The Best Minimalist Jewelry Brands for Everyday Rings, Studs, Necklaces and More.

The most intriguing part about minimalist jewelry is that, depending on who you ask, it is something entirely different for everyone. To some fashion lovers, it’s simple and dainty pieces that may include minimal diamonds, mixed metals, tiny stud earrings, or perhaps a chunky solid-silver ring. To others, it can include a 4-carat diamond tennis necklace, 24K gold ear cuff, a heavy, solid, 14K gold chain-link bracelet, and perhaps even an emerald tennis bracelet for a hint of everyday color. While the minimal jewelry trend might not include large, colorful stones and ornate in-your-face detailing, one thing you can count on is subtle details that require just as much expertise and craftsmanship as something more blingy.

There are countless jewelry brands that fashion insiders, influencers, and celebs go to for their favorite minimal pieces. While some brands pay close attention to sustainable practices, inclusive sizing, and price ranges, the beauty of minimal jewelry is that it will always be in style and can be passed from one generation to the next. Also, minimalist jewelry can take your classic white tank up several notches, and that’s something to celebrate. Your minimalist layered necklaces and stacking rings also pair well with joggers and designer sneakers, or even a cocktail dress.

We’ve rounded up some of the best minimal jewelry brands you can count on for beautiful, sculptural, and stand-alone pieces that will still pack quite a punch. Some offer fine, gold-plated, solid silver, ethically-sourced, and thoughtfully designed pieces that are a bit unexpected. You’ll find pearls, diamonds, chunky architectural shapes, and even some colored stones to help you achieve your next favorite minimal jewelry look.

Keep reading for our picks from affordable to luxury labels, along with expert tips for shopping for cute minimalist jewelry and all the top minimalist jewelry trends of 2022.

Top Minimalist Jewelry for 2022

Jennifer Meyer

After working in communications for some of the most iconic fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani, Jennifer Meyer launched her namesake brand in 2005. She counts Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, and Kate Hudson as loyal clients. Her pieces are timeless and meant to be an extension of the wearer while offering a symbol of luck, love, and celebration, to commemorate special moments in one’s life. The fine jeweler has something for everyone, including earrings and rings, to her newly launched fragrance. Jennifer Meyer’s wishbone necklace is the piece you invest in and wear from season to season and never take off. All her pieces are crafted by artisans in Los Angeles and look chic with an oversized button-down, sweater vest, your new go-to trousers, and your favorite designer shoes this fall. Whatever your style, these pieces are a great addition to your jewelry box.

All of Jennifer Meyer’s jewelry feels modern in design while, at the same time, each piece imbues a vintage heirloom. Make it a “mommy and me” moment and buy one of her wishbone pendants for your little one so you can match when they’re old enough to treasure it. If you’re looking for a bit of sparkle but still wish to stay minimal, we couldn’t be more excited about her double hoop earrings and tennis bracelet. The diamond tennis bracelet is so iconic and will look incredible with everything from a shirtdress to a white t-shirt and high-waisted jeans. While the double hoop earrings are just the hint of sparkle to pair with your go-to silk camisole and cashmere sweater for your next date night.

Jennifer Meyer Wishbone Necklace

• Chain size: 18”

• Pendant size: 1″ x 0.55″

• Materials: 18K rose gold

• Features: The brands signature wishbone charm, delicate 18-inch gold link chain, timeless

design that transcends seasons

• Best for: Those who love to wear good luck charms

Jennifer Meyer, 18k Rose Gold Wishbone Necklace, Rose Gold, One Size $1200 Buy Now

Jennifer Meyer Diamond Tennis Bracelet

• Size: 6.5” L

• Carat weight: 1.8 ct

• Materials: 18K yellow gold, round white diamonds

• Features: Box lock closure, complimentary gift wrapping included

• Best for: Those who are looking for something classic, timeless that they can put on and never take off

