Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is Here — Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Since 2014, Nike has celebrated Air Max Day to commemorate the innovation behind and lasting cultural impact of its iconic Air Max sneakers. Lucky for fans, the annual event is here once again — bringing with it, per tradition, a host of highly anticipated releases.

This year’s holiday marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Max One, aka the cult-classic style responsible for putting Nike’s revolutionary Air cushioning technology on the map. As such, The Swoosh has released three new versions of the OG silhouette: the “Blueprint,” a North America-exclusive drop featuring a mesh-based upper with blue suede overlays; “Lumière,” a women’s-only style exclusively releasing in Europe and featuring dangling charms that name the annual date for Air Max Day; and “Wabisabi,” launching only in Latin America and Asia Pacific. This latter shoe has a mesh upper offset by earth-toned suede panels as well as “cracked” design in the midsole and outsole that pays homage to the Japanese tradition of appreciating imperfections.

Also debuting is the Air Max Motif, a modern update made with recycled materials and a larger Air window, and an emerald-colored version of the Air Max 97 SE for men to honor the Air Max milestone.

While Air Max Day drops tend to sell out fast, there are a range of other amazing Air Max styles that are regularly available on Nike.com and currently yours for the taking. From the old-school Air Max 90 to the recently released Air Max Dawn, there’s an option fitting for every need and aesthetic. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from the collection.

Nike Air Max 90

Looking for a cool street sneaker to amp up your style game? Look no further than the Air Max 90. The legendary performance-turned-lifestyle shoe has signature Max cushioning for bounce with every step, plus an iconic Waffle sole to keep you stable. Stitched overlays and TPU accents add to their classic appeal. Grab the pair in versatile all-white or go for a pop of color for something bolder.

Nike Air Max Dawn

If you need a sneaker to pound the pavement in, however, try Nike’s Air Max Dawn. Released just earlier this year, it offers a sporty heritage look with plenty of performance features, including a low-profile Air sole unit, plush midsole cushioning and a heel clip for security. To top it all off, the style also does better for environment, as it’s made with at least 20% recycled materials. We love it in this cheery pink and green version that will add a statement to simple outfits.

Nike Air Max 270

An extra-large Air Unit in the Air Max 270 ensures your feet will stay happy for hours, whether you’re running errands or bopping around town to meet friends. For even more comfort, the sock-like upper is breathable and designed to feel like a second skin.

Nike Air Max Pre-Day

Alert: One of last year’s Air Max Day drops can still be yours. The sharp Air Max Pre-Day running sneakers boast an updated Air window that’s both eye-catching and adds optimal plushness. These are also made with 20% recycled materials for an eco-friendly touch.

The history of Air Max sneakers

Defined by its revolutionary Air bag technology, Nike’s Air Max line has become the brand’s most popular franchise to date since launching over 40 years ago. You’ve likely seen Air Maxes on the feet of countless celebrities and influencers, with new models, colorways and collaborations on the style continually launching.

Its story begins with NASA aeronautical engineer Frank Rudy, who began placing tiny bags of high-density gasses inside shoes for impact absorption. Convinced this system was the solution to many runners’ foot pains, Rudy pitched his idea to multiple athletic companies in 1960, only to face rejection until finding a willing partner in Nike nearly a decade later. In 1978, the Swoosh debuted its first shoe, called the Tailwind, featuring the novel Air Max technology. The shoe premiered as a limited release for the Honolulu Marathon and was more widely distributed in 1979.

The line really took off in 1987, however, with the advent of the Air Max One. Designed by Nike’s Tinker Hatfield, it exposed the Air unit in the heel for the first time. In the ’90s, other iconic takes become staples of streetwear and hip-hop culture around the world. And in recent years, the line continues to earn a spot in sneakerheads’ closets thanks to a series of forward-thinking updates that highlight Nike’s commitment to developing cutting-edge performance tech and materials.

The types of Air Max sneakers

While there have been innumerable iterations of Air Max sneakers over the decades, the Air Max One is undoubtedly the most popular in Swoosh history. Though, other notable models include: