite ready for bold seashell-printed fashions.

Courtesy of Melie Bianco

Melie Bianco Jennie Aqua Recycled Vegan Crossbody Bag $115 Buy Now at Melie Bianco

Johanna Ortiz Zulu Bikini 

Give your bathing suit collection the mermaidcore treatment with this green bikini from Johanna Ortiz’s 2023 resort collection. The retro silhouette, complimented by seashell touches, makes this bathing suit perfect to pair with modern minimalist accessories to strike the right balance for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Johanna Ortiz Pleno Sol Bikini Top $280 Buy Now Johanna Ortiz

Johanna Ortiz Zulu Bikini Bottom  $250 Buy Now At Moda Operandi

Marysia Chalmers Dress

Whatever sandy beach you find yourself on this summer, Marysia’s vacation-ready dress will help you maximize your out-of-office mindset. This halter neck, seashell-printed frock with ruffle trim is light and airy enough to wear on the hottest summer days for cool style.

Courtesy of Marysia

Marysia Chalmers Dress $467 Buy Now At Marysia

Skims Swim Sarong Skirt

Dive into the season’s best beachwear with this dreamy-blue sarong that evokes the sensation of a warm, enveloping ocean.

Courtesy of Skims

Skims Swim Sarong Skirt $78 Buy Now At Skims

Sam Edelman Kia Beads Heels

Give your sea legs a lift with Sam Edelman’s Kia Block Heels. The sturdy sandals have many charms, including the shell-inspired beaded details.

Courtesy of Zappos

Sam Edelman Kia Beads Heels $160  $96 Buy Now At zappos

Sam Edelman Kia Beads Sandal $160 Buy Now At Revolve

Frame Delicate Tie Keyhole Dress

This slinky and sultry dress comes in a stunning deep-sea blue. It features cutouts in all the right places and has an effortless silk A-line cut that dances with you as you walk.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Frame Delicate Tie Keyhole Dress $748  $523 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue

Frame Delicate Tie Keyhole Dress $748  $523 Buy Now At Frame

Isa Tapia Chiqui Leather Heels

Give your black heels a rest and get ready to prance around in a whimsical airy dress and these shiny metallic pink mules.

Courtesy of Isa Tapia

Isa Tapia Chiqui Leather Heels $275 Buy Now At Isa Tapia

Mermaidcore Aesthetic 2023: Beauty Trend

Iridescent eyelids, pearly nails, wet-looking skin with hair to match — mermaidcore is wading its way into all aspects of beauty. 2020 runways were a harbinger of today’s aquatic beauty trend: Sopping wet hair looks shined at Versace’s 2020 fall show, and Simone Rocha’s fall 2020 collection featured fish bone-inspired braids and flushed, fresh-from-a-bracing-swim makeup looks. More recently, Off-White’s spring 2023 collection showed oceanic spins on classic smokey eyes, done beautifully in blue. Models walked with silver shimmery eyelids at Jil Sander’s spring 2023 collection. And Blumarine’s spring 2023 show was dripping in long, shipwrecked strands, some even dyed cerulean. 

Celebrities and tastemakers are also casting their nets for creative mermaid-inspired beauty looks. Take makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench’s work on Rita Ora for the 2022 British Fashion Awards, which included fin-like prosthetics around Ora’s eyes. Hailey Bieber regularly serves below-sea-level beauty with glossy skin and iridescent eyelids. At this year’s Met Gala, Michaela Coel’s glam included dewy skin and a coral-inspired gold hair piece. We’d be remiss to gloss over Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala beauty look, which included soft, loose curls with a wet sheen. Megan Fox modeled a similar ‘do at the 2021 VMA Awards. That wet hair look was seen on Milan Fashion Week’s fall 2023 street style stars, showing the wearability of the trend. 

Left to right: Michaela Coel attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images); LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage).