$7750 Buy Now

Jennifer Meyer Double Hoop Earrings

• Size: 0.75” L

• Carat weight: 0.45 ct

• Materials: 18K yellow gold, diamonds

• Features: Post closure, layered design, 4-prong diamond detailing

• Best for: Those looking for a unique take on the classic gold hoop look

Jennifer Meyer, Women's 18k Double Hoops with 4-Prong Diamond Detail $4500 Buy Now

Sophie Bille Brahe

Danish fine jeweler Sophie Bille Brahe was trained in the traditional ways of jewelry making as a goldsmith and is a graduate of the prestigious Royal College of Art in London. Fascinated with celestial events, she launched her brand in 2011 and is known for her minimal, modern, and elegant designs. Working primarily with pearls, Top Wesselton VVS (FG color) diamonds, and 18K gold, she creates earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and anklets, some with stones and some entirely metal, but all with a polished organic feel. If you’re looking for something feminine that you can wear to a black tie event or a trip to the flea market, we love her Petite Splash Diamond Mono earring, Pearl Eclipse single earring, and Petite Peggy pearl necklace. There aren’t many jewelers who design such versatile pieces, but Sophie Bille Brahe is a one-stop jewelry shop, no question.

Sophie Bille Brahe Petite Splash Diamond Mono Earring

• Size: 1.2cm L x 0.5cm W

• Carat weight: 0.17 ct

• Materials: 18K gold, diamonds

• Features: A post-back closure, nickel free, sold as a single earring, cluster diamond stud with

teardrop diamond at the base

• Best for: Wearing to the next wedding you’re attending

$1600 Buy Now

Sophie Bille Brahe Pearl Eclipse Single Earring

• Size: 7.5mm pearl

• Materials: 14k gold

• Features: A screw-on back

• Best for: Your next zoom meeting

Buy Now $650 Buy Now

Sophie Bille Brahe Petite Peggy Pearl Necklace

• Size: 15 3/4 “ L

• Materials: freshwater pearl, 14K gold

• Features: A tongue-and-groove closure for security, and a beautiful, graduated pearl necklace

that’s a modern twist on a classic pearl necklace

• Best for: A gallery opening

$2750 Buy Now

Laura Lombardi

Laura Lombardi, a New York-based jewelry designer who grew up between the US and Tuscany, is known for sculptural yet refined designs. She has perfected twisted hoops and graphic chains, each with timeless ease. Before launching her business in 2010, she spent years honing her fine arts background, working in a fine jewelry supply store where she built jewelry by hand from upcycled materials. When preparing each collection, Lombardi sources vintage and archival materials to upcycle into her designs and production. She loves to mold the past with the present by incorporating a single chain link or reimagining parts of objects from the past. Every piece is designed and manufactured with a focus on non-traditional materials, including recycled brass, and made by hand by small, locally owned businesses throughout the East Coast. In 2019, she opened her first flagship showroom in New York. Not only do Lombardi and her team focus on incredible craftsmanship and sustainable practices from the initial design concept to the finished piece, but also, her price point is attainable. So it’s no surprise their pieces sell out fast. Their designs look amazing when worn with bright solid colors or classic neutral-monochromatic looks. She doesn’t use stones, so the metals do all the talking. Her Luna ring is one of the chicest rings of the season. Wear it by itself or stack it with your favorite signet ring. The Strada choker is the perfect chain necklace to wear over your favorite thin knit sweater this fall or with a flannel button-down. We suggest finishing it with the Sienna choker for a cool-girl layered look.

