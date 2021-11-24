The 53 Most Stylish Gifts for Men This Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for men can be quite the cumbersome task. Whether it’s for your father, son, brother, husband or any guy really, WWD rounds up the 53 most stylish gifts for men in your inner circle.

Amalgam Ford GT40 — 1969 Le Mans Winner

Following 24 months of deep research and intense development work, with the assistance and cooperation of the Ford Archive and Heritage department and Gulf Oil International, Amalgam releases the first images of its extraordinarily detailed model of the Ford GT40. Based on chassis #1075, the model depicts this most famous of Ford’s race cars, exactly as it was raced to victory at Le Mans in 1969 by Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver. Measuring nearly 51 centimeters (20 inches) long, this model is limited to just 199 pieces.

Angha rad Silver Link Necklace

An abstract take on the bridle of linked silver, the Linked necklace is made up of organically formed sterling silver nuggets. An ideal combination of a statement piece and an everyday wear.

Baccarat Four Elements Triple Old-Fashion Tumblers, Set of Four

Now available in a larger, triple old-fashion format, this handcrafted set of four assorted glasses is inspired by the four elements (earth, fire, air, water) that make the legendary Baccarat crystal.

Asprey Stag Head Decanter

Asprey’s elegant range of animal head decanters are of the highest quality, made of lead-free crystal that is melted and blown. They come complete with a sterling silver stopper that’s hand-carved in the shape of various animals, making these the perfect gifts for the outdoorsman or any guy who likes to entertain in style.

Assouline – The Impossible Collection of Cigars

In the highly anticipated new volume of Assouline’s bestselling Ultimate Collection, The Impossible Collection of Cigars envisions the ultimate humidor brimming with the most remarkable cigars of the 20th and 21st centuries from the most prestigious makers.

Chrome Hearts Classic Clip Chain Keyring

It will be quite impossible for you to lose your set of house keys next time around once they’re attached to this enchanting Chrome Hearts keyring in 18-karat gold pavé diamonds. Available only at CH stores, price upon request.

The Ergatta Rower

With a fresh approach to fitness, Ergatta uses games with 3D races and intuitive challenges to motivate users. The competitive experience is carefully calibrated toward individual user profiles and fitness objectives, unlike other instructor-based workouts and at-home fitness options available on the market. Additionally, the Ergatta Rower features a handcrafted look that prioritizes beautiful, functional design to complement and enhance the interior of your home.

Fendi Intarsia Logo Sweater

A detail designed by Noel Fielding, allover intarsia lettering takes the focus on this Fendi jumper. The multicolored tones contrast against the piece’s black hue, adding a quirky touch.

Design Within Reach Sky Hip Flask

Constructed of mirror-polished stainless steel for a sleek look, the Sky Hip Flask is bound to be just as much of a conversation piece as the cocktails themselves. This discreet hip flask sports a screw-on top attached to a retaining strap.

Dior Men Mini Saddle Bag

A new style this season, the Saddle bag presents a smaller and more practical design. Crafted in beige and black Dior Oblique jacquard, it’s embellished with a magnetic flap in the emblematic Saddle silhouette that conceals a zipped closure.

Hermès Chic Le Sport! Scarf

Hermès Giant scarf in cashmere and silk is adorned with a standout sport-inspired print and comes in a generous size that’s great for protecting yourself from the cold.

Fendi Peekaboo Iconic Essential Leather Bag

This Fendi Lightweight handbag has a simple design consisting of two compartments divided by a stiff partition, briefcase handle, adjustable, detachable shoulder strap, patch pocket on the inside and signature twist lock. Made of black Cuoio Romano leather, the bag has a yellow leather pocket with Fendi Roma lettering embossed in black and palladium-finish metalware.

Ginori 1735 Labirinto Bowl in Zaffiro

From the Labirinto collection, Ginori’s 1735 hand-made squared bowl pays homage to the pattern created by Gio Ponti in 1926.

Jared Byzantine Chain Necklace 14-karat Yellow Gold 26″

This handsome men’s link necklace features high-polish byzantine links for a sophisticated look. Fashioned in 14-karat yellow gold, the 26-inch chain secures with a lobster clasp.

Hamilton and Hare Boxer Short

The new blue stripe cotton boxer short features​ the same signature slimline tailored cut with a few design tweaks. The brand uses 100 percent two-ply twill cotton while extending its elasticated waistband for an ​improved fit and triple stitch button detail added to the fly.



Harry’s x Tom Dixon Razor

The razor is a limited-edition collaboration between British designer Tom Dixon and men’s grooming brand Harry’s. Originally designed as a concept for Tom Dixon’s LDF activation in 2019, the Harry’s x Tom Dixon razor handles come in two designs and two different colors — silver and black — highlighting the tactile experience of shaving.

