This Cozy Nike Crewneck Sweatshirt Is One of the Most Popular Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals to Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming right around the corner on Monday, July 17, and the site’s about to be stocked with mega-deals on Nike athleisure and activewear. We’re already imagining the styling possibilities of this oversized Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt from the big Swoosh that’s slated for a sweet $20 price drop, per the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview.

There are few items cozier than a slouchy fleece crewneck. The Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is nothing like that crumpled sweatshirt in the corner of your closet — it sports a distinctly modern flair. Besides the minimalist white Swoosh embroidered at the center of the chest, the Phoenix Fleece features relaxed drop-shoulder sleeves and a flattering curved hem that’s perfect for showing off the waistband of cute workout leggings or your best baggy jeans. Its oversized fit lends itself to artful layering with collared shirts for a cozy morning commute to the office, or trendy athleisure styling (à la Bella Hadid) with bike shorts, cute Nike gym socks, and Nike walking sneakers for post-workout struts to the grocery store.

The Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck comes in five versatile colorways, including a classic black, chic taupe, sunny gold, and Barbiecore pink, from X-Small to XX-Large. It’s likely to sell as soon as the sale begins (there are already 4,000 Nordstrom shoppers scoping out the deal for their impending spree). While the fleece is currently available at full price on Nordstrom right now, we recommend you grab the 26 percent discount while you shop the rest of the Anniversary Sale. Hit the link below to add to your wishlist and snag it before everyone else on July 17.

Join the Nordy Club Today Join the Nordy Club Today

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related:

Nordstrom Anniversary 2023 Sale Shoe Deals

Nike Ultimate Sale 2023 Best Deals

Cute Hoodies for Women



Top Early Nordstrom Anniversary Deals to Shop Now

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City, where she covers shopping trends and sales, including Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Learn more about us here.