Laura Lombardi Luna Ring

• Size: 4-10

• Materials: 14K gold plated brass, or platinum plated brass

• Features: Curved chunky cigar band design

• Best for: An evening out for martinis with girlfriends

$70 Buy Now

Laura Lombardi Strada Gold-Plated Choker

• Size: 16” L x 1/8” W

• Materials: 14K gold plated brass, or platinum plated brass

• Features: A lobster clasp closure and elegant chain-link design that sits just at the collarbone

• Best for: Open necklines

$110 Buy Now

Laura Lombardi Siena Plated Necklace

• Size: 17.2” L x 0.4” W

• Materials: 14K gold plated brass

• Features: A clip-clasp closure and elegant chain design that sits just above the collarbone

• Best for: Square necklines

$210 Buy Now

Louis Abel

Louis Abel jewelry is a unisex label from Sweden and Germany that handcrafts using recycled sterling silver. It draws inspiration from nature and the relationship between the sun and the moon, as shown in their latest Celestial collection. Crafted with beautiful organic shapes and textures, we love their chic Abluvio hoop earrings for every day and their uber-cool Navajo bangle. The bangle will look great worn over a cuff sleeve or oversized sweater sleeve. For shiny gold rings that look great layered with your other pieces, opt for the Aurea ring, which comes in under $200.

Louis Abel Abluvio Vermeil Hoop Earrings

• Size: 0.47” W

• Materials: Sterling silver, 18K gold plating

• Features: Post fastening for pierced ears, textured ribbed design

• Best for: Your next job interview

$235 Buy Now

Louis Abel Navajo Bangle

• Size: Small = 5.5” – 6.3”, Medium= 6.3” -6.9”

• Materials: Sterling silver, 18K gold plating

• Features: Matte textured finish inspired by the natural wonders of the world, slip-on cuff

bracelet

• Best for: Your next blind date

$385 Buy Now

Louis Abel Aurea Polished Gold Vermeil Ring

• Sizes: 5.25 – 8.5

• Materials: Sterling silver, 18K gold plating

• Features: Slip-on wavy shape with a high shine polished finish

• Best for: Your next shopping excursion

$180 Buy Now

Sophie Buhai

A fifth-generation Los Angeles native, Sophie Buhai has been designing beautifully crafted modern heirlooms since 2015. Buhai counts Art Deco and Viennese Secession as two of her signature design influences. “The output at that time is just unbelievable,” says Sophie Buhai, founder of her namesake modern jewelry and accessories brand. “It feels more modern than anything made today. I look at work from that period a lot. The use of materials and the simplification of form are very interesting. I love things that are pure in form, geometric, and bold. I also prefer materials that are not typically considered ‘precious’ or ‘luxury’.” Buhai says the houses’ beaded stone collars are one of their signature designs. “I just love seeing people wearing big beads again! It’s a look that many women in their 70s wear on the Upper East Side, but I love the younger generation reinterpreting it with their style. Our silver hoops and chains are always staples of the collection as well. I wear hoops and hair accessories almost every day. They make me feel put together very easily — and that works well as a working mom!”

Her Barbara chain necklace is the perfect statement-minimal chain to wear every day. If you love silver and are looking for something minimal, modern, and timeless, we also love her Everyday hoop earrings and Shell ring. Buhai uses recycled and responsibly sourced sterling silver and gold as well as local production, allowing them to support their local community and reduce waste and resource use. Whether heading to the beaches of Menorca or meeting with your CEO, these pieces are polished and great for wherever you may be headed.

Sophie Buhai Barbara Chain Necklace

• Chain size: 16″ L x 0.6″ W

• Materials: Sterling silver

• Features: A secure lobster-clasp fastening

• Best for: Pairing with your favorite black turtleneck

$1850 Buy Now

Sophie Buhai Medium Shell Ring

• Size: 5-7

• Materials: Sterling silver

• Features: Sculptural ring with a shell design

• Best for: Those looking for a unique ring to wear and never take off

$495 Buy Now

Sophie Buhai Everyday Hoop Earrings

• Size: 1″ L x 1″ W

• Materials: Sterling silver

• Features: Ball-back post fastening

• Best for: Running around town

$200 Buy Now

Oma The Label

Oma The Label was created by New York-based fashion stylist Neumi Anekhe in 2018 after she noticed a significant lack of BIPOC representation in the fashion industry. She predominately focuses on classic, timeless, and minimal gold-plated jewelry. Along with the timeless designs comes a price point that won’t cost an arm and a leg. Oma The Label starts at under $50 and caps out under $500. We love their Timepiece ring, Evbu earrings, and Verden ring, which are all under $80. Take your pieces out to the club or on your next date night.