Mermaidcore beauty doesn’t require a full glam squad — you can easily play up the trend for everyday wear. Mermaid waves are a low-maintenance style for humid summer days, and they’re easy to achieve with the right hair waver and a dry texture spray. Go with glossy skin for daytime a mermaid look; all you need is a hydrating makeup base and highlighter on the high planes of your cheekbones and the inner corners of your eyes. Mermaid’s night out? Be a fish out of water with scintillating eyeshadow, pearl facial gems, and wet, wavy hair. Shop the best mermaidcore beauty products below. – C.S.

Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color

Achieve siren eyes with Chantecaille’s Mermaid Eye Color in Starfish. The creamy pigments coat your lids in an alluring bronze shade that’s fully waterproof. 

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color $38 Buy Now At Saks Fifth Avenue

L. Erickson Mermaid Mini Jaw Hair Clip

The L. Erickson Mermaid Mini Jaw Hair Clip would blend in with any beachcomber’s haul. Tuck the opalescent pearly clip into air-dried wavy tresses.

Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

L. Erickson Mermaid Mini Jaw Hair Clip  $24 Buy Now At Bergdorf Goodman

Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Look Face Kit 

Charlotte Tilbury’s Summer of Lovegasm Look Face Kit is full of glimmering glam essentials for mermaids on the move. The limited-edition kit includes a creamy highlighter wand, iridescent lip gloss, and a highlighter, bronzer, and blush palette.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Summer of Lovegasm Look Face Kit $141 Buy Now At Charlotte Tilbury

Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here Hair Waver

If you’re not naturally blessed with beach waves, fib them with Insert Name Here’s Insert Waves Here hair styling tool. The triple barrel design quickly texturizes any hair type.  

Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

Insert Name Here Insert Waves Here Hair Waver   $72 Buy Now At Ulta Beauty

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette

With aquatic notes of red seaweed and saltwater, Maison Margiela’s Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette conjures sunny days on the coast. 

Courtesy of Sephora

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette  $85 Buy Now At Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Subliminal Palette 

Choose from deep-sea blue, illuminating mother of pearl, and various sandy shades with Pat McGrath Labs’ Mothership I Subliminal Palette. The rich pigments deliver major color payoff.

Courtesy of Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Subliminal Palette  $128 Buy Now At Sephora

Jennifer Behr Botticelli Barrette

Slip Jennifer Behr’s Botticelli Barrette into your updo to impart a painterly touch. The gold-plated accessory features Swarovski pearls set by hand.  

Courtesy of Jennifer Behr

Jennifer Behr Botticelli Barrette  $248 Buy Now At Jennifer Behr

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator

Like a rainbow fish catching rays, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty’s Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator swaths your skin in scale-like iridescence. You can pat the gel onto your cheeks for highlighter or layer it under foundation for a glossy effect. 

Courtesy of Kevyn Aucoin

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator $32 Buy Now AT Nordstrom

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator $32 Buy Now at Shopbop

Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail Lacquer 

Dior’s summer 2023 beauty collection includes this coral pink Rivage nail polish that’s reminiscent of a lush underwater reef.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dior Vernis Gel Shine Long Wear Nail Lacquer  $30 Buy Now At Nordstrom

ColorWow Pop Lock Frizz Control Glossing Serum

Wondering what product to use for an under-the-sea wet hair look? Go with ColorWow’s Pop Lock Frizz Control Glossing Serum, which Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton regularly uses.

Courtesy of Sephora

ColorWow Pop Lock Frizz Control Glossing Serum $20 Buy Now At Sephora

Makefango Lighted Shell Pocket Mirror 

Mermaids need touch-ups, too. Commit to the theme by using this Makefango Lighted Shell Pocket Mirror.

Courtesy of Amazon

Makefango Lighted Shell Pocket Mirror  $35 Buy Now At Amazon

Mermaidcore Editor’s Note: Under-the-Sea Inspiration in Designer Fashion

Fashion has a long, rich history with oceanic inspiration. Tracing the origins of coral jewelry will lead you back to ancient Egyptian and Roman times. The mermaid dress silhouette, as we know it today, was designed by Marcel Rochas in the 1930s, but it’s been noted that the style takes its inspiration from the 1880s with the popularity of the cuirass bodice and longer dress trains. Along with Botticelli’s ‘Birth of Venus,’ the Renaissance period brought us enameled gold jewelry in the shape of fish. But let’s scale our mermaid aesthetic deep dive back to the 1990s, shortly after Disney introduced the world to Princess Ariel.