Helmut Lang Pajama Shirt

The Helmut Lang Pajama Shirt is a button-up long-sleeve shirt in polished twill with contrast piping and subtle HL embroidery.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Hidden Treasures

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s newly launched trio of watches, Reverso Tribute Enamel Hidden Treasures celebrates the work of three great masters from the dawn of Modern Art. From the Realism of Courbet to Van Gogh’s Post-Impressionism and the expressive and experimental spirit of Klimt and the Viennese Secession, they have another fascinating story to tell.

L’Objet Chess Set

Boasting materials such as lacquered Macassar ebony wood, marble, brass and shell inlay, this handsome chess set will become the focal point of the room. Marble and brass chess pieces are abstract interpretations of the iconic movable objects.

Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee Edition

The Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee Edition is covered in Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern. The top plate of the camera features Ray Barbee’s signature, as well as the Vault logo — a subbrand that Vans reserves for particularly high-end products and exclusive collaborations. The set includes a specially designed carrier strap and matching dust bag, both in petrol blue. Limited to 800 units worldwide.

Jil Sander + Arc’Teryx Logo Jacket

This Gore-Tex hooded ski shell jacket with leather detailing and embroidered will keep you extremely warm and fashionable at the same time.

Montblanc Great Characters Elvis Presley Limited Edition 1935

Limited to 1,935 fountain pens and 1,935 rollerballs in honor of the year of Elvis Presley’s birth year, the Montblanc Great Characters Elvis Presley Limited Edition 1935 celebrates The King’s boundless charisma with a bold lacquer eagle inlay worked into the cap inspired by the cape Elvis Presley wore during his famous “Aloha From Hawaii” performance. Each of the 246 lacquer windows is individually filled by hand. A rhomboid texture is featured on the barrel, contrasting with the V8 engine clip in precious gold.

Orlebar Brown Bulldog Swim Short

The Orlebar Brown signature Bulldog swim short features photographer Pelle Cass’ photo “Diver, Mission Viejo,” a time-lapse of divers captured in Mission Viejo. The Bulldog swim short is based on the pattern of men’s traditional tailored trousers, creating an ultra-stylish and versatile look.

Polo Ralph Lauren The Custom Packable Jacket

The Custom Packable Jacket for men is made on demand with recycled fabrics and Primaloft Thermoplume insulation and includes a customizable gift pouch. Create your own with hundreds of unique combinations for men, women and kids.

Alexander McQueen Curve Bag

Originally launched in spring 2021 with the women’s collection, the new addition to the house is a strong and modern interpretation of the bucket bag, with details inspired by the iconic harness silhouette. It’s now offered in a men’s style for spring 2022 for delivery in stores during the months of November and December and will be available in black or white.

Rimowa Watch Case

Rimowa’s Aluminum Watch Case is designed to comfortably accommodate up to three wristwatches and offered in a range of styles. The minimalist design provides a display at home and protection while traveling.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Automatic Watch Platinum With Diamonds 26

First introduced in 1945, the Oyster Perpetual Datejust is an iconic watch from Rolex, one of the best-known manufacturers of fine Swiss watches. This 26-mm watch features chronometer-rated timing precision and a date display housed in a case of pure platinum. To top it all off, its dial features 10 diamonds that are sure to capture attention this holiday season.

Schott NYC B-3 sheepskin bomber jacket

The B-3 bomber jacket wins with both warmth and style. Even non-aviators like Gen. George Patton chose to wear a specially modified version of the B-3 (instead of the standard tanker’s jacket). You too can rely on this classic heavyweight shearling to keep you warm on the coldest winter day, and you can count on its enduring style to survive the fickle trends of fashion.

Sonic Editions Connery, 1964

Sonic Editions Framed print of Sean Connery was photographed during the filming of the James Bond 007 classic “Goldfinger” by Guy Hamilton in 1964.

Sonic Editions Slim Aarons “Verbier Vacation”

Sonic Editions Framed print showcases holiday-makers as they take the sun on a mountain top in Verbier in 1964.

Creed Millésime Imperial Fragrance

As versatile as it is opulent, Millésime Imperial is worn by both men and women who appreciate its salty-sweet mix of sun-kissed citrus and rich musk. Fit for royalty, this sophisticated scent is famed for its signature golden look and befits any occasion.

Maison Margiela Flipped Logo Print Hoodie

Introducing the non-basic basic. This hoodie from Maison Margiela is the way to stay comfortable and feel chic with its flipped logo print and pure cotton construction. See? Not just a pretty face.