Oma The Label Verden Ring

Size: 6-9

6-9 Materials: 18K gold plated stainless steel

18K gold plated stainless steel Features: Curved chunky ring wrapped ring design, inspired by African and Scandinavian

Curved chunky ring wrapped ring design, inspired by African and Scandinavian design influences

Best for: Wearing to the office

$79 Buy Now

Oma The Label Evbu Earrings

• Size: 1″ L

• Materials: 18K gold plated brass, cubic zirconia

• Features: Hinge back

• Best for: An everyday hoop earring with a unique look and feel

$99 Buy Now

Oma The Label Timepiece Ring

• Size: 7-9

• Materials: 18K gold plated brass

• Features: Watch strap design

• Best for: Layering with your other rings to play up the sculptural silhouette

$62 Buy Now

Auvere

Auvere was founded by husband-and-wife power couple Gina Love and Steven Feldman in 2017. The brand centers around timeless, beautifully designed, and manufactured solid 22K and 24K gold jewelry. Few can argue with the fact that solid gold is a great investment. Also, the brand thoughtfully designs pieces that fall under $500 to make it an attainable label. When thinking about minimal jewelry staples in every collector’s jewelry box, we have to first start with earrings. There’s something so special about everyday earrings that you can dress up or down. We suggest starting with a classic gold hoop earring. These are seasonless, and with the pure gold Auvere uses, you can wear them from the city to the ocean without worrying about them tarnishing. Their XL hoop earring hits the mark. We love them paired with the sexy Lunar ear cuff in the satin finish and V Neck earrings for a maximal-minimalist jewelry look that’s perfect for your next meeting with investors.

Auvere XL Hoop Earrings

• Size: 2 ½” D

• Weight: 21.6 grams (per pair) and 10.8 grams (single earring)

• Materials: 22K yellow gold

• Features: The option to buy a single or the complete pair, these are perfect for someone who

likes to stand out from the crowd

• Best for: Your next dinner date

$1425 Buy Now

Auvere V Neck Polished Earrings

• Size: 13/16” H x 3/16” W

•Weight: 6.2 grams

• Materials: 22K yellow gold

• Features: A handcrafted satin finish, it’s the polish every outfit needs

• Best for: Your next gallery crawl

$850 $722 Buy Now

Auvere Lunar Satin Ear Cuff

• Size: ½” D x 3/16” Opening x 1/16 ” W

•Weight: 5 grams

• Materials: 22K yellow gold

• Features: A satin finish, slip-on ear cuff, no piercing required!

• Best for: Pilates-friendly jewelry that you don’t have to remove before class begins

$650 Buy Now

Prasi

Prasi is a must-know label founded by two Brazilian friends in 2019. You’ve probably seen its stunning Prasi Mangueira chain necklace on Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, and Maddie Ziegler, to name just a few of their celebrity clients. Designed mainly in Brazil and produced in Italy and Brazil, the fine jewelry brand targets those looking for something minimal but more unique than elsewhere. Their Prasi Fatto a Mano bracelet is the perfect bracelet to wear every day. It has a masculine and feminine feel and looks great with a shirt dress, and penny loafers for a dreamy business casual look. The Dois Irmãos ring is also a must-have for day or nighttime wear. Their clean lines and rose and yellow gold pairing are so refined. It’s the modern signet ring for next generations jewelry lovers. If you’re looking for a chain necklace to wear daily, they also have you covered. Try their Mangueira chain necklace with a denim tuxedo for fall.