December 1927: A group of girls in their costumes for the Chelsea Arts Ball, having a cup of tea in an opulent sitting room before the festivities. They are dressed as elegant ' fish' with fins on their heads or backs and 'scaley' dresses. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

December 1927: A group of girls in their costumes for the Chelsea Arts Ball, having a cup of tea in an opulent sitting room before the festivities. They are dressed as elegant ' fish' with fins on their heads or backs and 'scaley' dresses. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Marine life-inspired jewelry adds a complimentary touch of whimsy to summer fashions and resort wear. Linda Evangelista exemplifies this in a vintage Emilio Pucci ensemble accessorized with Christian Lacroix sea-inspired, rhinestone-adorned, clip-on earrings in American Vogue’s May 1990 issue, photographed by Irving Penn and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele during the height of “Puccimania.”

“This photo hasn’t aged at all,” says Evangelista of the iconic look in a 2022 British Vogue video. “I would definitely wear this today. It’s giving you south of France, Capri — I mean, it’s beyond chic.” 

In 1949, Emilio Pucci opened his first boutique on the island of Capri, Italy, which makes the inclusion of these reef-inspired Lacroix earrings a fitting tribute to the island’s wondrous coral grotto. 

Another fashion brand, Blumarine, beloved by Mermaidcore and Y2K aesthetic fanatics, was also launched in Capri by Anna Molinari and Gianpaolo Tarabini in 1977. The fashion label’s parent company Blufin S.p.A. says the brand’s name, “suggests an open blue horizon: that of the sea, a symbol of infinite journeys and possibilities,” on its Linkedin page

For a less ostentatious aquatic-inspired ensemble, Azzedine Alaïa’s spring 1990 collection featured belts, sandals, and knit skirt hems with cowrie shell embellishment. “Real shells have never had a sophisticated image — until Azzedine Alaïa plucked them from the sand and set them into his knitwear,” described a full look from the collection featured in American Vogue’s June 1990.

Défilé Chanel, Prêt-à-Porter, Printemps/été 1983 (Photo by Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images), Blumarine Spring 2003 RTW (Photo by Davide Maestri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images), Chanel Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 1989-1990 (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Défilé Chanel, Prêt-à-Porter, Printemps/été 1983 (Photo by Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images), Blumarine Spring 2003 RTW (Photo by Davide Maestri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images), Chanel Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 1989-1990 (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

For the spring 1992 collections, maximalist maestro Gianni Versace showcased the ‘wow’ factor of underwater emblems in a bold and beautiful way that would influence a number of future collections, including Donatella Versace’s spring 2018 collection for the Italian fashion house, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of her late brother’s passing. Seashell and starfish prints were applied to swimwear, denim, and silk blouses; thick, gold sea-inspired jewelry topped off eye-puzzling pieces featuring a wild variety of print mixing, including leopard, jail stripes, and baroque prints; and bedazzling seashell designs were applied to mermaid bra tops and bodices.

Versace 1995 Spring / Summer Haute Couture Show  (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images),  Versace Spring/Summer 2018  Show (Estrop/getty), Versace Spring 2005 RTW Show (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images), Versace Spring/Summer 2021 Show (Courtesy of Versace via WWD.com)

To contrast the more audacious attire in the collection, palate-cleansing pastel-colored suiting looks were thrown in the mix, paired perfectly with the same seashell-inspired statement necklaces, belts, and bracelets. Donatella Versace would repeat this more restrained mermaidcore aesthetic equation with the brand’s spring 2005 and spring 2012 collections, further cementing oceanic influences in the house’s DNA. 