Omne que Cartier Sapphire and Diamond Cuff Links

These gorgeous pair of cuff links by Cartier from the early 20th century have round faces set with rows of dazzling diamonds surrounding a vivid cobalt blue sugarloaf-cut sapphire.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Hoops in the park, Sunday BBQs and sunshine — the radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07. The basketball OG puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, stitched overlays in classic all-white and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.

Playboy White Mother of Pearl Membership Ring 1

This heavyweight Playboy membership solid sterling Silver ring features a pink sapphire stone eye.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed

The Birkenstock Boston clog is a classic that can easily be worn all year-round. With its additional foam layer, the soft footbed offers extra comfort and pampers feet.

Patek Philippe Ref. 5905/1A Flyback Chronograph With Annual Calendar

Patek Philippe Ref. 5905/1A Flyback Chronograph is done in stainless steel with an olive green sunburst dial and gold applied hour markers, featuring a mechanical, self-winding movement.

Snow Peak Living Lodge M

The Living Lodge M is a hybrid of a shelter and tent has a modular shelter, an inner tent, four mesh windows and internal pockets. Use the Living Lodge M for outdoor group camping and gatherings and pair with the Takibi Gathering Set for a comfortable gathering set-up.

And Objects by Martin Brudnizki Cheriton Table Lamp

Showcasing a 24-karat gold finish and copper interior shade, the Cheriton Desk Lamp radiates a warm glow. It’s shallow spun shade incorporates a spherical glass lens projecting light upward. The design, with its four-armed base and supporting central stem, nods toward the contemporary industrial look while the highly polished finish ensures a sense of luxury is retained.

Nike Everyday Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief 3-Pack

This pack of cotton stretch Nike boxer briefs comes in a variety of colors and is perfect for stocking stuffers.

Tom Ford N.003

An elegant and timeless piece, Tom Ford’s The N.003 watch is sure to excite any man on your list.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Tourbillon Chronograph

This 18-karat 5N pink gold watch combines two fine watchmaking grand complications: the power of the single-push chronograph movement and the sophistication of the tourbillon. At 12 o’clock, the tourbillon cage, whose shape is inspired by the Maltese cross, is set in motion by an intermediary wheel on the seconds display, allowing for a larger opening on the mechanism. To add the finishing touch to the power reserve indicator, a tachymeter scale adorns the edge of the dial.

Sunni Sunni Lonel Mule

These square-toe mules created by Black-owned label Sunni Sunni are ideal for that stylish guy in your life.

Loewe Puzzle Small Bumbag

Already recognized as one of the brand’s signature bags, this cross-body bag in classic calfskin will keep all your belongings safe and looking exquisite.

Loro Piana Glacier Beanie

This knit beanie is made from Coarsehair cashmere. It features a soft, compact weave, along with a fluffy, detachable pom-pom and multicolored, geometric jacquard pattern. A wide, ribbed brim guarantees maximum comfort.

Vsmine Azo Jacket

The Azo jacket in mint is great for sneaking off to a socially distanced dinner or running to the store to get more tissues.

Marni Long-Sleeved V-Neck Cardigan

For those cold winter nights, or maybe just for a stroll to the corner store, this cardigan is both trendy and cozy.

Shaun Leane Sabre Deco Yellow Gold Ring

This cool crossover ring features a gold vermeil knife edge that gives the look an especially eye-catching touch.

Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Turtleneck

This rich cashmere knit is the culmination of comfort and elegance. Whether you wear it out for a night on the town or while lounging at home, you’ll look dapper.

The Barrett-Jackson Hummer EV Neiman Marcus

The Barrett-Jackson Hummer EV Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift was created for the drivers with an eye on the future. This Fantasy Gift offers customers an exclusive edition of the Hummer EV Edition, the world’s first full electric super truck. This Fantasy Gift experience also provides customers with VIP access for two to the owner’s personal skybox as they attend the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, Jan. 22 to 30, and have the opportunity to “drop the gavel” on the world-famous auction block. Finally, you’ll receive an electric charging station installed in your home as well as ensured priority parking with a charging station at your preferred Neiman Marcus store. And the gift includes a charitable aspect, too. For every one of these gifts sold, $10,000 is donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Baccarat Go Game by Marcel Wanders Studio

Synonymous with serenity and considered a sacred art in China, Go is revisited by Marcel Wanders studio in a numbered edition for Baccarat. A supremely elegant set, it the Goban has inlaid marble and crystal stones.

This round-toe shape, with scratch and all-leather sneaker will take you easily from the gym to work, and even dinner ready — topped off with the signature Celine Logo, $760, in optic white and yellow color block combos.

If you are lucky enough to snag one of these, you will forever hold a grail piece. The “Certified Lover Boy” is rereleasing the notable puffers from the brands first drop, in yellow and black, $400. The drop will take place on Black Friday.

