Mytheresa’s Designer Sale Will Save You 50% Off Designer Handbags From The Row, Valentino And More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as the season for giving the best luxury gifts for women begins, the MyTheresa sale comes along with significant discounts on fabulous clothing, shoes, and accessories. But if there’s one product category that’s bound to fly off the shelves and into customers’ carts, it’s MyTheresa’s incredible offerings on every designer purse you could want — for up to 50% off.

There’s everything from sleek designer tote bags for work to utterly chic designer beach bags for your upcoming winter travels to warm destinations. So, if it’s time to upgrade your handbag or if you’re looking to treat the special someone on your holiday gifting list, now is the perfect time to do so.

Designer brands like Marc Jacobs, The Row, Khaite, Givenchy and Nanushka are all on sale, which means you’re about to make a tough purchasing decision. Luckily, most of these designer bags can be worn in multiple ways — so you won’t have to pick between a crossbody bag and a shoulder bag. No matter the style and designer you choose, each bag is fail-proof and guaranteed to be yours, your mom’s, or your girlfriend’s number-one favorite this year. These bags can be worn with a puffer jacket and baggy jeans for brunch with friends or with a cozy sweater dress, blazer, and boots for the office.

MyTheresa has continually added new bags to the sale page, so make sure to keep checking the site. In the meantime, keep reading for our favorite designer bags on sale right now.

Valentino VLogo Chain Leather Shoulder Bag

This Valentino bag is for you if you’re looking for a neutral shoulder bag with a touch of fun. The gold chain detail adds just the right amount of pop to any outfit.

Valentino VLogo Chain Leather Shoulder Bag $3100 $1550 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Coperni Swipe Mini Shoulder Bag

Coperni’s Swipe bag has been one of the hottest bags of 2022, worn by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.

Stella McCartney Frayme Faux Fur Crossbody Bag

Shearling bags are huge for Winter 2022, so get on board with the trend and snag Stella McCartney’s beautiful crossbody iteration before it sells out.

Stella McCartney Frayme Faux Fur Crossbody Bag $1076 $538 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Khaite Aida Small Leather Bag

When anything Khaite is on sale, we run. This label keeps things simple, from bags to shoes and tops, by letting its shoppers invest in shipshape wardrobe staples like this Aida bag.

Khaite Aida Small Leather Bag $1700 $850 Buy Now at mytheresa

Nanushka The Origami Mini Tote Bag

As with everything Nanushka, the label’s Origami Mini Tote Bag is all in the details. This fully collapsible design is inspired by the ancient Japanese folding arts.

Nanushka The Origami Mini Tote Bag $485 $242 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Small Camera Bag

Marc Jacob’s iconic Snapshot Camera Bag is a must-have for days spent exploring the city. It’s a perfect size — not too small or too big — and has a thick crossbody strap that comfortably rests across your body.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Small Camera Bag $403 $282 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Stella McCartney Falabella Mini Quilted Shoulder Bag

Stella McCartney’s Falabella Bag is a classic silhouette with an edgy feel. Not only is it stylish, but it’s also made with vegan leather — perfect for the conscious woman.

Stella McCartney Falabella Mini Quilted Shoulder Bag $934 $653 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

Proenza Schouler Braid Small Leather Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking for a versatile bag that can be worn in multiple ways, then this one is for you. You can choose between the thin black leather strap and the braided puffy leather chain strap or wear it as a clutch.

Proenza Schouler Braid Small Leather Shoulder Bag $1595 $1116 Buy Now AT MYTHERESA

The Row Vera Leather Clutch

The Row makes some of the most elegant and minimalist-friendly pieces that instantly make one a sophisticated dresser, and its Vera clutch is the perfect example of that. Trust us — act fast before it’s gone.

The Row Vera Leather Clutch $2300 $1610 Buy Now at mytheresa

Givenchy 4G Small Leather Crossbody Bag

Believe it or not, a white bag like Givenchy’s 4G crossbody bag is a year-round essential. It can be worn in the summer with a cute flowy dress or in the winter with a complete winter-white look.