Pastel colors might only be a part of the mermaidcore aesthetic color spectrum, but back in the early 1990s, the pretty palette reigned supreme. Chanel’s collections highlighted the pastel rainbow in collections from spring 1992 to spring 1995, often referred to as the ‘Barbie’ collection, which would become one of the most memorable and impactful Chanel collections of Karl Lagerfeld’s reign at the French fashion house.

Vanity Fair’s August 1994 issue cover story featuring Cindy Crawford, photographed by Herb Ritts, would combine two of today’s most popular style aesthetics: mermaidcore and ‘Barbiecore‘. On the cover, Crawford is a modern vision of Botticelli’s Venus, sitting in a body of azure blue water against a large clam shell, with an accompanying swimwear fashion story inside the magazine. The supermodel dons itty-bitty bikinis and high-cut one-piece swimsuits, along with an iridescent pink button-down top tied in a knot under her bust. The most hauntingly beautiful image in the story shows Crawford underwater in the nude, her body intertwined with strings of pearls that veil the aqua water backdrop — she is Venus, and the world is her oyster.

Défilé Thierry Mugler, Prêt-à-Porter, collection Automne-Hiver 1995-96 à Paris en mars 1995, France. (Photo by Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Défilé Thierry Mugler, Prêt-à-Porter, collection Automne-Hiver 1995-96 à Paris en mars 1995, France. (Photo by Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

On the topic of Botticelli’s masterpiece, we couldn’t forget Thierry Mugler’s fall 1995 haute couture clam-inspired dress modeled by Simonetta Gianfelici, the same one worn by rapper Cardi B in 2019 to the Grammy awards. Most recently on display at the Brooklyn Museum for a retrospective of the late designer’s work called ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime,’ the show-stopping dress features a pink satin lining to mimic the interior of a clam shell, along with a body-hugging, scale-like sequin bodice with pearl detailing. High fashion meets the high seas.

Pastel mermaidcore colors continue to make their way into more fashion collections in the years that follow. Marc Jacob’s Spring 2008 collection was inspired by the work of celebrated artist Richard Prince, but Vogue’s Sarah Mower described the iridescent colors in the show as “garish Spongebob pastels,” and the connection makes sense when you watch Jacobs’ finale walk, television bag in hand with graphic images from the popular cartoon show. A quick flip through the Guggenheim Museum’s 2007 “Richard Prince” book — that was released in tandem with the museum’s ‘Richard Prince: Spiritual America’ retrospective of the artist — shows similar hues Prince’s works that colored Jacobs’ designs, like the artist’s Hoods collection, which features very mermaidcore-appropriate colors like Hugger Orange, Grass Green, and Plum Crazy. Vogue France’s February 2008 issue, photographed by Mario Testino, featured Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in matching mermaidcore-colored, glittery lurex dresses from the collection.

Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2010 Show (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images), Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016 Show (Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images), Alexander McQueen Pret a Porter show Spring/Summer 2010 Show (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images), Fausto Puglisi Spring/Summer 2016 Show (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Technological advances in fashion design would bring a sea change to under-the-sea-inspired fashion designs in the 2010s. Digitally-printed dresses made a splash at Alexander McQueen’s revered spring 2010 collection named ‘Plato’s Atlantis.’ In Style.com’s video recap of the collection, Grazia’s Paula Reed says, “Trying to figure out how on earth those prints came together — they’re all made of one piece. But really, that is a piece you can almost put on a mannequin, have it stand in your room and let people walk around and admire it.” This triumphant collection was the first fashion runway show to be livestreamed on the internet via Nick Knight’s SHOWstudio.com. Dutch designer Iris van Harpen also worked with 3D-printing to create futuristic fashion at this time. The designer’s namesake label has been associated with mermaidcore from the mermaid aesthetic’s beginnings, referencing both the ‘Sensory Seas’ spring 2020 collection and the ‘tentacles dress’ from the spring 2021 collection, which was made from recycled plastics, courtesy of Parley for the Oceans. 