Prasi Fatto a Mano Bracelet

• Size: 16.5cm

• Materials: 18K yellow gold

• Features: A made-to-order chain link design named after Brazil’s most famous Samba school, Mangueira, and comes with a hidden clasp closure and a 40 business day lead time

• Best for: Hosting your next Friendsgiving so you can cook and not worry about removing your jewelry before doing so

$6110 Buy Now

Prasi Dois Irmãos Ring

• Size: 5-9

• Materials: 18K rose gold and yellow gold

• Features: A made-to-order structured ring inspired by Brazilian furniture designs of the 1960s’,

with a 70 business day lead time

• Best for: Sailing the Mediterranean by yacht

$3800 Buy Now

Prasi Mangueira Chain Necklace

• Size: 42cm

• Materials: 18k yellow gold, platinum

• Features: A made-to-order chain link design

• Best for: The first day of your new job

$14030 Buy Now

Mejuri

Mejuri was founded in 2015 by Noura Sakkijha, who comes from a long line of family jewelers. As the third generation in her family to work with fine jewelry, she had a mission to create fine jewelry that you can wear every day. In Addition, it was very important for the brand to place sustainability at the forefront. They incorporate both recycled and fairly mined materials, all of which support local communities. Their Charlotte Bold ring, Croissant Dome hoop earrings, and Bold Herringbone chain necklace are perfect for every day. Mejuri baubles are known for their versatility, quality materials, and competitive price point. Each of these pieces has a vintage feel to them and will look incredible when paired with your favorite denim midi-skirt, block-heel booties, and ribbed-knit sweater, as well as a ballgown and satin mules. Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, and Kate Hudson are all fans of the brand and have worn pieces from the line.

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Ring

• Size: 4-10, 9.35mm W

• Materials: 18K gold vermeil

• Features: Two attached chains with a spring ring clasp that has a built-in extension so you can adjust the length

• Best for: Wearing with crewneck t-shirts and your favorite wide-leg trouser

$98 Buy Now

Mejuri Croissant Dome Hoops

• Size: 17.55mm D x 3.8-6.0mm W

• Materials: 18K gold vermeil

• Features: High shine texture, carved design

• Best for: Your favorite retro-inspired look. Think flared bottoms, miniskirts, and bell sleeves

$78 Buy Now

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace

• Size: 16-18″ L x 5mm W

• Materials: 18K gold vermeil

• Features: Comes in different lengths, so it can be worn as a single necklace or layered with a second one in the varying length

• Best for: Those who want something classic and different from a typical chain necklace to wear every day

$198 Buy Now

Selina King

Selina King launched her brand in 2012 after spending time watching her father craft pieces in his jewelry studio. Her expertly crafted designs lend style to any outfit. Selina King has all your minimal pieces, whether off to a concert, a farmers’ market, or a trip to Sicily. From her gorgeous Ophelia bangle set to her medium twisted Willa hoops and her stackable Ophelia ring. Selina cares immensely about her clients and wants them to find something that feels like an extension of themselves. This is very evident in the fact that she has various sizes in every piece she makes, so whether you have a larger or smaller wrist, finger, neck, or earlobe, you can rest assured you will find your size. She also launched the Selina King Empowerment Project, where she and her team have created a platform to recognize, honor, and give thanks to women who have put others before themselves.

Selina King Bangle Set

• Size: thinnest bangle .37” W, middle thickest .25” W, thickest .22” wide

• Circumference: Small 2.4”, medium 2.5”, large 2.6”

• Materials: Available in 14K gold plated brass and sterling silver

• Features: Slip-on bangles in varying widths that come in small, medium, and large options

• Best for: Those looking for bangles that you can stack with your favorite athleisure look or black-tie gown

$770 Buy Now

Selina King Medium Hoops

• Size: 1.4” L x 1.4” W

• Materials: Available in 14K yellow gold or 14K white gold

• Features: Security closure, twisted metal design

• Best for: Wearing everyday as they can be dressed up or down

$1425 Buy Now

Selina King Stackable Ring

• Size: 5-9

• Materials: Available in 14K Gold Vermeil and Sterling Silver

• Features: A natural curved shape and the option to order custom sizing

• Best for: Wearing several on multiple fingers or by itself

$110 Buy Now