That same season, Proenza Schouler’s fin-flipping-fabulous collection took inspiration from marine life and gave it a twist of downtown edge. In Vogue’s video recap of the collection, Tim Blanks — who dubs the designs as “exotic aquatic” — interviews journalist Susie Lau (also known as Susie Bubble) who says, “that kind of mermaid-esque surfer vibe, those prints — it’s actually exactly what I would want to wear during the summer.” Iridescent tank dresses and tropical fish-printed pieces with feather trims were paired with shark fin-inspired gladiator sandals. The collection was not only aspirational, but very wearable. 

The Spring 2010 oceanic fashion collections became part of the inspiration for the 2010s ‘seapunk’ trend, a Tumblr-originated aquatic spin on cyberpunk subculture. Seapunk was a darker take on the underwater aesthetic by contrast to the bubbly oceanic trend of the 1990s. 

Plenty of other designs from the decade incorporated inspiration from sea life, including pieces in Dior’s spring 2011 collection, along with looks in Fausto Puglisi and Emilio Pucci’s spring 2016 collections. But Chanel’s spring 2012 collection merits a special call out.

Chanel RTW Spring/Summer 2012 (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images), Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Show (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images), Chanel RTW Spring/Summer 2012 (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Chanel RTW Spring/Summer 2012 (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images), Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Show (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images), Chanel RTW Spring/Summer 2012 (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Emerging from a pearly white seashell, surrounded by a grand Zaha Hadid-designed set of coral- and seashell-inspired white sculptures, Florence Welch sang “What the Water Gave Me” as Chanel-clad models paraded through the Grand Palais with conch and coral purses in ethereal mother-of-pearl and pastel fashions. Coincidentally, as previously noted, this is the same season that Versace also returned to the waters of oceanic inspiration. 

As the late oceanographer Jacques Cousteau once said, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” Our fascination with the marine universe is not the work of a sea witch. For an eye-sparkling gaze at the abundance of coral reef beauty, the thrilling mystery of unexplored ocean depths, and the wave of water’s serenity will always be a dreamer’s inspiration — to be part of that world. – A.M.

A model displays a creation as part of Versace Spring-Summer 2012 ready-to-wear collection on September 23, 2011 during the Milan's women fashion week. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A model displays a creation as part of Versace Spring-Summer 2012 ready-to-wear collection on September 23, 2011 during the Milan's women fashion week. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

How We Researched and Selected Products from the Mermaidcore Trend

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

Mermaidcore might only last as long as the popularity of any Tiktok video, but the luxury fashion and accessories highlighted transcend the micro impact of a social media aesthetic. To emphasize this, Adam Mansuroglu dug deep into WWD archival images and other runway references to connect past designer fashions to the Mermaid aesthetic. Mansuroglu also used his own personal knowledge of trends as a fashion editor during the height of the seapunk movement. Proenza Schouler’s spring 2010 oceanic-inspired collection remains one of his favorites from the label to this day.

Claire Sullivan and Nikki Chwatt, along with Mansuroglu, researched statistics related to the mermaidcore aesthetic, along with days of market research to finalize this list of the best mermaidcore fashion and beauty products.

Meet the Authors

Adam Mansuroglu is the Director of Commerce for WWD and Footwear News, top editing and writing shopping content for both sites. The Brooklyn-native has written and edited countless fashion stories for publications such as Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Out Magazine and more for over 12 years. Mansuroglu loves researching the history of fashion and beauty trends, which helped him to outline the inspiration behind the mermaidcore aesthetic. In his spare time, Mansuroglu has watched several documentaries on oceanic wildlife and coral reefs, which was useful for writing this story.

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She keeps her finger on the pulse of all things related to beauty and wellness, as well as the latest shopping trends and clothing brands. For this story, Sullivan researched beauty looks from recent runways and combed through the hundreds of products to narrow down the list of the best mermaidcore beauty products to try.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and shoe trends (like the rising sheer clothing trend). She is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy, and love. Additionally, she always keeps up with celebrity and influencer styles, whether on the streets, the runways, or the red carpets, so she can forecast trends and share them with readers.

